قررت الشركة المنتجة لمسلسل «إثبات نسب» بطولة الفنانة التونسية درة، عرضه ضمن منافسات موسم دراما رمضان 2026، وذلك بعد سلسلة من التأجيلات والأزمات الإنتاجية.
البوسترات الرسمية
ومن جانبها، شاركت قناة «النهار» البوسترات الرسمية للعمل تمهيداً بقرب عرضه في خطوة مفاجئة، خصوصاً أن العمل ظل معلقاً لفترة طويلة بسبب أزمات إنتاجية متلاحقة.
رحلة تأجيلات متتالية
يشار إلى أن العمل كان مرشحاً للعرض في رمضان 2024، قبل أن يتم تأجيله إلى الموسم التالي في 2025، ثم يتعثر مجدداً ويدخل في مرحلة غموض بسبب أزمات إنتاجية، إلى أن استقر صناعه أخيراً على عرضه ضمن موسم رمضان 2026
تفاصيل شخصية درة
تجسد درة خلال الأحداث شخصية مركبة تعد من أصعب أدوارها، إذ يعتمد العمل على تصاعد درامي ونفسي يبرز التحولات الداخلية للشخصية، في تجربة يُتوقع أن تشكل نقلة في مسيرتها الفنية.
أبطال العمل
المسلسل من تأليف محمد ناير وإخراج أحمد عبده، ويشارك في بطولته إلى جانب درة كل من: محمود عبدالمغني، نبيل عيسى، ولاء الشريف، صدقي صخر، محسن محيي الدين، هند عبدالحليم، هاجر الشرنوبي، وفتوح أحمد وآخرون.
عمل آخر في رمضان 2026
بينما تنافس درة أيضاً في موسم دراما رمضان 2026 من خلال مسلسل «علي كلاي» إلى جانب أحمد العوضي وعدد من النجوم منهم محمود البزاوي، انتصار، يارا السكري، عصام السقا، محمد ثروت، طارق الدسوقي، سارة بركة، رحمة محسن، عمر رزيق وغيرهم.
The production company of the series "Proof of Lineage," starring Tunisian actress Dorra, has decided to air it during the Ramadan 2026 drama season, following a series of delays and production crises.
Official Posters
In this regard, the "Al-Nahar" channel shared the official posters of the work in preparation for its upcoming airing, in a surprising move, especially since the project had been suspended for a long time due to consecutive production crises.
A Journey of Consecutive Delays
It is noted that the work was initially slated to air in Ramadan 2024, before being postponed to the following season in 2025, and then facing further setbacks, entering a phase of uncertainty due to production issues, until its creators finally settled on airing it during the Ramadan 2026 season.
Dorra's Character Details
Dorra portrays a complex character that is considered one of her most challenging roles, as the work relies on dramatic and psychological escalation that highlights the internal transformations of the character, in an experience expected to mark a turning point in her artistic career.
Cast of the Work
The series is written by Mohamed Nayer and directed by Ahmed Abdo, featuring alongside Dorra: Mahmoud Abdel-Moghny, Nabil Issa, Walaa El Sherif, Sedky Sakher, Mohsen Mohy El Din, Hend Abdel Halim, Hagar El Sharnoubi, Fathallah Ahmed, and others.
Another Work in Ramadan 2026
Meanwhile, Dorra is also competing in the Ramadan 2026 drama season with the series "Ali Clay," alongside Ahmed El Awady and several stars including Mahmoud El Bazawy, Entsar, Yara El Sokary, Essam El Sakka, Mohamed Tharwat, Tarek El Desouki, Sara Baraka, Rahma Mohsen, Omar Raziq, and others.