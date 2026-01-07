أعلن بنك جي بي مورغان أن التغيير التنظيمي الأبرز الذي يترقبه المستثمرون في السوق السعودية يتمثل في تعديل حدود الملكية الأجنبية، وهو ما قد يكون له أثر إيجابي على السوق.
ورجج البنك أن يتم تنفيذ هذا التغيير بحلول النصف الثاني من 2026.
وسجلت التداولات في السوق المالية السعودية (تداول) اليوم، ارتفاعاً لافتاً، حيث تجاوز حجم التداول 1.5 مليار ريال بعد نصف ساعة فقط من بدء الجلسة، مع تنامي الإقبال على الأسهم في مؤشر «تاسي» وقطاعات رئيسية مثل البنوك والاتصالات والرعاية الصحية.
ويأتي هذا النشاط القوي مع دخول تعديلات جديدة على السوق حيز التنفيذ، تسمح لجميع فئات المستثمرين الأجانب بالاستثمار المباشر في السوق الرئيسية ابتداءً من 1 فبراير 2026.
تعزيز السيولة
ووفق إعلان هيئة السوق المالية، فإن هذه الخطوة تهدف إلى توسيع وتنويع قاعدة المستثمرين وتعزيز السيولة، كما ألغت مفهوم المستثمر الأجنبي المؤهل وأتاحت الاستثمار المباشر في الأسهم المدرجة دون الحاجة لمتطلبات تأهيل أو اتفاقيات مبادلة سابقة.
تدفق الاستثمارات
وبحسب بيانات الهيئة، بلغت ملكية المستثمرين الدوليين في السوق المالية بنهاية الربع الثالث من 2025 نحو 590 مليار ريال، فيما سجلت الاستثمارات في السوق الرئيسية نحو 519 مليار ريال، مسجلة نمواً عن 2024 التي بلغت فيها الملكية 498 مليار ريال. ويؤكد خبراء أن فتح السوق لجميع فئات المستثمرين الأجانب سيزيد من تدفق الاستثمارات الدولية ويعزز مكانة السوق السعودية ضمن أفضل 10 أسواق عالمية.
JPMorgan has announced that the most significant regulatory change anticipated by investors in the Saudi market is the amendment of foreign ownership limits, which could have a positive impact on the market.
The bank speculated that this change would be implemented by the second half of 2026.
Trading in the Saudi financial market (Tadawul) today recorded a remarkable increase, with trading volume exceeding 1.5 billion riyals just half an hour after the session began, amid growing interest in stocks in the TASI index and key sectors such as banking, telecommunications, and healthcare.
This strong activity comes as new amendments to the market take effect, allowing all categories of foreign investors to invest directly in the main market starting from February 1, 2026.
Enhancing Liquidity
According to the announcement by the Capital Market Authority, this step aims to expand and diversify the investor base and enhance liquidity, as it abolished the concept of qualified foreign investor and allowed direct investment in listed stocks without the need for qualification requirements or previous swap agreements.
Investment Flow
According to the Authority's data, the ownership of international investors in the financial market at the end of the third quarter of 2025 reached approximately 590 billion riyals, while investments in the main market recorded about 519 billion riyals, showing growth from 2024 when ownership was 498 billion riyals. Experts confirm that opening the market to all categories of foreign investors will increase the flow of international investments and enhance the position of the Saudi market among the top 10 global markets.