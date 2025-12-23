سجل الاقتصاد الأمريكي نموا مفاجئا وقويا بلغ (4.3%) على أساس سنوي خلال الربع الثالث من عام 2025، مدفوعًا بارتفاع إنفاق المستهلكين والصادرات والإنفاق الحكومي.
وأعلنت وزارة التجارة الأمريكية، اليوم، ارتفاع الناتج المحلي الإجمالي للبلاد بنسبة (4.3%) خلال الفترة من يوليو إلى سبتمبر، مقارنة بمعدل نمو بلغ (3.8%) في الربع الثاني (الفترة من أبريل إلى يونيو).
ولا يزال معدل التضخم أعلى مما يفضله مجلس الاحتياطي الفيديرالي، حيث ارتفع مؤشر نفقات الاستهلاك الشخصي بنسبة (2.8%) على أساس سنوي في الربع الثالث، مقارنة بـ (2.1%) في الربع الثاني.
وارتفع إنفاق المستهلكين الذي يمثل نحو (70%) من النشاط الاقتصادي الأمريكي، بنسبة (3.5%) على أساس سنوي في الربع السابق، بارتفاع من (2.5%) في الربع المنتهي في يونيو.
The U.S. economy recorded a surprising and strong growth of (4.3%) year-on-year during the third quarter of 2025, driven by increased consumer spending, exports, and government spending.
The U.S. Department of Commerce announced today that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) rose by (4.3%) during the period from July to September, compared to a growth rate of (3.8%) in the second quarter (from April to June).
Inflation remains higher than what the Federal Reserve prefers, with the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index rising by (2.8%) year-on-year in the third quarter, compared to (2.1%) in the second quarter.
Consumer spending, which accounts for about (70%) of U.S. economic activity, increased by (3.5%) year-on-year in the previous quarter, up from (2.5%) in the quarter ending in June.