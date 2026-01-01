سجل الدولار الأمريكي أكبر وتيرة تراجع سنوي منذ 8 أعوام خلال العام الماضي 2025، في وقت يتوقع فيه المستثمرون استمرار الهبوط خلال الفترة القادمة، في ظل التوجهات إلى اختيار رئيس للبنك المركزي يميل إلى خفض أسعار الفائدة بشكل أعمق.


وتراجع مؤشر بلومبيرغ للدولار بنحو 8% خلال عام 2025، فيما يراهن المتعاملون على ضعف إضافي للعملة.


وبعد الهبوط الذي سجّله الدولار عقب بدء إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تنفيذ الرسوم الجمركية في شهر أبريل لعام 2024 فيما يعرف بيوم التحرير.


وقال محلل أسواق الصرف لدى «نومورا» يوسكي ميايري: «العامل الأكبر المؤثر في الدولار خلال الربع الأول سيكون الفيدرالي، والأمر لا يتعلق فقط باجتماعي يناير ومارس، بل بمن سيخلف جيروم باول بعد انتهاء ولايته»، بحسب وكالة «بلومبيرغ» نيوز.


ومع تسعير الأسواق لما لا يقل عن خفضين لأسعار الفائدة خلال العام القادم، يتجه مسار السياسة النقدية للاحتياطي الفيدرالي إلى التباين مع نظرائه في الاقتصادات المتقدمة، ما يحدّ من جاذبية الدولار.


وبحسب بيانات لجنة تداول السلع الآجلة الأمريكية، التي نُشرت (الأربعاء) الماضي، زاد المتداولون رهاناتهم على هبوط الدولار خلال الأسبوع المنتهي في 23 ديسمبر، كما أشارت أسواق عقود الخيارات إلى احتمال استمرار ضعف الدولار خلال شهر يناير، مع توقعات بتراجع حدة هذا الضعف في الأشهر اللاحقة.