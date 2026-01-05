في مهرجان الرياض للمسرح، لم تكن العروض المقدَّمة مجرد سباق فني نحو الجوائز، بقدر ما كانت مرايا متعددة تعكس أسئلة الإنسان المعاصر: القلق، السلطة، الانتظار، العجز، والسلام المؤجَّل. فالمهرجان في هذه الدورة لم يقدّم إجابات جاهزة، بل فتح مساحات للتفكير، وترك للخشبة أن تقول ما تعجز اللغة اليومية عن قوله.

شهدتُ عدداً من العروض المسرحية التي تنوّعت في موضوعاتها واشتغالاتها الفنية، من بينها: حينما تترتب الأشياء، حتى يغيب الأمل، الصرام، عجز الكواريب، وثكنة سلام. هذا التنوّع لم يكن شكلياً، بل عكس اختلاف الرؤى الجمالية والفكرية لدى صنّاع المسرح، وهو ما يؤكد أن المسرح السعودي لم يعد أسير قالب واحد أو خطاب نمطي، بل بات فضاءً مفتوحاً للتجريب والسؤال.

في مسرحية حينما تترتب الأشياء، بدا الاشتغال على فكرة النظام والفوضى بوصفهما حالتين داخليتين قبل أن تكونا واقعاً خارجياً، حيث تحوّلت الخشبة إلى مساحة نفسية تتقاطع فيها الرغبة في الترتيب مع خوف الانهيار. أما حتى يغيب الأمل فقد قدّمت صورة للإنهاك الوجودي، حيث يتكرّر الانتظار بوصفه عبئاً ثقيلاً، وتغدو الحركة المسرحية بطيئة، كأن الزمن نفسه يرفض التقدّم.

وفي الصرام، حضرت السلطة بوصفها حدّاً فاصلاً لا يُرى، لكنه يُحسّ في الجسد والصوت والإضاءة، بينما عالجت عجز الكواريب فكرة العجز الجماعي والهشاشة الإنسانية، من خلال لغة مسرحية تقترب من الرمزية، دون أن تفقد اتصالها بالواقع. أما ثكنة سلام فقدّمت مفارقة لافتة بين مفهوم السلام وشكله القسري، حيث تتحوّل الثكنة إلى فضاء يحاصر الطمأنينة بدل أن يحميها.

ما يلفت الانتباه في هذه الدورة ليس العروض وحدها، بل القراءات النقدية التي أعقبت كل عرض، والتي شكّلت امتداداً فكرياً للعرض المسرحي لا تعليقاً عابراً عليه. لقد أعادت هذه الجلسات الاعتبار للنقد المسرحي بوصفه فعلاً معرفياً حيّاً، يتم أمام الجمهور وبحضور المخرجين والممثلين، في حوار مباشر يثري التجربة ويمنح المتلقي مفاتيح أعمق للفهم.

وجود أكاديميين ونقّاد ومسرحيين في هذه القراءات، ومشاركة صنّاع العرض أنفسهم في النقاش، أسهم في خلق مناخ ثقافي صحي، يُمارَس فيه الاختلاف بوعي، وتُناقَش فيه الرؤى دون أحكام مسبقة. وهذا ما تحتاجه الحركة المسرحية في هذه المرحلة: نقد يرافق التجربة، لا يتعالَى عليها ولا يختزلها.

ولم يكن المشهد المسرحي معزولاً عن سياقه المؤسسي والثقافي، إذ جاء حفل الختام ليؤكد هذا التلاقي بين الإبداع والتنظيم، من خلال إعلان الفائزين وتكريمهم، بحضور شخصيات ثقافية رسمية، ومسؤولين، وتكريم من محمد حسن علوان المدير التنفيذي لـ هيئة المسرح، في دلالة واضحة على أن المسرح بات جزءاً أصيلاً من المشهد الثقافي الوطني، لا نشاطاً هامشياً أو احتفالياً عابراً.

إن مهرجان الرياض للمسرح، في هذه الدورة، لا يمكن النظر إليه بوصفه منصة عروض فقط، بل بوصفه مساحة حوار، ومختبراً للأسئلة، ومرآة لتحوّلات المجتمع والفن معاً. فالمسرح هنا لا يلهي، بل يقلق، ولا يجمّل الواقع، بل يضعه على الخشبة بكل تناقضاته.

ويبقى السؤال مفتوحاً: هل يستطيع المسرح أن يواكب هذا الزخم بأسئلة أكثر جرأة في الدورات القادمة؟ الأكيد أن ما قُدّم هذا العام يؤكد أن الخشبة السعودية تسير بخطى واثقة نحو نضج فني وفكري، يجعل من المهرجان محطة مهمة في مسار المسرح، لا مجرد موعد سنوي عابر.

