أعلنت وزارة الزراعة العراقية منع استيراد 11 محصولاً، فيما حددت مساحة الخطة الزراعية للموسم الشتوي.


وقال مستشار وزارة الزراعة مهدي القيسي:«إن سياسة الاستيراد تعتمد على الرزنامة الزراعية والتي تحدث باستمرار وفق وفرة وشح المنتج المحلي، وبما يضمن توفر المحاصيل ومنع ارتفاع الأسعار».


وأشار إلى أن التحديث الأخير للرزنامة شمل منع استيراد 11 محصولاً.


وأوضح أن المنع شمل محاصيل الشوندر، والشلغم، والخس، والقرنابيط، واللهانة، والشجر والباذنجان، والبطاطا، إضافة إلى بيض المائدة، والدجاج، والعسل، والتمر.


خطة زراعية


ونوه إلى أن استيراد الطماطم مسموح حالياً، وقد يعاد منعه لاحقاً بحسب وضع الإنتاج المحلي، كون هذه المحاصيل متغيرة، ويتراوح عددها عادة بين 7 إلى 11 محصولاً.


وفيما يتعلق بالخطة الزراعية الشتوية، قال القيسي إن «المساحة المقررة تبلغ 4.5 مليون دونم، منها 3.5 مليون دونم تعتمد على المياه الجوفية باستخدام منظومات الري الحديثة، ومليون دونم على المياه السطحية».


وأضاف أن «الخطة كانت مشروطة باستخدام المنظومات الحديثة، إلا أن أعدادها المتوفرة حالياً لا تكفي لتغطية جميع الاحتياجات، ما استدعى السماح بالري الاعتيادي».