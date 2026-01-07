The trading in the Saudi financial market (Tadawul) today recorded a notable increase, as the trading volume exceeded 1.5 billion riyals just half an hour after the session began, with growing demand for stocks in the main market index and key sectors such as banks, telecommunications, and healthcare.



This strong activity comes with the implementation of new amendments to the market, allowing all categories of foreign investors to invest directly in the main market starting from February 1, 2026.



The main stock index rose at the beginning of the session by 1.24%, or 127.30 points, to reach 10,418.06 points.



Diversifying the Investor Base



According to an announcement by the Capital Market Authority, this step aims to expand and diversify the investor base and enhance liquidity, as it abolished the concept of qualified foreign investor and allowed direct investment in listed stocks without the need for qualification requirements or prior swap agreements.



According to the Authority's data, the ownership of international investors in the financial market by the end of the third quarter of 2025 reached about 590 billion riyals, while investments in the main market recorded about 519 billion riyals, showing growth from 2024 when ownership was 498 billion riyals. Experts confirm that opening the market to all categories of foreign investors will increase the flow of international investments and enhance the position of the Saudi market among the top 10 global markets.