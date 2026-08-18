The Chinese authorities have placed the comedian Guo Degang, one of the most prominent cultural and artistic figures in the country, under investigation, and some of his performances have been canceled after he made satirical modifications to the lyrics of a revolutionary song during one of his shows.



Violation of Norms



Guo, known as the most famous comedian in China, faces accusations of "violating public norms" after he improvised new lyrics for a famous song during a performance he gave in Wuhan at the end of July. According to a photo of a complaint published by state-linked media, an individual filed a report with the Culture and Tourism Bureau in Wuhan, accusing the artist of "not only distorting and degrading a classic revolutionary work but also violating public norms and accepted standards of behavior."



Changing Song Lyrics



The case pertains to the song "Play the Pipa I Love," which is said to embody the spirit of resistance exhibited by guerrilla forces during the Sino-Japanese War. The song appeared in a famous Chinese film from the 1950s titled "Guerrillas on the Railways," and it was selected in 2019 as part of a list of 100 songs to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.



Prior Approval



The Culture and Tourism Bureau in Wuhan stated, according to Chinese media reports: "The part that Guo Degang modified was not included in the materials submitted for prior approval," and it is suspected that he violated regulations governing commercial performances. The bureau confirmed that the investigation with the artist is ongoing, noting that it does not yet know when the results will be announced.