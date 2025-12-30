أعلنت هيئة السوق المالية عن تعويض أكثر من 2500 متضرر من المخالفات المرتكبة على سهم شركة الكثيري القابضة، وما نتج عن المخالفات التي قام بها 3 مخالفين، الذين صدر بحقهم قرار لجنة الاستئناف في منازعات الأوراق المالية المنشور على موقعي الهيئة والأمانة العامة للجان الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية في 17 من أغسطس لعام 2023م، إثر الدعوى المقامة من النيابة العامة والمحالة إليها من هيئة السوق المالية، والقاضي بإلزامهم بدفع 60.74 مليون ريال نظير المكاسب غير المشروعة المتحققة من جراء هذه المخالفات.
وقد أُودِعت التعويضات في حسابات المتضررين من خلال صندوق التعويض الذي أنشئ بموجب قرار مجلس الهيئة لتعويض المتضررين وفق خطة التوزيع المعتمدة من لجنة الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية، بما يسهم في تيسير إجراءات التعويض وإيصال الحقوق إلى أصحابها بشكل سريع وبأقل الأعباء عليهم.
ومنذ تاريخ نشر قرار لجنة الاستئناف، عملت الهيئة على تقييم إمكانية تطبيق المادة (59) من نظام السوق المالية، التي تمنح الهيئة صلاحية تنظيم إجراءات تعويض الأشخاص المتضررين نتيجة المخالفات المرتكبة، ومدى ملاءمة إنشاء صناديق مخصصة للتعويض يكون موردها من المكاسب غير المشروعة المحصلة، وهو ما أسفر عن إنشاء هذا الصندوق لتعويض المستحقين وفق خطة توزيع تم اعتمادها بقرار من لجنة الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية، وفق القواعد والإجراءات اللازمة والمقتضى النظامي لتعزيز كفاءة هذه الصناديق.
ويُعَدّ هذا الصندوق الثالث من نوعه لتعويض المتضررين من المخالفات المرتكبة في السوق المالية خلال أقلّ من 6 أشهر، وذلك بعد الصندوق الأول الذي أُعلن عنه في شهر يوليو الماضي، ليشكّل أول تطبيق فعلي لمفهوم صناديق التعويض في المملكة، وباكورة تفعيل الصلاحيات المخوّلة للهيئة بموجب نظام السوق المالية، فيما تم الإعلان عن الصندوق الثاني في سبتمبر الماضي الذي تم استكمال أعمال التوزيع للمتضررين فيه قبل أقلّ من4 أشهر.
وجاءت خطة التوزيع المعتمدة بشكل يتناسب مع حجم المخالفات المرتكبة وقيمة المكاسب غير المشروعة التي تحققت من جراء تلك المخالفات، وحجم الضرر الواقع على المستثمرين الذين تداولوا أسهم الشركة خلال فترة المخالفة، إذ وصلت قيمة التعويضات لبعض المستثمرين إلى أكثر من 3 ملايين ريال تم اعتمادها من قبل لجنة الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية.
وتؤكد الهيئة في هذا السياق أن خطة التوزيع التي اعتمدتها لجنة الفصل شملت جميع من ثبت تعرضهم لضرر، وذلك استنادًا إلى ما أظهرته السجلات التقنية، ولا يخلو ذلك بحق كل من يرى وقوع ضرر عليه ولم تشمله خطة التوزيع في التقدم بدعواه الفردية إلى لجنة الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية للمطالبة بذلك بعد تقديم شكوى إلى الهيئة في هذا الشأن.
وتعدّ صناديق التعويض مكمّلة لآليات تيسير سبل تعويض المتضررين من المخالفات المرتكبة في السوق المالية، لتضاف إلى الآليات المتاحة للتعويض عن الأضرار، كالدعاوى الفردية والدعاوى الجماعية، إذ تتبنى الهيئة عددًا من المعايير التي تحدد من خلالها مدى ملاءمة تكوين صندوق تعويض من المكاسب غير المشروعة المحصلة من المخالفين متى ما أظهرت وقائع وملابسات القضية وجود متضررين فعليًا من هذه المخالفات، ورأت الهيئة أن تكوين صندوق التعويض سيكون فاعلًا ومنتجًا من الناحية العملية بشكل أكبر من غيره من وسائل التعويض الأخرى.
وأوضحت الهيئة أنها تتبنى مجموعة من الأدوات التحليلية للوصول إلى تقييم منهجي بشأن مدى ملاءمة إنشاء صندوق لتعويض المتضررين من المكاسب غير المشروعة المحصلة بموجب قرارات نهائية صادرة عن لجنة الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية، استنادًا إلى عدد من المعايير التي تُسهم في تحديد آلية التعويض الأنسب، سواء من خلال التعويض المباشر عبر هذه الصناديق أو من خلال الدعاوى الجماعية للمطالبة بالتعويض.
وتشمل هذه المعايير الجوانب المتعلقة بعمليات التنفيذ والتحصيل لتلك المكاسب، وطبيعة المخالفات المرتكبة وتعددها وتأثيرها. إضافةً إلى مدى اعتماد لجان الفصل لمبدأ التعويض وتطبيقه على المخالفة والمتضررين منها.
وتؤكد الهيئة أنها في سياق تعزيز فرص التعويض، قد حرصت على دراسة أفضل الممارسات العالمية المطبقة في الأسواق المالية، وتبنت ما يتناسب مع طبيعة السوق المالية السعودية، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة آليات التعويض وتعزيز ثقة المستثمرين بالسوق وحماية حقوقهم.
وتأتي هذه الجهود ضمن حزمة مبادرات إستراتيجية أطلقتها هيئة السوق المالية لتكمل بناء منظومة مالية أكثر تطورًا وتنافسية وأكثر كفاءة في تحقيق العدالة.
The Capital Market Authority announced compensation for more than 2,500 affected individuals due to violations committed on the shares of Al-Kathiri Holding Company, resulting from the violations carried out by three offenders, against whom a decision was issued by the Appeals Committee in Securities Disputes published on the Authority's and the General Secretariat of the Committees for the Settlement of Securities Disputes websites on August 17, 2023, following the lawsuit filed by the Public Prosecution and referred to it by the Capital Market Authority, which ordered them to pay 60.74 million riyals in compensation for the unlawful gains achieved from these violations.
The compensations have been deposited into the accounts of the affected individuals through the compensation fund established by the Authority's Board decision to compensate the affected parties according to the distribution plan approved by the Committee for the Settlement of Securities Disputes, which contributes to facilitating the compensation procedures and ensuring that rights are delivered to their owners quickly and with minimal burdens on them.
Since the publication of the Appeals Committee's decision, the Authority has worked on evaluating the possibility of applying Article (59) of the Capital Market Law, which grants the Authority the authority to organize the procedures for compensating individuals affected by the committed violations, and the appropriateness of establishing dedicated compensation funds sourced from the unlawful gains collected. This resulted in the establishment of this fund to compensate the entitled parties according to a distribution plan approved by a decision from the Committee for the Settlement of Securities Disputes, in accordance with the necessary rules and procedures and the regulatory requirements to enhance the efficiency of these funds.
This fund is the third of its kind to compensate those affected by violations committed in the financial market within less than six months, following the first fund announced in July, which represents the first actual application of the concept of compensation funds in the Kingdom, and the initiation of activating the powers granted to the Authority under the Capital Market Law. The second fund was announced in September, with the distribution work for the affected parties completed less than four months ago.
The approved distribution plan was designed to align with the scale of the violations committed and the value of the unlawful gains achieved from those violations, as well as the extent of the damage incurred by investors who traded the company's shares during the period of the violation, with the value of compensations for some investors reaching over 3 million riyals, which was approved by the Committee for the Settlement of Securities Disputes.
The Authority confirms in this context that the distribution plan adopted by the Committee for the Settlement included all those who were found to have suffered damage, based on what the technical records showed. However, this does not prevent anyone who feels they have suffered damage and was not included in the distribution plan from submitting their individual claim to the Committee for the Settlement of Securities Disputes to demand compensation after filing a complaint with the Authority in this regard.
Compensation funds are complementary to the mechanisms for facilitating compensation for those affected by violations committed in the financial market, adding to the available mechanisms for compensating damages, such as individual and collective lawsuits. The Authority adopts a number of criteria that determine the appropriateness of establishing a compensation fund from the unlawful gains collected from the offenders whenever the facts and circumstances of the case show that there are actual victims of these violations, and the Authority believes that establishing a compensation fund will be more effective and productive in practice than other compensation methods.
The Authority clarified that it adopts a set of analytical tools to reach a systematic assessment regarding the appropriateness of establishing a fund to compensate those affected by the unlawful gains collected under final decisions issued by the Committee for the Settlement of Securities Disputes, based on a number of criteria that contribute to determining the most suitable compensation mechanism, whether through direct compensation via these funds or through collective lawsuits for compensation claims.
These criteria include aspects related to the execution and collection processes for those gains, the nature of the committed violations, their multiplicity, and their impact. In addition to the extent to which the Settlement Committees have adopted the principle of compensation and applied it to the violations and the affected parties.
The Authority confirms that in the context of enhancing compensation opportunities, it has been keen to study the best global practices applied in financial markets and has adopted what is suitable for the nature of the Saudi financial market, contributing to raising the efficiency of compensation mechanisms and enhancing investor confidence in the market and protecting their rights.
These efforts are part of a package of strategic initiatives launched by the Capital Market Authority to complete the building of a more advanced, competitive, and efficient financial system in achieving justice.