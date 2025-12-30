أغلق مؤشر الأسهم السعودية الرئيس اليوم، منخفضاً بمقدار 14 نقطة، ليصل إلى مستوى 10381.51 نقطة، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها 3.1 مليار ريال.
وبلغت كمية الأسهم المتداولة -وفق النشرة الاقتصادية اليومية لوكالة الأنباء السعودية لسوق الأسهم السعودية- 164 مليون سهم، سجّلت فيها أسهم 24 شركة ارتفاعاً في قيمتها، فيما تراجعت أسهم 237 شركة.
وكانت أسهم شركات سدكو كابيتال ريت، وتشب، ورعاية، واليمامة للحديد، وتهامة، الأكثر ارتفاعاً، أما أسهم شركات المسار الشامل، ورؤوم، والخليج للتدريب، ونقي، والخليجية العامة الأكثر انخفاضاً في التعاملات، وراوحت نسب الارتفاع والانخفاض ما بين 2.73% و8.36%.
الأكثر نشاطاً
وكانت أسهم شركات أمريكانا، وباتك، وأرامكو السعودية، والكيميائية، ومهارة، هي الأكثر نشاطاً بالكمية، بينما كانت أسهم شركات الراجحي، وأرامكو السعودية، والمسار الشامل، والإنماء، وstc، هي الأكثر نشاطاً في القيمة.
وأغلق مؤشر الأسهم السعودية الموازية نمو اليوم، منخفضاً بمقدار 232.16 نقطة، ليصل إلى مستوى 23040.79 نقطة، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها 18 مليون ريال، وبلغت كمية الأسهم المتداولة أكثر من مليوني سهم.
The main Saudi stock index closed today, down by 14 points, reaching a level of 10381.51 points, with trading values amounting to 3.1 billion riyals.
The volume of traded shares - according to the daily economic bulletin of the Saudi Press Agency for the Saudi stock market - reached 164 million shares, with 24 companies' stocks recording an increase in value, while 237 companies' stocks declined.
The stocks of Sedco Capital REIT, Taba, Care, Al-Yamamah Steel, and Tehama saw the highest increases, while the stocks of Al-Masar Al-Shamil, Roome, Gulf Training, Naqi, and Gulf General experienced the most significant declines in trading, with the rates of increase and decrease ranging between 2.73% and 8.36%.
Most Active
The stocks of Americana, Batic, Saudi Aramco, Chemical, and Mahara were the most active in terms of volume, while the stocks of Al-Rajhi, Saudi Aramco, Al-Masar Al-Shamil, Al-Inma, and stc were the most active in terms of value.
The parallel Saudi stock index, Nomu, closed today, down by 232.16 points, reaching a level of 23040.79 points, with trading values amounting to 18 million riyals, and the volume of traded shares exceeded two million shares.