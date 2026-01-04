أظهر تحليل أجرته صحيفة «فاينانشيال تايمز» أن إجمالي الدخل الذي تتقاضاه رئيسة البنك المركزي الأوروبي كريستين لاغارد يفوق راتبها المعلن رسمياً بأكثر من 50%.


وبحسب حسابات الصحيفة، بلغ إجمالي دخل لاغارد نحو 726 ألف يورو في عام 2024، أي أعلى بنحو 56% من راتبها الأساسي البالغ 466 ألف يورو الوارد في التقرير السنوي للبنك المركزي الأوروبي.


ويعني ذلك أن لاغارد تتقاضى نحو 4 أضعاف راتب رئيس مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأمريكي جيروم باول، الذي يحدد أجره بموجب القانون الأمريكي عند 203 آلاف دولار، أي نحو 172.7 ألف يورو.


معايير الإفصاح


يأتي هذا الكشف في وقت يتزايد فيه النقاش الأوروبي حول الشفافية في مكافآت كبار المسؤولين في المؤسسات المالية، حيث طالب بعض المشرعين بضرورة الإفصاح الكامل عن التعويضات لتجنب أي لبس أو انتقاد محتمل.


ويشير النقاد إلى أن الفرق بين الراتب المعلن والفعلي يثير تساؤلات حول معايير الإفصاح والمساءلة، خصوصاً في مؤسسة يلعب دورها الأساسي تأثيراً مباشراً على السياسات النقدية والتضخم وأسعار الفائدة في منطقة اليورو.