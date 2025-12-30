أعلنت هيئة السوق المالية عن تعويض أكثر من 2500 متضرر من المخالفات المرتكبة على سهم شركة الكثيري القابضة، وما نتج عن المخالفات التي قام بها 3 مخالفين، الذين صدر بحقهم قرار لجنة الاستئناف في منازعات الأوراق المالية المنشور على موقعي الهيئة والأمانة العامة للجان الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية في 17 من أغسطس لعام 2023م، إثر الدعوى المقامة من النيابة العامة والمحالة إليها من هيئة السوق المالية، والقاضي بإلزامهم بدفع 60.74 مليون ريال نظير المكاسب غير المشروعة المتحققة من جراء هذه المخالفات.

وقد أُودِعت التعويضات في حسابات المتضررين من خلال صندوق التعويض الذي أنشئ بموجب قرار مجلس الهيئة لتعويض المتضررين وفق خطة التوزيع المعتمدة من لجنة الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية، بما يسهم في تيسير إجراءات التعويض وإيصال الحقوق إلى أصحابها بشكل سريع وبأقل الأعباء عليهم.

ومنذ تاريخ نشر قرار لجنة الاستئناف، عملت الهيئة على تقييم إمكانية تطبيق المادة (59) من نظام السوق المالية، التي تمنح الهيئة صلاحية تنظيم إجراءات تعويض الأشخاص المتضررين نتيجة المخالفات المرتكبة، ومدى ملاءمة إنشاء صناديق مخصصة للتعويض يكون موردها من المكاسب غير المشروعة المحصلة، وهو ما أسفر عن إنشاء هذا الصندوق لتعويض المستحقين وفق خطة توزيع تم اعتمادها بقرار من لجنة الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية، وفق القواعد والإجراءات اللازمة والمقتضى النظامي لتعزيز كفاءة هذه الصناديق.

ويُعَدّ هذا الصندوق الثالث من نوعه لتعويض المتضررين من المخالفات المرتكبة في السوق المالية خلال أقلّ من 6 أشهر، وذلك بعد الصندوق الأول الذي أُعلن عنه في شهر يوليو الماضي، ليشكّل أول تطبيق فعلي لمفهوم صناديق التعويض في المملكة، وباكورة تفعيل الصلاحيات المخوّلة للهيئة بموجب نظام السوق المالية، فيما تم الإعلان عن الصندوق الثاني في سبتمبر الماضي الذي تم استكمال أعمال التوزيع للمتضررين فيه قبل أقلّ من4 أشهر.

وجاءت خطة التوزيع المعتمدة بشكل يتناسب مع حجم المخالفات المرتكبة وقيمة المكاسب غير المشروعة التي تحققت من جراء تلك المخالفات، وحجم الضرر الواقع على المستثمرين الذين تداولوا أسهم الشركة خلال فترة المخالفة، إذ وصلت قيمة التعويضات لبعض المستثمرين إلى أكثر من 3 ملايين ريال تم اعتمادها من قبل لجنة الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية.

وتؤكد الهيئة في هذا السياق أن خطة التوزيع التي اعتمدتها لجنة الفصل شملت جميع من ثبت تعرضهم لضرر، وذلك استنادًا إلى ما أظهرته السجلات التقنية، ولا يخلو ذلك بحق كل من يرى وقوع ضرر عليه ولم تشمله خطة التوزيع في التقدم بدعواه الفردية إلى لجنة الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية للمطالبة بذلك بعد تقديم شكوى إلى الهيئة في هذا الشأن.

وتعدّ صناديق التعويض مكمّلة لآليات تيسير سبل تعويض المتضررين من المخالفات المرتكبة في السوق المالية، لتضاف إلى الآليات المتاحة للتعويض عن الأضرار، كالدعاوى الفردية والدعاوى الجماعية، إذ تتبنى الهيئة عددًا من المعايير التي تحدد من خلالها مدى ملاءمة تكوين صندوق تعويض من المكاسب غير المشروعة المحصلة من المخالفين متى ما أظهرت وقائع وملابسات القضية وجود متضررين فعليًا من هذه المخالفات، ورأت الهيئة أن تكوين صندوق التعويض سيكون فاعلًا ومنتجًا من الناحية العملية بشكل أكبر من غيره من وسائل التعويض الأخرى.

وأوضحت الهيئة أنها تتبنى مجموعة من الأدوات التحليلية للوصول إلى تقييم منهجي بشأن مدى ملاءمة إنشاء صندوق لتعويض المتضررين من المكاسب غير المشروعة المحصلة بموجب قرارات نهائية صادرة عن لجنة الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية، استنادًا إلى عدد من المعايير التي تُسهم في تحديد آلية التعويض الأنسب، سواء من خلال التعويض المباشر عبر هذه الصناديق أو من خلال الدعاوى الجماعية للمطالبة بالتعويض.

وتشمل هذه المعايير الجوانب المتعلقة بعمليات التنفيذ والتحصيل لتلك المكاسب، وطبيعة المخالفات المرتكبة وتعددها وتأثيرها. إضافةً إلى مدى اعتماد لجان الفصل لمبدأ التعويض وتطبيقه على المخالفة والمتضررين منها.

وتؤكد الهيئة أنها في سياق تعزيز فرص التعويض، قد حرصت على دراسة أفضل الممارسات العالمية المطبقة في الأسواق المالية، وتبنت ما يتناسب مع طبيعة السوق المالية السعودية، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة آليات التعويض وتعزيز ثقة المستثمرين بالسوق وحماية حقوقهم.

وتأتي هذه الجهود ضمن حزمة مبادرات إستراتيجية أطلقتها هيئة السوق المالية لتكمل بناء منظومة مالية أكثر تطورًا وتنافسية وأكثر كفاءة في تحقيق العدالة.