نظّمت الغرفة التجارية الصناعية بمكة المكرمة، ممثّلةً بلجنة المقاولين، لقاءً نوعياً جمع نخبة من المختصين والمهتمين بقطاع المقاولات، لمناقشة أبرز التحديات التي تواجه القطاع، وفي مقدمتها التحديات التمويلية، ضمن إطار جهود الغرفة لدعم استقرار القطاع وتعزيز فرص نموه واستدامته.
واستعرض اللقاء واقع قطاع المقاولات في المنطقة، وما يواجهه من تحديات تتعلق بآليات التمويل، وتدفقات السيولة، وارتفاع تكاليف التشغيل، إضافة إلى متطلبات الضمانات البنكية، وتأثير ذلك على قدرة المنشآت على تنفيذ المشاريع واستمراريتها، لا سيما المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة.
تعزيز الشراكة
وأكد أهمية تطوير حلول تمويلية مرنة تتناسب مع طبيعة القطاع، وتعزيز الشراكة بين الجهات التمويلية والمقاولين، بما يسهم في تمكينهم من الوفاء بالتزاماتهم التعاقدية وتحقيق الاستدامة المالية، وضرورة الاستفادة من المبادرات الحكومية والبرامج الداعمة التي تستهدف تحفيز قطاع المقاولات ورفع كفاءته.
ويأتي تنظيم هذا اللقاء ضمن سلسلة من اللقاءات النوعية الهادفة إلى رصد التحديات ورفع المرئيات والمقترحات ذات العلاقة للجهات المختصة، بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، ويسهم في تعزيز دور قطاع المقاولات، أحد المحركات الرئيسة للتنمية الاقتصادية.
The Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Makkah, represented by the Contractors Committee, organized a qualitative meeting that brought together a select group of specialists and stakeholders in the contracting sector to discuss the most prominent challenges facing the sector, foremost among them being financing challenges, as part of the Chamber's efforts to support the stability of the sector and enhance its growth and sustainability opportunities.
The meeting reviewed the reality of the contracting sector in the region and the challenges it faces related to financing mechanisms, cash flow, rising operating costs, in addition to the requirements for bank guarantees, and the impact of this on the ability of establishments to implement projects and ensure their continuity, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises.
Enhancing Partnership
It emphasized the importance of developing flexible financing solutions that align with the nature of the sector and enhancing the partnership between financing entities and contractors, which contributes to enabling them to meet their contractual obligations and achieve financial sustainability. It is also necessary to take advantage of government initiatives and supporting programs aimed at stimulating the contracting sector and increasing its efficiency.
This meeting is part of a series of qualitative meetings aimed at identifying challenges and raising relevant observations and proposals to the competent authorities, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, and contributes to enhancing the role of the contracting sector, one of the main drivers of economic development.