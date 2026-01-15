أعلنت وزارة التخطيط المصرية، اليوم (الخميس)، صرف تمويل تنموي ميسر بقيمة مليار يورو من الاتحاد الأوروبي في إطار الشريحة الأولى للمرحلة الثانية من آلية مساندة الاقتصاد الكلي ودعم الموازنة.
ويعد هذا التمويل جزءاً من الحزمة التي تم التوقيع عليها في شهر أكتوبر الماضي، خلال القمة المصرية الأوروبية الأولى ببروكسل، التي ينبثق عنها مذكرة التفاهم الخاصة بالمرحلة الثانية من آلية مساندة الاقتصاد الكلي ودعم الموازنة لجمهورية مصر العربية من الاتحاد الأوروبي.
وقالت وزيرة التخطيط والتنمية الاقتصادية والتعاون الدولي رانيا المشاط: «إن الشريحة الأولى من المرحلة الثانية مرتبطة بـ 16 إصلاحاً هيكلياً نفذتها مصر بالفعل ضمن البرنامج الوطني للإصلاحات الهيكلية، بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية ممثلة في البنك المركزي المصري، ووزارات المالية، والتخطيط، والاستثمار والتجارة الخارجية، والكهرباء والطاقة المتجددة، والموارد المائية والري، والبيئة، والصناعة».
وأضافت أن هذه الإصلاحات تسهم في تعزيز استقرار الاقتصاد الكلي من خلال تحسين إدارة المالية العامة، وتطوير أطر الميزانية متوسطة الأجل، وإدارة المخاطر المالية والاستثمار العام، إلى جانب دعم القدرة التنافسية وبيئة الأعمال عبر تحسين آليات تخصيص الأراضي الصناعية وتيسير إجراءات التراخيص الاستثمارية، فضلاً عن دفع التحول الأخضر من خلال تعزيز الإدارة المستدامة للموارد المائية، وتطوير سياسات تحويل النفايات إلى طاقة، وتحسين كفاءة استخدام الطاقة، وحماية رأس المال الطبيعي للبحر الأحمر بما يدعم تحقيق التنمية الاقتصادية المستدامة.
وأوضحت أنه بذلك يكون قد تم تنفيذ 38 إصلاحاً ضمن البرنامج الوطني للإصلاحات الهيكلية، في إطار الشراكة الاستراتيجية مع الاتحاد الأوروبي، بواقع 22 إجراءً ضمن المرحلة الأولى المنصرفة في يناير 2025 بقيمة مليار يورو، و16 إجراءً ضمن هذه الشريحة.
The Egyptian Ministry of Planning announced today (Thursday) the disbursement of a concessional development financing of one billion euros from the European Union as part of the first tranche of the second phase of the macroeconomic support mechanism and budget support.
This financing is part of the package that was signed last October during the first Egyptian-European summit in Brussels, which resulted in a memorandum of understanding for the second phase of the macroeconomic support mechanism and budget support for the Arab Republic of Egypt from the European Union.
Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat stated: “The first tranche of the second phase is linked to 16 structural reforms that Egypt has already implemented as part of the national program for structural reforms, in coordination with the relevant authorities represented by the Central Bank of Egypt, and the ministries of finance, planning, investment and foreign trade, electricity and renewable energy, water resources and irrigation, environment, and industry.”
She added that these reforms contribute to enhancing macroeconomic stability by improving public financial management, developing medium-term budget frameworks, managing financial risks and public investment, as well as supporting competitiveness and the business environment by improving mechanisms for allocating industrial land and facilitating investment licensing procedures, in addition to promoting the green transition by enhancing sustainable management of water resources, developing waste-to-energy policies, improving energy efficiency, and protecting the natural capital of the Red Sea to support sustainable economic development.
She clarified that a total of 38 reforms have been implemented under the national program for structural reforms, within the framework of the strategic partnership with the European Union, consisting of 22 measures under the first phase disbursed in January 2025 for a value of one billion euros, and 16 measures under this tranche.