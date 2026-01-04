أظهر تحليل أجرته صحيفة «فاينانشيال تايمز» أن إجمالي الدخل الذي تتقاضاه رئيسة البنك المركزي الأوروبي كريستين لاغارد يفوق راتبها المعلن رسمياً بأكثر من 50%.
وبحسب حسابات الصحيفة، بلغ إجمالي دخل لاغارد نحو 726 ألف يورو في عام 2024، أي أعلى بنحو 56% من راتبها الأساسي البالغ 466 ألف يورو الوارد في التقرير السنوي للبنك المركزي الأوروبي.
ويعني ذلك أن لاغارد تتقاضى نحو 4 أضعاف راتب رئيس مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأمريكي جيروم باول، الذي يحدد أجره بموجب القانون الأمريكي عند 203 آلاف دولار، أي نحو 172.7 ألف يورو.
معايير الإفصاح
يأتي هذا الكشف في وقت يتزايد فيه النقاش الأوروبي حول الشفافية في مكافآت كبار المسؤولين في المؤسسات المالية، حيث طالب بعض المشرعين بضرورة الإفصاح الكامل عن التعويضات لتجنب أي لبس أو انتقاد محتمل.
ويشير النقاد إلى أن الفرق بين الراتب المعلن والفعلي يثير تساؤلات حول معايير الإفصاح والمساءلة، خصوصاً في مؤسسة يلعب دورها الأساسي تأثيراً مباشراً على السياسات النقدية والتضخم وأسعار الفائدة في منطقة اليورو.
An analysis conducted by the Financial Times revealed that the total income received by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde exceeds her officially declared salary by more than 50%.
According to the newspaper's calculations, Lagarde's total income was approximately €726,000 in 2024, which is about 56% higher than her base salary of €466,000 reported in the European Central Bank's annual report.
This means that Lagarde earns nearly four times the salary of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, whose pay is set by U.S. law at $203,000, or about €172,700.
Disclosure Standards
This revelation comes at a time when the European debate on transparency regarding the compensation of senior officials in financial institutions is intensifying, with some lawmakers calling for full disclosure of compensation to avoid any potential ambiguity or criticism.
Critics point out that the difference between the declared and actual salary raises questions about disclosure and accountability standards, especially in an institution whose primary role has a direct impact on monetary policy, inflation, and interest rates in the Eurozone.