وضعت السلطات الصينية الفنان الكوميدي قوه ده قانغ، أحد أبرز الشخصيات الثقافية والفنية في البلاد، قيد التحقيق، وألغيت بعض عروضه، بعد أن أجرى تعديلات ساخرة على كلمات أغنية ثورية خلال أحد عروضه.

انتهاك الأعراف


ويواجه قوه، المعروف بأنه أشهر فناني الكوميديا في الصين، اتهامات بـ«انتهاك الأعراف العامة»، بعدما ارتجل كلمات جديدة لأغنية شهيرة أثناء عرض قدمه في مدينة ووهان أواخر يوليو الماضي. وبحسب صورة لشكوى نشرتها وسائل إعلام مرتبطة بالدولة، تقدم أحد الأشخاص ببلاغ إلى مكتب الثقافة والسياحة في ووهان، اتهم فيه الفنان بأنه «لم يشوه ويبتذل عملاً ثورياً كلاسيكياً فحسب، بل انتهك أيضاً الأعراف العامة والمعايير المقبولة للسلوك».

تغيير كلمات أغنية


وتتعلق القضية بأغنية «أعزف البيبا التي أحبها»، وهي أغنية يُقال إنها تجسد روح المقاومة التي تحلت بها قوات حرب العصابات خلال الحرب الصينية اليابانية. وظهرت الأغنية في فيلم صيني شهير من خمسينيات القرن الماضي بعنوان «حرب العصابات على السكك الحديدية»، كما اختيرت عام 2019 ضمن قائمة تضم 100 أغنية للاحتفال بالذكرى السبعين لتأسيس جمهورية الصين الشعبية.

موافقة مسبقة


وقال مكتب الثقافة والسياحة في ووهان، بحسب ما نقلته وسائل إعلام صينية: «إن الجزء الذي عدله قوه ده قانغ لم يكن مدرجاً ضمن المواد المقدمة للحصول على الموافقة المسبقة»، وإنه يُشتبه في مخالفته اللوائح المنظمة للعروض التجارية. وأكد المكتب استمرار التحقيق مع الفنان، موضحاً أنه لا يعرف حتى الآن موعد إعلان نتائجه.