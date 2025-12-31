The dollar stabilized today and is on track to record its largest annual decline since 2017, as interest rate cuts and concerns about financial conditions and volatile trade policies cast a shadow over currency markets throughout 2025.

The dollar index, which measures the performance of the U.S. currency against six other major currencies, stood at (98.228), holding on to last night's gains, and the index declined (9.5%) during 2025.

The euro remained steady at (1.1747) dollars, while the British pound recorded (1.3463) dollars on the last trading day of the year, and the yen stabilized at (156.35) against the dollar.

The Australian dollar reached (0.66965) U.S. dollars in the latest transactions, heading towards a rise of more than eight percent during the year, while the New Zealand dollar dipped slightly to (0.57875) U.S. dollars.