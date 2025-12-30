أغلق مؤشر الأسهم السعودية الرئيس اليوم، منخفضاً بمقدار 14 نقطة، ليصل إلى مستوى 10381.51 نقطة، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها 3.1 مليار ريال.


وبلغت كمية الأسهم المتداولة -وفق النشرة الاقتصادية اليومية لوكالة الأنباء السعودية لسوق الأسهم السعودية- 164 مليون سهم، سجّلت فيها أسهم 24 شركة ارتفاعاً في قيمتها، فيما تراجعت أسهم 237 شركة.


وكانت أسهم شركات سدكو كابيتال ريت، وتشب، ورعاية، واليمامة للحديد، وتهامة، الأكثر ارتفاعاً، أما أسهم شركات المسار الشامل، ورؤوم، والخليج للتدريب، ونقي، والخليجية العامة الأكثر انخفاضاً في التعاملات، وراوحت نسب الارتفاع والانخفاض ما بين 2.73% و8.36%.


الأكثر نشاطاً


وكانت أسهم شركات أمريكانا، وباتك، وأرامكو السعودية، والكيميائية، ومهارة، هي الأكثر نشاطاً بالكمية، بينما كانت أسهم شركات الراجحي، وأرامكو السعودية، والمسار الشامل، والإنماء، وstc، هي الأكثر نشاطاً في القيمة.


وأغلق مؤشر الأسهم السعودية الموازية نمو اليوم، منخفضاً بمقدار 232.16 نقطة، ليصل إلى مستوى 23040.79 نقطة، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها 18 مليون ريال، وبلغت كمية الأسهم المتداولة أكثر من مليوني سهم.