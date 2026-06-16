يشهد أتيليه جدة للفنون، غدا (الأربعاء)، المعرض الشخصي الثالث عشر للفنان التشكيلي صالح القاسم، والذي يفتتحه رجل الأعمال محمد عبدالله الخريجي في تمام الساعة الثامنة مساء، ويستمر لمدة عشرة أيام.

ويتضمن المعرض 40 لوحة تشكيلية معظمها عن قوافل الحجيج عبر التاريخ، خصوصا تاريخ العقيلات.

والفنان صالح القاسم حاصل بكالوريوس الفنون من الملك عبدالعزيز، وأقام العديد من المعارض الشخصية في جهات مختلفة داخل وخارج المملكة.

وقال مدير الأتيليه هشام قنديل: إن العقيلات في معرض القاسم ليست قوافل تجارية فحسب، إذ يستحضر ملحمةً وطنيةً وإنسانيةً جسّدها رجالٌ خرجوا من قلب نجد، يحملون القيم قبل البضائع، والأمانة قبل الأرباح، فكانت تجارتهم رسالةً حضاريةً امتدت آثارها إلى الشام والعراق ومصر وسائر الأقطار.

وأضاف أن العقيلات كان نموذجاً فريداً للتاجر السعودي الأصيل؛ فقد عرفوا الطرق والمسالك، وخاضوا الصحاري والقفار، وصبروا على مشاق السفر وطول الغياب، حتى أصبحت أسماؤهم مرادفةً للثقة والوفاء وحسن التعامل، لافتا إلى أن نجاحهم لم يكن قائماً على المال وحده، بل على ما تحلّوا به من أخلاق رفيعة ومروءة وشهامة جعلتهم سفراء لوطنهم وثقافتهم أينما حلّوا.

ولفت قنديل إلى أنه من خلال رحلاتهم وقوافلهم، أسهموا في بناء جسور التواصل بين الشعوب، ونقلوا صورةً مشرقةً عن المجتمع النجدي وقيمه الأصيلة، فكانوا جزءاً مهماً من تاريخ الجزيرة العربية الاقتصادي والاجتماعي والثقافي. واليوم، ونحن نحتفي بإرث العقيلات، فإننا نستذكر جيلاً صنع الإنجاز بالإرادة، وحوّل التحديات إلى فرص، وترك لنا إرثاً نفخر به ونستلهم منه معاني الريادة والعمل والكفاح.