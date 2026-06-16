يشهد أتيليه جدة للفنون، غدا (الأربعاء)، المعرض الشخصي الثالث عشر للفنان التشكيلي صالح القاسم، والذي يفتتحه رجل الأعمال محمد عبدالله الخريجي في تمام الساعة الثامنة مساء، ويستمر لمدة عشرة أيام.
ويتضمن المعرض 40 لوحة تشكيلية معظمها عن قوافل الحجيج عبر التاريخ، خصوصا تاريخ العقيلات.
والفنان صالح القاسم حاصل بكالوريوس الفنون من الملك عبدالعزيز، وأقام العديد من المعارض الشخصية في جهات مختلفة داخل وخارج المملكة.
وقال مدير الأتيليه هشام قنديل: إن العقيلات في معرض القاسم ليست قوافل تجارية فحسب، إذ يستحضر ملحمةً وطنيةً وإنسانيةً جسّدها رجالٌ خرجوا من قلب نجد، يحملون القيم قبل البضائع، والأمانة قبل الأرباح، فكانت تجارتهم رسالةً حضاريةً امتدت آثارها إلى الشام والعراق ومصر وسائر الأقطار.
وأضاف أن العقيلات كان نموذجاً فريداً للتاجر السعودي الأصيل؛ فقد عرفوا الطرق والمسالك، وخاضوا الصحاري والقفار، وصبروا على مشاق السفر وطول الغياب، حتى أصبحت أسماؤهم مرادفةً للثقة والوفاء وحسن التعامل، لافتا إلى أن نجاحهم لم يكن قائماً على المال وحده، بل على ما تحلّوا به من أخلاق رفيعة ومروءة وشهامة جعلتهم سفراء لوطنهم وثقافتهم أينما حلّوا.
ولفت قنديل إلى أنه من خلال رحلاتهم وقوافلهم، أسهموا في بناء جسور التواصل بين الشعوب، ونقلوا صورةً مشرقةً عن المجتمع النجدي وقيمه الأصيلة، فكانوا جزءاً مهماً من تاريخ الجزيرة العربية الاقتصادي والاجتماعي والثقافي. واليوم، ونحن نحتفي بإرث العقيلات، فإننا نستذكر جيلاً صنع الإنجاز بالإرادة، وحوّل التحديات إلى فرص، وترك لنا إرثاً نفخر به ونستلهم منه معاني الريادة والعمل والكفاح.
The Jeddah Atelier for Arts will witness tomorrow (Wednesday) the thirteenth solo exhibition of the visual artist Saleh Al-Qasim, which will be inaugurated by businessman Mohammed Abdullah Al-Khuraiji at exactly 8 PM, and will continue for ten days.
The exhibition includes 40 artistic paintings, most of which depict the caravans of pilgrims throughout history, particularly the history of the Al-Aqilat.
Artist Saleh Al-Qasim holds a Bachelor of Arts from King Abdulaziz University and has held numerous solo exhibitions in various locations inside and outside the Kingdom.
The director of the atelier, Hisham Qandil, stated that the Al-Aqilat in Al-Qasim's exhibition are not just commercial caravans; they evoke a national and humanitarian epic embodied by men who emerged from the heart of Najd, carrying values before goods, and trust before profits. Their trade was a civilizational message whose effects extended to the Levant, Iraq, Egypt, and other countries.
He added that the Al-Aqilat were a unique model of the authentic Saudi trader; they knew the routes and paths, traversed deserts and wastelands, and endured the hardships of travel and long absences, until their names became synonymous with trust, loyalty, and good dealings. He pointed out that their success was not based solely on money, but on the high morals, nobility, and chivalry they possessed, which made them ambassadors of their homeland and culture wherever they went.
Qandil noted that through their journeys and caravans, they contributed to building bridges of communication between peoples and conveyed a bright image of the Najdi society and its authentic values, making them an important part of the economic, social, and cultural history of the Arabian Peninsula. Today, as we celebrate the legacy of the Al-Aqilat, we remember a generation that achieved success through willpower, turned challenges into opportunities, and left us a legacy we take pride in and draw inspiration from in terms of leadership, work, and struggle.