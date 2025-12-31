استقر الدولار اليوم، ويتجه لتسجيل أكبر انخفاض سنوي منذ عام 2017، إذ ألقت تخفيضات أسعار الفائدة والمخاوف حيال الأوضاع المالية والسياسات التجارية المتقلبة بظلالها على أسواق العملات خلال عام 2025.

وسجل مؤشر الدولار الذي يقيس أداء العملة الأمريكية مقابل ست عملات رئيسية أخرى، (98.228) متمسكًا بمكاسب الليلة الماضية، وانخفض المؤشر (9.5%) خلال 2025.

واستقر اليورو عند (1.1747) دولار، فيما سجل الجنيه الإسترليني (‍1.3463) دولار في آخر يوم تداول في العام، بينما استقر الين عند (156.35) مقابل الدولار.

وبلغ الدولار الأسترالي في أحدث تعاملات (0.66965) دولار أمريكي، متجهًا إلى تسجيل ارتفاع بأكثر من ثمانية بالمئة خلال العام، وتراجع الدولار النيوزيلندي قليلًا إلى (0.57875) دولار أمريكي.