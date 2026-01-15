أعلنت وزارة التخطيط المصرية، اليوم (الخميس)، صرف تمويل تنموي ميسر بقيمة مليار يورو من الاتحاد الأوروبي في إطار الشريحة الأولى للمرحلة الثانية من آلية مساندة الاقتصاد الكلي ودعم الموازنة.


ويعد هذا التمويل جزءاً من الحزمة التي تم التوقيع عليها في شهر أكتوبر الماضي، خلال القمة المصرية الأوروبية الأولى ببروكسل، التي ينبثق عنها مذكرة التفاهم الخاصة بالمرحلة الثانية من آلية مساندة الاقتصاد الكلي ودعم الموازنة لجمهورية مصر العربية من الاتحاد الأوروبي.


وقالت وزيرة التخطيط والتنمية الاقتصادية والتعاون الدولي رانيا المشاط: «إن الشريحة الأولى من المرحلة الثانية مرتبطة بـ 16 إصلاحاً هيكلياً نفذتها مصر بالفعل ضمن البرنامج الوطني للإصلاحات الهيكلية، بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية ممثلة في البنك المركزي المصري، ووزارات المالية، والتخطيط، والاستثمار والتجارة الخارجية، والكهرباء والطاقة المتجددة، والموارد المائية والري، والبيئة، والصناعة».


وأضافت أن هذه الإصلاحات تسهم في تعزيز استقرار الاقتصاد الكلي من خلال تحسين إدارة المالية العامة، وتطوير أطر الميزانية متوسطة الأجل، وإدارة المخاطر المالية والاستثمار العام، إلى جانب دعم القدرة التنافسية وبيئة الأعمال عبر تحسين آليات تخصيص الأراضي الصناعية وتيسير إجراءات التراخيص الاستثمارية، فضلاً عن دفع التحول الأخضر من خلال تعزيز الإدارة المستدامة للموارد المائية، وتطوير سياسات تحويل النفايات إلى طاقة، وتحسين كفاءة استخدام الطاقة، وحماية رأس المال الطبيعي للبحر الأحمر بما يدعم تحقيق التنمية الاقتصادية المستدامة.


وأوضحت أنه بذلك يكون قد تم تنفيذ 38 إصلاحاً ضمن البرنامج الوطني للإصلاحات الهيكلية، في إطار الشراكة الاستراتيجية مع الاتحاد الأوروبي، بواقع 22 إجراءً ضمن المرحلة الأولى المنصرفة في يناير 2025 بقيمة مليار يورو، و16 إجراءً ضمن هذه الشريحة.