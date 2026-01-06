أعلنت وزارة المالية، وصندوق النقد الدولي انعقاد مؤتمر العلا لاقتصادات الأسواق الناشئة خلال الفترة من 8 إلى 9 فبراير 2026، بمشاركة نخبة من صناع السياسات من وزارات المالية والبنوك المركزية، وقادة المنظمات الدولية، وكبار المستثمرين العالميين، والأكاديميين.


ويُعقد مؤتمر العلا لاقتصادات الأسواق الناشئة في نسخته الثانية تحت عنوان: «السياسات في ظل إعادة ضبط الأنظمة التجارية والمالية الدولية»، حيث سيجمع وزراء المالية ومحافظي البنوك المركزية وصناع القرار من الأسواق الناشئة، إضافة إلى قادة من القطاعين العام والخاص والمؤسسات الدولية والأوساط الأكاديمية.


منصة فريدة


وسيوفر المؤتمر منصة فريدة لتبادل وجهات النظر حول تحديات وفرص اقتصادات الأسواق الناشئة في ظل اقتصاد عالمي متغير.


وسيناقش المشاركون السياسات والإصلاحات الرامية إلى تعزيز الازدهار الشامل وبناء القدرة على الصمود من خلال تعاون دولي قوي.