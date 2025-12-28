The Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture announced a ban on the import of 11 crops, while specifying the area of the agricultural plan for the winter season.



Advisor to the Ministry of Agriculture Mahdi Al-Qaisi said: "The import policy depends on the agricultural calendar, which is continuously updated based on the availability and scarcity of local products, ensuring the availability of crops and preventing price increases."



He pointed out that the latest update to the calendar included a ban on the import of 11 crops.



He clarified that the ban included crops such as beets, turnips, lettuce, cauliflower, spinach, tree and eggplant, potatoes, in addition to table eggs, chicken, honey, and dates.



Agricultural Plan



He noted that the import of tomatoes is currently allowed, but it may be banned later depending on the status of local production, as these crops are variable, usually ranging between 7 to 11 crops.



Regarding the winter agricultural plan, Al-Qaisi said that "the designated area is 4.5 million dunams, of which 3.5 million dunams rely on groundwater using modern irrigation systems, and one million dunams on surface water."



He added that "the plan was conditional on using modern systems; however, the available numbers currently are not sufficient to cover all needs, which necessitated allowing conventional irrigation."