حققت سوق الأسهم السعودية، اليوم، مكاسب قوية وارتفع مؤشرها الرئيسي بأكثر من 1.25% فوق 10,600 نقطة.


وضمت قائمة الأسهم الأكثر ارتفاعا كلاً من «البحري» وارتفع بأكثر من 8.3%، وصادرات 7.2%، والإعادة السعودية 5%، وأسمنت اليمامة 4.85%، ومجموعة شاكر 4.76%. وبلغت قيمة التداولات نحو 660 مليون ريال، وبلغت كمية التداولات 47.43 مليون سهم. ومن بين 266 شركة مدرجة ارتفعت أسهم 243 شركة وانخفضت أسهم 21 شركة.


توسيع قاعدة المستثمرين


وكانت «هيئة السوق المالية» السعودية أعلنت قبل أيام فتح السوق المالية لجميع فئات المستثمرين الأجانب وتمكينهم من الاستثمار المباشر فيها ابتداء من 1 فبراير 2026.


واعتمد مجلس هيئة السوق المالية، مشروع الإطار التنظيمي للسماح للمستثمرين الأجانب غير المقيمين بالاستثمار المباشر في السوق الرئيسية، لتصبح السوق المالية بجميع فئاتها متاحة لمختلف فئات المستثمرين من أنحاء العالم للدخول فيها بشكل مباشر.


وتهدف التعديلات المعتمدة إلى توسيع وتنويع قاعدة المستثمرين الذين يجوز لهم الاستثمار في السوق الرئيسية، بما يدعم تدفق الاستثمارات ويعزز مستوى السيولة.