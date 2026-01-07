سجلت التداولات في السوق المالية السعودية (تداول) اليوم ارتفاعاً لافتاً، حيث تجاوز حجم التداول 1.5 مليار ريال بعد نصف ساعة فقط من بدء الجلسة، مع تنامي الإقبال على الأسهم في مؤشر السوق الرئيسي وقطاعات رئيسية مثل البنوك والاتصالات والرعاية الصحية.


ويأتي هذا النشاط القوي مع دخول تعديلات جديدة على السوق حيز التنفيذ، تسمح لجميع فئات المستثمرين الأجانب بالاستثمار المباشر في السوق الرئيسية ابتداءً من 1 فبراير 2026.


وارتفع مؤشر الأسهم الرئيسي مطلع الجلسة بنسبة 1.24%، أو 127.30 نقطة، إلى 10,418.06 نقطة.


تنويع قاعدة المستثمرين


ووفق إعلان هيئة السوق المالية، فإن هذه الخطوة تهدف إلى توسيع وتنويع قاعدة المستثمرين وتعزيز السيولة، كما ألغت مفهوم المستثمر الأجنبي المؤهل وأتاحت الاستثمار المباشر في الأسهم المدرجة دون الحاجة لمتطلبات تأهيل أو اتفاقيات مبادلة سابقة.


وبحسب بيانات الهيئة، بلغت ملكية المستثمرين الدوليين في السوق المالية بنهاية الربع الثالث من 2025 نحو 590 مليار ريال، فيما سجلت الاستثمارات في السوق الرئيسية نحو 519 مليار ريال، مسجلة نمواً عن 2024 التي بلغت فيها الملكية 498 مليار ريال. ويؤكد خبراء أن فتح السوق لجميع فئات المستثمرين الأجانب سيزيد من تدفق الاستثمارات الدولية ويعزز مكانة السوق السعودية ضمن أفضل 10 أسواق عالمية.