The main Saudi stock index closed today, down by 14 points, reaching a level of 10381.51 points, with trading values amounting to 3.1 billion riyals.



The volume of traded shares - according to the daily economic bulletin of the Saudi Press Agency for the Saudi stock market - reached 164 million shares, with 24 companies' stocks recording an increase in value, while 237 companies' stocks declined.



The stocks of Sedco Capital REIT, Taba, Care, Al-Yamamah Steel, and Tehama saw the highest increases, while the stocks of Al-Masar Al-Shamil, Roome, Gulf Training, Naqi, and Gulf General experienced the most significant declines in trading, with the rates of increase and decrease ranging between 2.73% and 8.36%.



Most Active



The stocks of Americana, Batic, Saudi Aramco, Chemical, and Mahara were the most active in terms of volume, while the stocks of Al-Rajhi, Saudi Aramco, Al-Masar Al-Shamil, Al-Inma, and stc were the most active in terms of value.



The parallel Saudi stock index, Nomu, closed today, down by 232.16 points, reaching a level of 23040.79 points, with trading values amounting to 18 million riyals, and the volume of traded shares exceeded two million shares.