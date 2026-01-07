سجلت التداولات في السوق المالية السعودية (تداول) اليوم ارتفاعاً لافتاً، حيث تجاوز حجم التداول 1.5 مليار ريال بعد نصف ساعة فقط من بدء الجلسة، مع تنامي الإقبال على الأسهم في مؤشر السوق الرئيسي وقطاعات رئيسية مثل البنوك والاتصالات والرعاية الصحية.
ويأتي هذا النشاط القوي مع دخول تعديلات جديدة على السوق حيز التنفيذ، تسمح لجميع فئات المستثمرين الأجانب بالاستثمار المباشر في السوق الرئيسية ابتداءً من 1 فبراير 2026.
وارتفع مؤشر الأسهم الرئيسي مطلع الجلسة بنسبة 1.24%، أو 127.30 نقطة، إلى 10,418.06 نقطة.
تنويع قاعدة المستثمرين
ووفق إعلان هيئة السوق المالية، فإن هذه الخطوة تهدف إلى توسيع وتنويع قاعدة المستثمرين وتعزيز السيولة، كما ألغت مفهوم المستثمر الأجنبي المؤهل وأتاحت الاستثمار المباشر في الأسهم المدرجة دون الحاجة لمتطلبات تأهيل أو اتفاقيات مبادلة سابقة.
وبحسب بيانات الهيئة، بلغت ملكية المستثمرين الدوليين في السوق المالية بنهاية الربع الثالث من 2025 نحو 590 مليار ريال، فيما سجلت الاستثمارات في السوق الرئيسية نحو 519 مليار ريال، مسجلة نمواً عن 2024 التي بلغت فيها الملكية 498 مليار ريال. ويؤكد خبراء أن فتح السوق لجميع فئات المستثمرين الأجانب سيزيد من تدفق الاستثمارات الدولية ويعزز مكانة السوق السعودية ضمن أفضل 10 أسواق عالمية.
The trading in the Saudi financial market (Tadawul) today recorded a notable increase, as the trading volume exceeded 1.5 billion riyals just half an hour after the session began, with growing demand for stocks in the main market index and key sectors such as banks, telecommunications, and healthcare.
This strong activity comes with the implementation of new amendments to the market, allowing all categories of foreign investors to invest directly in the main market starting from February 1, 2026.
The main stock index rose at the beginning of the session by 1.24%, or 127.30 points, to reach 10,418.06 points.
Diversifying the Investor Base
According to an announcement by the Capital Market Authority, this step aims to expand and diversify the investor base and enhance liquidity, as it abolished the concept of qualified foreign investor and allowed direct investment in listed stocks without the need for qualification requirements or prior swap agreements.
According to the Authority's data, the ownership of international investors in the financial market by the end of the third quarter of 2025 reached about 590 billion riyals, while investments in the main market recorded about 519 billion riyals, showing growth from 2024 when ownership was 498 billion riyals. Experts confirm that opening the market to all categories of foreign investors will increase the flow of international investments and enhance the position of the Saudi market among the top 10 global markets.