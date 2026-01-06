أعلن عضو مجلس محافظي الاحتياطي الفيدرالي ستيفن ميران، أن البنك المركزي سيحتاج إلى خفض أسعار الفائدة بأكثر من 100 نقطة أساس خلال عام 2026، معتبرًا أن السياسة النقدية الحالية لا تزال مقيدة وتضغط على النشاط الاقتصادي.


وأوضح ميران في تصريحات له اليوم، أنه من الصعب وصف السياسة النقدية الحالية بأنها محايدة.


وقال:«تكاليف الاقتراض تكبل الاقتصاد بوضوح، ما يبرر خفضًا يتجاوز 100 نقطة أساس خلال العام الحالي».


التضخم الأساسي


وأشار عضو مجلس محافظي الفيدرالي، إلى أن التضخم الأساسي يقترب من هدف الفيدرالي البالغ 2%، متوقعًا نموًا قويًا للاقتصاد هذا العام. وأكد أن فشل الفيدرالي في خفض تكاليف الاقتراض قصيرة الأجل قد يُغير هذه التوقعات.


ونوه إلى أنه لا يرى نفسه مرشحًا لخلافة رئيس مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي جيروم باول، الذي تنتهي ولايته في شهر مايو القادم، لاقتا إلى أنه يعتقد أن الرئيس ترمب لديه قائمة من المرشحين المؤهلين جيدا.