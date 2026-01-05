في مهرجان الرياض للمسرح، لم تكن العروض المقدَّمة مجرد سباق فني نحو الجوائز، بقدر ما كانت مرايا متعددة تعكس أسئلة الإنسان المعاصر: القلق، السلطة، الانتظار، العجز، والسلام المؤجَّل. فالمهرجان في هذه الدورة لم يقدّم إجابات جاهزة، بل فتح مساحات للتفكير، وترك للخشبة أن تقول ما تعجز اللغة اليومية عن قوله.
شهدتُ عدداً من العروض المسرحية التي تنوّعت في موضوعاتها واشتغالاتها الفنية، من بينها: حينما تترتب الأشياء، حتى يغيب الأمل، الصرام، عجز الكواريب، وثكنة سلام. هذا التنوّع لم يكن شكلياً، بل عكس اختلاف الرؤى الجمالية والفكرية لدى صنّاع المسرح، وهو ما يؤكد أن المسرح السعودي لم يعد أسير قالب واحد أو خطاب نمطي، بل بات فضاءً مفتوحاً للتجريب والسؤال.
في مسرحية حينما تترتب الأشياء، بدا الاشتغال على فكرة النظام والفوضى بوصفهما حالتين داخليتين قبل أن تكونا واقعاً خارجياً، حيث تحوّلت الخشبة إلى مساحة نفسية تتقاطع فيها الرغبة في الترتيب مع خوف الانهيار. أما حتى يغيب الأمل فقد قدّمت صورة للإنهاك الوجودي، حيث يتكرّر الانتظار بوصفه عبئاً ثقيلاً، وتغدو الحركة المسرحية بطيئة، كأن الزمن نفسه يرفض التقدّم.
وفي الصرام، حضرت السلطة بوصفها حدّاً فاصلاً لا يُرى، لكنه يُحسّ في الجسد والصوت والإضاءة، بينما عالجت عجز الكواريب فكرة العجز الجماعي والهشاشة الإنسانية، من خلال لغة مسرحية تقترب من الرمزية، دون أن تفقد اتصالها بالواقع. أما ثكنة سلام فقدّمت مفارقة لافتة بين مفهوم السلام وشكله القسري، حيث تتحوّل الثكنة إلى فضاء يحاصر الطمأنينة بدل أن يحميها.
ما يلفت الانتباه في هذه الدورة ليس العروض وحدها، بل القراءات النقدية التي أعقبت كل عرض، والتي شكّلت امتداداً فكرياً للعرض المسرحي لا تعليقاً عابراً عليه. لقد أعادت هذه الجلسات الاعتبار للنقد المسرحي بوصفه فعلاً معرفياً حيّاً، يتم أمام الجمهور وبحضور المخرجين والممثلين، في حوار مباشر يثري التجربة ويمنح المتلقي مفاتيح أعمق للفهم.
وجود أكاديميين ونقّاد ومسرحيين في هذه القراءات، ومشاركة صنّاع العرض أنفسهم في النقاش، أسهم في خلق مناخ ثقافي صحي، يُمارَس فيه الاختلاف بوعي، وتُناقَش فيه الرؤى دون أحكام مسبقة. وهذا ما تحتاجه الحركة المسرحية في هذه المرحلة: نقد يرافق التجربة، لا يتعالَى عليها ولا يختزلها.
ولم يكن المشهد المسرحي معزولاً عن سياقه المؤسسي والثقافي، إذ جاء حفل الختام ليؤكد هذا التلاقي بين الإبداع والتنظيم، من خلال إعلان الفائزين وتكريمهم، بحضور شخصيات ثقافية رسمية، ومسؤولين، وتكريم من محمد حسن علوان المدير التنفيذي لـ هيئة المسرح، في دلالة واضحة على أن المسرح بات جزءاً أصيلاً من المشهد الثقافي الوطني، لا نشاطاً هامشياً أو احتفالياً عابراً.
إن مهرجان الرياض للمسرح، في هذه الدورة، لا يمكن النظر إليه بوصفه منصة عروض فقط، بل بوصفه مساحة حوار، ومختبراً للأسئلة، ومرآة لتحوّلات المجتمع والفن معاً. فالمسرح هنا لا يلهي، بل يقلق، ولا يجمّل الواقع، بل يضعه على الخشبة بكل تناقضاته.
ويبقى السؤال مفتوحاً: هل يستطيع المسرح أن يواكب هذا الزخم بأسئلة أكثر جرأة في الدورات القادمة؟ الأكيد أن ما قُدّم هذا العام يؤكد أن الخشبة السعودية تسير بخطى واثقة نحو نضج فني وفكري، يجعل من المهرجان محطة مهمة في مسار المسرح، لا مجرد موعد سنوي عابر.
ناقدة مسرحية
At the Riyadh Theater Festival, the performances presented were not merely an artistic race for awards, but rather multiple mirrors reflecting the questions of contemporary humanity: anxiety, power, waiting, helplessness, and deferred peace. This year's festival did not provide ready-made answers; instead, it opened spaces for thought and allowed the stage to express what everyday language fails to articulate.
I witnessed a number of theatrical performances that varied in their themes and artistic approaches, including: When Things Are Arranged, Until Hope Disappears, The Severity, The Helplessness of the Quarrels, and The Peace Barracks. This diversity was not merely formal; it reflected the differing aesthetic and intellectual visions of theater makers, confirming that Saudi theater is no longer a prisoner of a single mold or stereotypical discourse, but has become an open space for experimentation and inquiry.
In the play When Things Are Arranged, the exploration of the idea of order and chaos appeared as internal states before being external realities, where the stage transformed into a psychological space intersecting the desire for arrangement with the fear of collapse. Meanwhile, Until Hope Disappears presented an image of existential exhaustion, where waiting recurs as a heavy burden, and the theatrical movement becomes slow, as if time itself refuses to progress.
In The Severity, authority was present as an unseen dividing line, yet it was felt in the body, voice, and lighting, while The Helplessness of the Quarrels tackled the idea of collective helplessness and human fragility through a theatrical language that approaches symbolism without losing its connection to reality. The Peace Barracks presented a striking paradox between the concept of peace and its forced form, where the barracks become a space that confines reassurance rather than protecting it.
What draws attention in this edition is not just the performances, but the critical readings that followed each show, which formed an intellectual extension of the theatrical performance rather than a mere passing commentary. These sessions reinstated the value of theatrical criticism as a lively cognitive act, taking place in front of the audience and in the presence of directors and actors, in a direct dialogue that enriches the experience and provides the audience with deeper keys for understanding.
The presence of academics, critics, and theater practitioners in these readings, along with the participation of the creators of the performances themselves in the discussions, contributed to creating a healthy cultural atmosphere, where differences are consciously practiced, and visions are discussed without preconceived judgments. This is what the theatrical movement needs at this stage: criticism that accompanies the experience, without being condescending or reductive.
The theatrical scene was not isolated from its institutional and cultural context, as the closing ceremony came to affirm this convergence between creativity and organization, through the announcement and honoring of the winners, in the presence of official cultural figures and officials, along with the recognition from Mohammed Hassan Alwan, the Executive Director of the Theater Authority, clearly indicating that theater has become an integral part of the national cultural scene, not a marginal or fleeting celebratory activity.
The Riyadh Theater Festival, in this edition, cannot be viewed merely as a platform for performances, but rather as a space for dialogue, a laboratory for questions, and a mirror reflecting the transformations of society and art together. Here, theater does not distract; it disturbs, and it does not beautify reality; it presents it on stage with all its contradictions.
The question remains open: Can theater keep pace with this momentum with bolder questions in future editions? What was presented this year certainly confirms that the Saudi stage is confidently moving towards artistic and intellectual maturity, making the festival an important stop in the journey of theater, not just a fleeting annual appointment.
Theater Critic