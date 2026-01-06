Federal Reserve Board member Stephen Miran announced that the central bank will need to cut interest rates by more than 100 basis points during 2026, considering that the current monetary policy remains restrictive and is putting pressure on economic activity.



Miran clarified in his statements today that it is difficult to describe the current monetary policy as neutral.



He said: "Clearly, borrowing costs are shackling the economy, which justifies a cut exceeding 100 basis points during this year."



Core Inflation



The Federal Reserve Board member pointed out that core inflation is approaching the Fed's target of 2%, expecting strong economic growth this year. He emphasized that the Fed's failure to lower short-term borrowing costs could change these expectations.



He noted that he does not see himself as a candidate to succeed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, whose term ends next May, adding that he believes President Trump has a list of well-qualified candidates.