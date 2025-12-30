غادر فنان العرب محمد عبده إلى العاصمة البريطانية لندن لإحياء حفل استثنائي ضمن احتفالات العام الجديد 2026، ومن المتوقع حضور جماهيري ضخم.

محمد عبده إلى لندن

شارك حساب «روتانا لايف» على منصة «إكس» مقطع فيديو للفنان السعودي محمد عبده قبل توجهه إلى لندن لإحياء حفل اليوم (الثلاثاء) 30 ديسمبر، ومن المقرر أن يقدم باقة من المفاجآت ومجموعة من روائع أغانيه القديمة والحديثة.

تألُّق في البحرين

ومن جانبه، أعرب محمد عبده عن سعادته بحفله الأخير في البحرين الذي رفع شعار «كامل العدد»، وقال: «حفل رائع جداً وشعب رائع جداً.. إلى اللقاء في لندن».

قدم محمد عبده بحفل البحرين، الذين أقيم السبت الماضي، مجموعة من أجمل أغانيه أبرزها «مجنونها»، «أبي منه الخبر»، «شبيه الريح»، وغيرها من الأعمال، وسط تفاعل كبير من جمهوره.

آخر الأعمال الغنائية

وأطلق محمد عبده في أوائل ديسمبر الجاري أغنية جديدة بعنوان «المداوي»، بالتعاون مع شركة روتانا للموسيقى، متاحة الآن على «يوتيوب» وجميع منصات البث الرقمي، وهي من كلمات الأمير فيصل بن تركي بن ناصر، وألحان أحمد الهرمي، وتوزيع المايسترو وليد فايد.