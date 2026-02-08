The production company of the series "Proof of Lineage," starring Tunisian actress Dorra, has decided to air it during the Ramadan 2026 drama season, following a series of delays and production crises.

Official Posters

In this regard, the "Al-Nahar" channel shared the official posters of the work in preparation for its upcoming airing, in a surprising move, especially since the project had been suspended for a long time due to consecutive production crises.

A Journey of Consecutive Delays

It is noted that the work was initially slated to air in Ramadan 2024, before being postponed to the following season in 2025, and then facing further setbacks, entering a phase of uncertainty due to production issues, until its creators finally settled on airing it during the Ramadan 2026 season.

Dorra's Character Details

Dorra portrays a complex character that is considered one of her most challenging roles, as the work relies on dramatic and psychological escalation that highlights the internal transformations of the character, in an experience expected to mark a turning point in her artistic career.

Cast of the Work

The series is written by Mohamed Nayer and directed by Ahmed Abdo, featuring alongside Dorra: Mahmoud Abdel-Moghny, Nabil Issa, Walaa El Sherif, Sedky Sakher, Mohsen Mohy El Din, Hend Abdel Halim, Hagar El Sharnoubi, Fathallah Ahmed, and others.

Another Work in Ramadan 2026

Meanwhile, Dorra is also competing in the Ramadan 2026 drama season with the series "Ali Clay," alongside Ahmed El Awady and several stars including Mahmoud El Bazawy, Entsar, Yara El Sokary, Essam El Sakka, Mohamed Tharwat, Tarek El Desouki, Sara Baraka, Rahma Mohsen, Omar Raziq, and others.