أعلنت وزارة المالية، وصندوق النقد الدولي انعقاد مؤتمر العلا لاقتصادات الأسواق الناشئة خلال الفترة من 8 إلى 9 فبراير 2026، بمشاركة نخبة من صناع السياسات من وزارات المالية والبنوك المركزية، وقادة المنظمات الدولية، وكبار المستثمرين العالميين، والأكاديميين.
ويُعقد مؤتمر العلا لاقتصادات الأسواق الناشئة في نسخته الثانية تحت عنوان: «السياسات في ظل إعادة ضبط الأنظمة التجارية والمالية الدولية»، حيث سيجمع وزراء المالية ومحافظي البنوك المركزية وصناع القرار من الأسواق الناشئة، إضافة إلى قادة من القطاعين العام والخاص والمؤسسات الدولية والأوساط الأكاديمية.
منصة فريدة
وسيوفر المؤتمر منصة فريدة لتبادل وجهات النظر حول تحديات وفرص اقتصادات الأسواق الناشئة في ظل اقتصاد عالمي متغير.
وسيناقش المشاركون السياسات والإصلاحات الرامية إلى تعزيز الازدهار الشامل وبناء القدرة على الصمود من خلال تعاون دولي قوي.
The Ministry of Finance and the International Monetary Fund announced the holding of the Al-Ula Conference on Emerging Market Economies from February 8 to 9, 2026, with the participation of a select group of policymakers from finance ministries and central banks, leaders of international organizations, major global investors, and academics.
The Al-Ula Conference on Emerging Market Economies will be held in its second edition under the title: "Policies in the Context of Resetting International Trade and Financial Systems," where it will bring together finance ministers, central bank governors, and decision-makers from emerging markets, in addition to leaders from the public and private sectors, international institutions, and academia.
A Unique Platform
The conference will provide a unique platform for exchanging views on the challenges and opportunities facing emerging market economies in a changing global economy.
Participants will discuss policies and reforms aimed at enhancing inclusive prosperity and building resilience through strong international cooperation.