At the Riyadh Theater Festival, the performances presented were not merely an artistic race for awards, but rather multiple mirrors reflecting the questions of contemporary humanity: anxiety, power, waiting, helplessness, and deferred peace. This year's festival did not provide ready-made answers; instead, it opened spaces for thought and allowed the stage to express what everyday language fails to articulate.

I witnessed a number of theatrical performances that varied in their themes and artistic approaches, including: When Things Are Arranged, Until Hope Disappears, The Severity, The Helplessness of the Quarrels, and The Peace Barracks. This diversity was not merely formal; it reflected the differing aesthetic and intellectual visions of theater makers, confirming that Saudi theater is no longer a prisoner of a single mold or stereotypical discourse, but has become an open space for experimentation and inquiry.

In the play When Things Are Arranged, the exploration of the idea of order and chaos appeared as internal states before being external realities, where the stage transformed into a psychological space intersecting the desire for arrangement with the fear of collapse. Meanwhile, Until Hope Disappears presented an image of existential exhaustion, where waiting recurs as a heavy burden, and the theatrical movement becomes slow, as if time itself refuses to progress.

In The Severity, authority was present as an unseen dividing line, yet it was felt in the body, voice, and lighting, while The Helplessness of the Quarrels tackled the idea of collective helplessness and human fragility through a theatrical language that approaches symbolism without losing its connection to reality. The Peace Barracks presented a striking paradox between the concept of peace and its forced form, where the barracks become a space that confines reassurance rather than protecting it.

What draws attention in this edition is not just the performances, but the critical readings that followed each show, which formed an intellectual extension of the theatrical performance rather than a mere passing commentary. These sessions reinstated the value of theatrical criticism as a lively cognitive act, taking place in front of the audience and in the presence of directors and actors, in a direct dialogue that enriches the experience and provides the audience with deeper keys for understanding.

The presence of academics, critics, and theater practitioners in these readings, along with the participation of the creators of the performances themselves in the discussions, contributed to creating a healthy cultural atmosphere, where differences are consciously practiced, and visions are discussed without preconceived judgments. This is what the theatrical movement needs at this stage: criticism that accompanies the experience, without being condescending or reductive.

The theatrical scene was not isolated from its institutional and cultural context, as the closing ceremony came to affirm this convergence between creativity and organization, through the announcement and honoring of the winners, in the presence of official cultural figures and officials, along with the recognition from Mohammed Hassan Alwan, the Executive Director of the Theater Authority, clearly indicating that theater has become an integral part of the national cultural scene, not a marginal or fleeting celebratory activity.

The Riyadh Theater Festival, in this edition, cannot be viewed merely as a platform for performances, but rather as a space for dialogue, a laboratory for questions, and a mirror reflecting the transformations of society and art together. Here, theater does not distract; it disturbs, and it does not beautify reality; it presents it on stage with all its contradictions.

The question remains open: Can theater keep pace with this momentum with bolder questions in future editions? What was presented this year certainly confirms that the Saudi stage is confidently moving towards artistic and intellectual maturity, making the festival an important stop in the journey of theater, not just a fleeting annual appointment.

Theater Critic