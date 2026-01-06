The Ministry of Finance and the International Monetary Fund announced the holding of the Al-Ula Conference on Emerging Market Economies from February 8 to 9, 2026, with the participation of a select group of policymakers from finance ministries and central banks, leaders of international organizations, major global investors, and academics.



The Al-Ula Conference on Emerging Market Economies will be held in its second edition under the title: "Policies in the Context of Resetting International Trade and Financial Systems," where it will bring together finance ministers, central bank governors, and decision-makers from emerging markets, in addition to leaders from the public and private sectors, international institutions, and academia.



A Unique Platform



The conference will provide a unique platform for exchanging views on the challenges and opportunities facing emerging market economies in a changing global economy.



Participants will discuss policies and reforms aimed at enhancing inclusive prosperity and building resilience through strong international cooperation.