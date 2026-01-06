أعلن عضو مجلس محافظي الاحتياطي الفيدرالي ستيفن ميران، أن البنك المركزي سيحتاج إلى خفض أسعار الفائدة بأكثر من 100 نقطة أساس خلال عام 2026، معتبرًا أن السياسة النقدية الحالية لا تزال مقيدة وتضغط على النشاط الاقتصادي.
وأوضح ميران في تصريحات له اليوم، أنه من الصعب وصف السياسة النقدية الحالية بأنها محايدة.
وقال:«تكاليف الاقتراض تكبل الاقتصاد بوضوح، ما يبرر خفضًا يتجاوز 100 نقطة أساس خلال العام الحالي».
التضخم الأساسي
وأشار عضو مجلس محافظي الفيدرالي، إلى أن التضخم الأساسي يقترب من هدف الفيدرالي البالغ 2%، متوقعًا نموًا قويًا للاقتصاد هذا العام. وأكد أن فشل الفيدرالي في خفض تكاليف الاقتراض قصيرة الأجل قد يُغير هذه التوقعات.
ونوه إلى أنه لا يرى نفسه مرشحًا لخلافة رئيس مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي جيروم باول، الذي تنتهي ولايته في شهر مايو القادم، لاقتا إلى أنه يعتقد أن الرئيس ترمب لديه قائمة من المرشحين المؤهلين جيدا.
Federal Reserve Board member Stephen Miran announced that the central bank will need to cut interest rates by more than 100 basis points during 2026, considering that the current monetary policy remains restrictive and is putting pressure on economic activity.
Miran clarified in his statements today that it is difficult to describe the current monetary policy as neutral.
He said: "Clearly, borrowing costs are shackling the economy, which justifies a cut exceeding 100 basis points during this year."
Core Inflation
The Federal Reserve Board member pointed out that core inflation is approaching the Fed's target of 2%, expecting strong economic growth this year. He emphasized that the Fed's failure to lower short-term borrowing costs could change these expectations.
He noted that he does not see himself as a candidate to succeed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, whose term ends next May, adding that he believes President Trump has a list of well-qualified candidates.