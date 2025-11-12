أبقت منظمة الدول المصدّرة للنفط (أوبك) على توقعاتها لنمو الطلب العالمي على النفط في عام 2025 دون تغيير عند 1.30 مليون برميل يوميًا، كما ثبتت توقعاتها لنمو الطلب في عام 2026 عند 1.38 مليون برميل يوميًا.


وأوضحت المنظمة في تقريرها الشهري أن متوسط إنتاج تحالف «أوبك+» من النفط الخام بلغ 43.02 مليون برميل يوميًا في أكتوبر الماضي، بانخفاض قدره 73 ألف برميل يوميًا مقارنة بشهر سبتمبر، رغم اتفاق التحالف على زيادة الإنتاج.


كما توقعت «أوبك» أن يبلغ متوسط الطلب العالمي على خام «أوبك+» نحو 43.0 مليون برميل يوميًا في عام 2026، وهو ما يقل بنحو 100 ألف برميل يوميًا عن التقديرات السابقة.


صناعة حيوية


وكان أمين عام منظمة أوبك هيثم الغيص أكد في وقت سابق من هذا الأسبوع أن النفط لا يزال يشكل نحو 30% من مزيج الطاقة العالمي؛ ما يعكس الحاجة الملحة إلى ضخ المزيد من الاستثمارات في هذه الصناعة الحيوية لضمان أمن الطاقة العالمي في المستقبل.


وقال الغيص في مقابلة مع «العربية Business»: «بيّنا اليوم خلال لقاء بعدد من المسؤولين وأعضاء السلك الدبلوماسي أهمية أن تكون هناك استثمارات تُقدّر بنحو 18.2 تريليون دولار من الآن وحتى عام 2050، أي ما يعادل 700 مليار دولار سنويا، تُخصص لعمليات الاستكشاف، الحفر، الإنتاج، الطاقة التكريرية، صناعة البتروكيماويات، وسلسلة الإمداد اللوجستية المتكاملة لصناعة النفط».


أولوية قصوى


وشدد الغيص على أن الحفاظ على هذه الاستثمارات يمثل أولوية قصوى، مشيرا إلى أن منظمة أوبك تسعى من خلال مشاركاتها ومداخلاتها إلى توعية صناع القرار والسياسيين حول العالم بأهمية الاستثمار في النفط، والابتعاد عن السياسات التي تستهدف هذه السلعة الإستراتيجية.


وأضاف: «النفط سلعة متغلغلة في جميع الصناعات، من الطائرات والسيارات إلى الشاحنات والبنية التحتية، وبالتالي لا يمكن تجاهل دوره المحوري في الاقتصاد العالمي».


وأوضح الغيص أن النفط سيظل عنصرا أساسيا في مزيج الطاقة العالمي، وأن الاستثمار فيه ليس خيارا، بل ضرورة لضمان استقرار الأسواق وتلبية احتياجات النمو السكاني والاقتصادي.