احتل صندوق الاستثمارات العامة المرتبة الخامسة بين أكبر صناديق الثروة السيادية بعد وصول أصوله إلى 1151 مليار دولار، وفقاً لآخر تصنيف لمؤسسة SWF Institute المتخصصة في دراسة استثمارات الحكومات والصناديق السيادية.


وارتفعت أصول الصندوق بقيمة 226 مليار دولار في ديسمبر 2025، مقارنة بـ 925 مليار دولار بنهاية شهر ديسمبر 2024.


وجاء صندوق التقاعد الحكومي النرويجي في المرتبة الأولى كأكبر صندوق سيادي في العالم، بأصول بلغت 2048 مليار دولار، فيما احتلت الإدارة الصينية للنقد الأجنبي SAFE المركز الثاني.