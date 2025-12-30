غادر فنان العرب محمد عبده إلى العاصمة البريطانية لندن لإحياء حفل استثنائي ضمن احتفالات العام الجديد 2026، ومن المتوقع حضور جماهيري ضخم.
محمد عبده
محمد عبده إلى لندن
شارك حساب «روتانا لايف» على منصة «إكس» مقطع فيديو للفنان السعودي محمد عبده قبل توجهه إلى لندن لإحياء حفل اليوم (الثلاثاء) 30 ديسمبر، ومن المقرر أن يقدم باقة من المفاجآت ومجموعة من روائع أغانيه القديمة والحديثة.
محمد عبده
تألُّق في البحرين
ومن جانبه، أعرب محمد عبده عن سعادته بحفله الأخير في البحرين الذي رفع شعار «كامل العدد»، وقال: «حفل رائع جداً وشعب رائع جداً.. إلى اللقاء في لندن».
قدم محمد عبده بحفل البحرين، الذين أقيم السبت الماضي، مجموعة من أجمل أغانيه أبرزها «مجنونها»، «أبي منه الخبر»، «شبيه الريح»، وغيرها من الأعمال، وسط تفاعل كبير من جمهوره.
محمد عبده
آخر الأعمال الغنائية
وأطلق محمد عبده في أوائل ديسمبر الجاري أغنية جديدة بعنوان «المداوي»، بالتعاون مع شركة روتانا للموسيقى، متاحة الآن على «يوتيوب» وجميع منصات البث الرقمي، وهي من كلمات الأمير فيصل بن تركي بن ناصر، وألحان أحمد الهرمي، وتوزيع المايسترو وليد فايد.
Arab artist Mohammed Abdu has left for the British capital, London, to perform an exceptional concert as part of the New Year 2026 celebrations, with a massive audience expected.
محمد عبده
Mohammed Abdu to London
The "Rotana Live" account on the "X" platform shared a video clip of Saudi artist Mohammed Abdu before his departure to London for the concert today (Tuesday), December 30. He is set to present a bouquet of surprises and a collection of his classic and modern hits.
محمد عبده
Brilliance in Bahrain
For his part, Mohammed Abdu expressed his happiness with his recent concert in Bahrain, which was labeled "full house." He said, "It was a wonderful concert and a wonderful audience... See you in London."
During the concert in Bahrain, which took place last Saturday, Mohammed Abdu performed a selection of his most beautiful songs, including "Majnoonaha," "Abi Minho Al-Khbar," "Shabeeb Al-Reeh," and others, amidst great interaction from his audience.
محمد عبده
Latest Musical Works
In early December, Mohammed Abdu released a new song titled "Al-Mudawi," in collaboration with Rotana Music. It is now available on YouTube and all digital streaming platforms. The song's lyrics were written by Prince Faisal bin Turki bin Nasser, composed by Ahmed Al-Harmi, and arranged by Maestro Walid Fayed.