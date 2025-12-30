Arab artist Mohammed Abdu has left for the British capital, London, to perform an exceptional concert as part of the New Year 2026 celebrations, with a massive audience expected.

Mohammed Abdu to London

The "Rotana Live" account on the "X" platform shared a video clip of Saudi artist Mohammed Abdu before his departure to London for the concert today (Tuesday), December 30. He is set to present a bouquet of surprises and a collection of his classic and modern hits.

Brilliance in Bahrain

For his part, Mohammed Abdu expressed his happiness with his recent concert in Bahrain, which was labeled "full house." He said, "It was a wonderful concert and a wonderful audience... See you in London."

During the concert in Bahrain, which took place last Saturday, Mohammed Abdu performed a selection of his most beautiful songs, including "Majnoonaha," "Abi Minho Al-Khbar," "Shabeeb Al-Reeh," and others, amidst great interaction from his audience.

Latest Musical Works

In early December, Mohammed Abdu released a new song titled "Al-Mudawi," in collaboration with Rotana Music. It is now available on YouTube and all digital streaming platforms. The song's lyrics were written by Prince Faisal bin Turki bin Nasser, composed by Ahmed Al-Harmi, and arranged by Maestro Walid Fayed.