The Jeddah Atelier for Arts will witness tomorrow (Wednesday) the thirteenth solo exhibition of the visual artist Saleh Al-Qasim, which will be inaugurated by businessman Mohammed Abdullah Al-Khuraiji at exactly 8 PM, and will continue for ten days.

The exhibition includes 40 artistic paintings, most of which depict the caravans of pilgrims throughout history, particularly the history of the Al-Aqilat.

Artist Saleh Al-Qasim holds a Bachelor of Arts from King Abdulaziz University and has held numerous solo exhibitions in various locations inside and outside the Kingdom.

The director of the atelier, Hisham Qandil, stated that the Al-Aqilat in Al-Qasim's exhibition are not just commercial caravans; they evoke a national and humanitarian epic embodied by men who emerged from the heart of Najd, carrying values before goods, and trust before profits. Their trade was a civilizational message whose effects extended to the Levant, Iraq, Egypt, and other countries.

He added that the Al-Aqilat were a unique model of the authentic Saudi trader; they knew the routes and paths, traversed deserts and wastelands, and endured the hardships of travel and long absences, until their names became synonymous with trust, loyalty, and good dealings. He pointed out that their success was not based solely on money, but on the high morals, nobility, and chivalry they possessed, which made them ambassadors of their homeland and culture wherever they went.

Qandil noted that through their journeys and caravans, they contributed to building bridges of communication between peoples and conveyed a bright image of the Najdi society and its authentic values, making them an important part of the economic, social, and cultural history of the Arabian Peninsula. Today, as we celebrate the legacy of the Al-Aqilat, we remember a generation that achieved success through willpower, turned challenges into opportunities, and left us a legacy we take pride in and draw inspiration from in terms of leadership, work, and struggle.