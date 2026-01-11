حققت سوق الأسهم السعودية، اليوم، مكاسب قوية وارتفع مؤشرها الرئيسي بأكثر من 1.25% فوق 10,600 نقطة.
وضمت قائمة الأسهم الأكثر ارتفاعا كلاً من «البحري» وارتفع بأكثر من 8.3%، وصادرات 7.2%، والإعادة السعودية 5%، وأسمنت اليمامة 4.85%، ومجموعة شاكر 4.76%. وبلغت قيمة التداولات نحو 660 مليون ريال، وبلغت كمية التداولات 47.43 مليون سهم. ومن بين 266 شركة مدرجة ارتفعت أسهم 243 شركة وانخفضت أسهم 21 شركة.
توسيع قاعدة المستثمرين
وكانت «هيئة السوق المالية» السعودية أعلنت قبل أيام فتح السوق المالية لجميع فئات المستثمرين الأجانب وتمكينهم من الاستثمار المباشر فيها ابتداء من 1 فبراير 2026.
واعتمد مجلس هيئة السوق المالية، مشروع الإطار التنظيمي للسماح للمستثمرين الأجانب غير المقيمين بالاستثمار المباشر في السوق الرئيسية، لتصبح السوق المالية بجميع فئاتها متاحة لمختلف فئات المستثمرين من أنحاء العالم للدخول فيها بشكل مباشر.
وتهدف التعديلات المعتمدة إلى توسيع وتنويع قاعدة المستثمرين الذين يجوز لهم الاستثمار في السوق الرئيسية، بما يدعم تدفق الاستثمارات ويعزز مستوى السيولة.
The Saudi stock market achieved strong gains today, with its main index rising by more than 1.25% above 10,600 points.
The list of the highest rising stocks included "Bahri," which rose by more than 8.3%, "SADAFCO" by 7.2%, "Saudi Re" by 5%, "Yamama Cement" by 4.85%, and "Al-Shaker Group" by 4.76%. The trading value reached approximately 660 million riyals, with a trading volume of 47.43 million shares. Among 266 listed companies, shares of 243 companies rose while shares of 21 companies fell.
Expanding the Investor Base
The Saudi Capital Market Authority announced a few days ago the opening of the financial market to all categories of foreign investors, enabling them to invest directly starting from February 1, 2026.
The Board of the Capital Market Authority approved the regulatory framework project to allow non-resident foreign investors to invest directly in the main market, making the financial market available to various categories of investors from around the world to enter directly.
The approved amendments aim to expand and diversify the base of investors eligible to invest in the main market, supporting the flow of investments and enhancing liquidity levels.