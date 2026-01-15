The Egyptian Ministry of Planning announced today (Thursday) the disbursement of a concessional development financing of one billion euros from the European Union as part of the first tranche of the second phase of the macroeconomic support mechanism and budget support.



This financing is part of the package that was signed last October during the first Egyptian-European summit in Brussels, which resulted in a memorandum of understanding for the second phase of the macroeconomic support mechanism and budget support for the Arab Republic of Egypt from the European Union.



Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat stated: “The first tranche of the second phase is linked to 16 structural reforms that Egypt has already implemented as part of the national program for structural reforms, in coordination with the relevant authorities represented by the Central Bank of Egypt, and the ministries of finance, planning, investment and foreign trade, electricity and renewable energy, water resources and irrigation, environment, and industry.”



She added that these reforms contribute to enhancing macroeconomic stability by improving public financial management, developing medium-term budget frameworks, managing financial risks and public investment, as well as supporting competitiveness and the business environment by improving mechanisms for allocating industrial land and facilitating investment licensing procedures, in addition to promoting the green transition by enhancing sustainable management of water resources, developing waste-to-energy policies, improving energy efficiency, and protecting the natural capital of the Red Sea to support sustainable economic development.



She clarified that a total of 38 reforms have been implemented under the national program for structural reforms, within the framework of the strategic partnership with the European Union, consisting of 22 measures under the first phase disbursed in January 2025 for a value of one billion euros, and 16 measures under this tranche.