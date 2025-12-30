نظّمت الغرفة التجارية الصناعية بمكة المكرمة، ممثّلةً بلجنة المقاولين، لقاءً نوعياً جمع نخبة من المختصين والمهتمين بقطاع المقاولات، لمناقشة أبرز التحديات التي تواجه القطاع، وفي مقدمتها التحديات التمويلية، ضمن إطار جهود الغرفة لدعم استقرار القطاع وتعزيز فرص نموه واستدامته.


واستعرض اللقاء واقع قطاع المقاولات في المنطقة، وما يواجهه من تحديات تتعلق بآليات التمويل، وتدفقات السيولة، وارتفاع تكاليف التشغيل، إضافة إلى متطلبات الضمانات البنكية، وتأثير ذلك على قدرة المنشآت على تنفيذ المشاريع واستمراريتها، لا سيما المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة.


تعزيز الشراكة


وأكد أهمية تطوير حلول تمويلية مرنة تتناسب مع طبيعة القطاع، وتعزيز الشراكة بين الجهات التمويلية والمقاولين، بما يسهم في تمكينهم من الوفاء بالتزاماتهم التعاقدية وتحقيق الاستدامة المالية، وضرورة الاستفادة من المبادرات الحكومية والبرامج الداعمة التي تستهدف تحفيز قطاع المقاولات ورفع كفاءته.


ويأتي تنظيم هذا اللقاء ضمن سلسلة من اللقاءات النوعية الهادفة إلى رصد التحديات ورفع المرئيات والمقترحات ذات العلاقة للجهات المختصة، بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، ويسهم في تعزيز دور قطاع المقاولات، أحد المحركات الرئيسة للتنمية الاقتصادية.