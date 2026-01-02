احتل صندوق الاستثمارات العامة المرتبة الخامسة بين أكبر صناديق الثروة السيادية بعد وصول أصوله إلى 1151 مليار دولار، وفقاً لآخر تصنيف لمؤسسة SWF Institute المتخصصة في دراسة استثمارات الحكومات والصناديق السيادية.
وارتفعت أصول الصندوق بقيمة 226 مليار دولار في ديسمبر 2025، مقارنة بـ 925 مليار دولار بنهاية شهر ديسمبر 2024.
وجاء صندوق التقاعد الحكومي النرويجي في المرتبة الأولى كأكبر صندوق سيادي في العالم، بأصول بلغت 2048 مليار دولار، فيما احتلت الإدارة الصينية للنقد الأجنبي SAFE المركز الثاني.
The Public Investment Fund ranked fifth among the largest sovereign wealth funds after its assets reached $1,151 billion, according to the latest ranking by the SWF Institute, which specializes in studying government investments and sovereign funds.
The fund's assets increased by $226 billion in December 2025, compared to $925 billion at the end of December 2024.
The Norwegian Government Pension Fund ranked first as the largest sovereign fund in the world, with assets amounting to $2,048 billion, while the Chinese State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) came in second.