The Saudi stock market achieved strong gains today, with its main index rising by more than 1.25% above 10,600 points.



The list of the highest rising stocks included "Bahri," which rose by more than 8.3%, "SADAFCO" by 7.2%, "Saudi Re" by 5%, "Yamama Cement" by 4.85%, and "Al-Shaker Group" by 4.76%. The trading value reached approximately 660 million riyals, with a trading volume of 47.43 million shares. Among 266 listed companies, shares of 243 companies rose while shares of 21 companies fell.



Expanding the Investor Base



The Saudi Capital Market Authority announced a few days ago the opening of the financial market to all categories of foreign investors, enabling them to invest directly starting from February 1, 2026.



The Board of the Capital Market Authority approved the regulatory framework project to allow non-resident foreign investors to invest directly in the main market, making the financial market available to various categories of investors from around the world to enter directly.



The approved amendments aim to expand and diversify the base of investors eligible to invest in the main market, supporting the flow of investments and enhancing liquidity levels.