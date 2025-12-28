أعلنت وزارة الزراعة العراقية منع استيراد 11 محصولاً، فيما حددت مساحة الخطة الزراعية للموسم الشتوي.
وقال مستشار وزارة الزراعة مهدي القيسي:«إن سياسة الاستيراد تعتمد على الرزنامة الزراعية والتي تحدث باستمرار وفق وفرة وشح المنتج المحلي، وبما يضمن توفر المحاصيل ومنع ارتفاع الأسعار».
وأشار إلى أن التحديث الأخير للرزنامة شمل منع استيراد 11 محصولاً.
وأوضح أن المنع شمل محاصيل الشوندر، والشلغم، والخس، والقرنابيط، واللهانة، والشجر والباذنجان، والبطاطا، إضافة إلى بيض المائدة، والدجاج، والعسل، والتمر.
خطة زراعية
ونوه إلى أن استيراد الطماطم مسموح حالياً، وقد يعاد منعه لاحقاً بحسب وضع الإنتاج المحلي، كون هذه المحاصيل متغيرة، ويتراوح عددها عادة بين 7 إلى 11 محصولاً.
وفيما يتعلق بالخطة الزراعية الشتوية، قال القيسي إن «المساحة المقررة تبلغ 4.5 مليون دونم، منها 3.5 مليون دونم تعتمد على المياه الجوفية باستخدام منظومات الري الحديثة، ومليون دونم على المياه السطحية».
وأضاف أن «الخطة كانت مشروطة باستخدام المنظومات الحديثة، إلا أن أعدادها المتوفرة حالياً لا تكفي لتغطية جميع الاحتياجات، ما استدعى السماح بالري الاعتيادي».
The Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture announced a ban on the import of 11 crops, while specifying the area of the agricultural plan for the winter season.
Advisor to the Ministry of Agriculture Mahdi Al-Qaisi said: "The import policy depends on the agricultural calendar, which is continuously updated based on the availability and scarcity of local products, ensuring the availability of crops and preventing price increases."
He pointed out that the latest update to the calendar included a ban on the import of 11 crops.
He clarified that the ban included crops such as beets, turnips, lettuce, cauliflower, spinach, tree and eggplant, potatoes, in addition to table eggs, chicken, honey, and dates.
Agricultural Plan
He noted that the import of tomatoes is currently allowed, but it may be banned later depending on the status of local production, as these crops are variable, usually ranging between 7 to 11 crops.
Regarding the winter agricultural plan, Al-Qaisi said that "the designated area is 4.5 million dunams, of which 3.5 million dunams rely on groundwater using modern irrigation systems, and one million dunams on surface water."
He added that "the plan was conditional on using modern systems; however, the available numbers currently are not sufficient to cover all needs, which necessitated allowing conventional irrigation."