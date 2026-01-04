An analysis conducted by the Financial Times revealed that the total income received by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde exceeds her officially declared salary by more than 50%.



According to the newspaper's calculations, Lagarde's total income was approximately €726,000 in 2024, which is about 56% higher than her base salary of €466,000 reported in the European Central Bank's annual report.



This means that Lagarde earns nearly four times the salary of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, whose pay is set by U.S. law at $203,000, or about €172,700.



Disclosure Standards



This revelation comes at a time when the European debate on transparency regarding the compensation of senior officials in financial institutions is intensifying, with some lawmakers calling for full disclosure of compensation to avoid any potential ambiguity or criticism.



Critics point out that the difference between the declared and actual salary raises questions about disclosure and accountability standards, especially in an institution whose primary role has a direct impact on monetary policy, inflation, and interest rates in the Eurozone.