The US dollar recorded its largest annual decline in 8 years during the past year 2025, as investors expect the downward trend to continue in the coming period, amid the move to choose a central bank president who leans towards deeper interest rate cuts.



The Bloomberg Dollar Index fell by about 8% during 2025, while traders are betting on further weakness for the currency.



This decline followed the drop in the dollar after the administration of US President Donald Trump began implementing tariffs in April 2024, known as Liberation Day.



Yosuke Miyairi, a currency market analyst at Nomura, said: "The biggest factor affecting the dollar in the first quarter will be the Federal Reserve, and it's not just about the meetings in January and March, but also about who will succeed Jerome Powell after his term ends," according to Bloomberg News.



With markets pricing in at least two interest rate cuts during the coming year, the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path is diverging from its counterparts in advanced economies, limiting the dollar's attractiveness.



According to data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission, published last Wednesday, traders increased their bets on the dollar's decline during the week ending December 23, and options markets indicated the possibility of continued dollar weakness in January, with expectations of a reduction in the severity of this weakness in the following months.