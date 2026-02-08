قررت الشركة المنتجة لمسلسل «إثبات نسب» بطولة الفنانة التونسية درة، عرضه ضمن منافسات موسم دراما رمضان 2026، وذلك بعد سلسلة من التأجيلات والأزمات الإنتاجية.

البوسترات الرسمية

ومن جانبها، شاركت قناة «النهار» البوسترات الرسمية للعمل تمهيداً بقرب عرضه في خطوة مفاجئة، خصوصاً أن العمل ظل معلقاً لفترة طويلة بسبب أزمات إنتاجية متلاحقة.

رحلة تأجيلات متتالية

يشار إلى أن العمل كان مرشحاً للعرض في رمضان 2024، قبل أن يتم تأجيله إلى الموسم التالي في 2025، ثم يتعثر مجدداً ويدخل في مرحلة غموض بسبب أزمات إنتاجية، إلى أن استقر صناعه أخيراً على عرضه ضمن موسم رمضان 2026

تفاصيل شخصية درة

تجسد درة خلال الأحداث شخصية مركبة تعد من أصعب أدوارها، إذ يعتمد العمل على تصاعد درامي ونفسي يبرز التحولات الداخلية للشخصية، في تجربة يُتوقع أن تشكل نقلة في مسيرتها الفنية.

أبطال العمل

المسلسل من تأليف محمد ناير وإخراج أحمد عبده، ويشارك في بطولته إلى جانب درة كل من: محمود عبدالمغني، نبيل عيسى، ولاء الشريف، صدقي صخر، محسن محيي الدين، هند عبدالحليم، هاجر الشرنوبي، وفتوح أحمد وآخرون.

عمل آخر في رمضان 2026

بينما تنافس درة أيضاً في موسم دراما رمضان 2026 من خلال مسلسل «علي كلاي» إلى جانب أحمد العوضي وعدد من النجوم منهم محمود البزاوي، انتصار، يارا السكري، عصام السقا، محمد ثروت، طارق الدسوقي، سارة بركة، رحمة محسن، عمر رزيق وغيرهم.