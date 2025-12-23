The U.S. economy recorded a surprising and strong growth of (4.3%) year-on-year during the third quarter of 2025, driven by increased consumer spending, exports, and government spending.

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced today that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) rose by (4.3%) during the period from July to September, compared to a growth rate of (3.8%) in the second quarter (from April to June).

Inflation remains higher than what the Federal Reserve prefers, with the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index rising by (2.8%) year-on-year in the third quarter, compared to (2.1%) in the second quarter.

Consumer spending, which accounts for about (70%) of U.S. economic activity, increased by (3.5%) year-on-year in the previous quarter, up from (2.5%) in the quarter ending in June.