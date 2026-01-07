JPMorgan has announced that the most significant regulatory change anticipated by investors in the Saudi market is the amendment of foreign ownership limits, which could have a positive impact on the market.



The bank speculated that this change would be implemented by the second half of 2026.



Trading in the Saudi financial market (Tadawul) today recorded a remarkable increase, with trading volume exceeding 1.5 billion riyals just half an hour after the session began, amid growing interest in stocks in the TASI index and key sectors such as banking, telecommunications, and healthcare.



This strong activity comes as new amendments to the market take effect, allowing all categories of foreign investors to invest directly in the main market starting from February 1, 2026.



Enhancing Liquidity



According to the announcement by the Capital Market Authority, this step aims to expand and diversify the investor base and enhance liquidity, as it abolished the concept of qualified foreign investor and allowed direct investment in listed stocks without the need for qualification requirements or previous swap agreements.



Investment Flow



According to the Authority's data, the ownership of international investors in the financial market at the end of the third quarter of 2025 reached approximately 590 billion riyals, while investments in the main market recorded about 519 billion riyals, showing growth from 2024 when ownership was 498 billion riyals. Experts confirm that opening the market to all categories of foreign investors will increase the flow of international investments and enhance the position of the Saudi market among the top 10 global markets.