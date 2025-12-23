سجل الاقتصاد الأمريكي نموا مفاجئا وقويا بلغ (4.3%) على أساس سنوي خلال الربع الثالث من عام 2025، مدفوعًا بارتفاع إنفاق المستهلكين والصادرات والإنفاق الحكومي.

وأعلنت وزارة التجارة الأمريكية، اليوم، ارتفاع الناتج المحلي الإجمالي للبلاد بنسبة (4.3%) خلال الفترة من يوليو إلى سبتمبر، مقارنة بمعدل نمو بلغ (3.8%) في الربع الثاني (الفترة من أبريل إلى يونيو).

ولا يزال معدل التضخم أعلى مما يفضله مجلس الاحتياطي الفيديرالي، حيث ارتفع مؤشر نفقات الاستهلاك الشخصي بنسبة (2.8%) على أساس سنوي في الربع الثالث، مقارنة بـ (2.1%) في الربع الثاني.

وارتفع إنفاق المستهلكين الذي يمثل نحو (70%) من النشاط الاقتصادي الأمريكي، بنسبة (3.5%) على أساس سنوي في الربع السابق، بارتفاع من (2.5%) في الربع المنتهي في يونيو.