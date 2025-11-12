The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has kept its forecasts for global oil demand growth in 2025 unchanged at 1.30 million barrels per day, and it has also maintained its demand growth forecast for 2026 at 1.38 million barrels per day.



The organization clarified in its monthly report that the average production of the "OPEC+" alliance of crude oil reached 43.02 million barrels per day last October, a decrease of 73,000 barrels per day compared to September, despite the alliance's agreement to increase production.



OPEC also predicted that the average global demand for "OPEC+" crude will be around 43.0 million barrels per day in 2026, which is about 100,000 barrels per day lower than previous estimates.



Vital Industry



The Secretary-General of OPEC, Haitham Al-Ghais, confirmed earlier this week that oil still accounts for about 30% of the global energy mix; reflecting the urgent need to inject more investments into this vital industry to ensure global energy security in the future.



Al-Ghais stated in an interview with "Al Arabiya Business": "We emphasized today during a meeting with several officials and members of the diplomatic corps the importance of having investments estimated at around $18.2 trillion from now until 2050, which is equivalent to $700 billion annually, allocated for exploration, drilling, production, refining energy, petrochemical industry, and the integrated logistics supply chain for the oil industry."



Top Priority



Al-Ghais stressed that maintaining these investments is a top priority, noting that OPEC seeks through its participations and interventions to raise awareness among decision-makers and politicians around the world about the importance of investing in oil and moving away from policies that target this strategic commodity.



He added: "Oil is a commodity that is embedded in all industries, from airplanes and cars to trucks and infrastructure, and therefore its pivotal role in the global economy cannot be ignored."



Al-Ghais explained that oil will remain a fundamental element in the global energy mix, and that investing in it is not an option but a necessity to ensure market stability and meet the needs of population and economic growth.