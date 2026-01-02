The Public Investment Fund ranked fifth among the largest sovereign wealth funds after its assets reached $1,151 billion, according to the latest ranking by the SWF Institute, which specializes in studying government investments and sovereign funds.



The fund's assets increased by $226 billion in December 2025, compared to $925 billion at the end of December 2024.



The Norwegian Government Pension Fund ranked first as the largest sovereign fund in the world, with assets amounting to $2,048 billion, while the Chinese State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) came in second.