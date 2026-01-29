بين الرسم والنحت والشعر أيضاً اختار بيكاسو أن يبقى رساماً، وبين باريس التي منحته الكثير من الشهرة والخبرة وجمعة أصدقائه الفنانين إلا أن بيكاسو ظل في أعماقه إسبانياً دائماً، رغم أنه كان يقارب بين ذاكرته في إسبانيا والحياة الجديدة في باريس؛ فالسيرك الذي كان يقام في مونمارتر في باريس يشبه مصارعة الثيران في إسبانيا والمهرج في أعمال بيكاسو كان يشير له.

اجتمع بيكاسو بفنانين حقيقيين جاءوا من كل مكان لتكون باريس مسرح أعمالهم وصداقاتهم وخصوماتهم أيضاً، انتموا إلى مدارس فنية مختلفة، كل منها كان حلبة للتداعيات السياسية والاجتماعية التي عاشوها، وكانت الصوالين والمعارض الفنية وسيلة لاطلاع النقاد وجمهور الفن على نتاجهم، بيكاسو لم يكن مثل ماتيس مثلاً الذي يتوق لعرض لوحاته على الجمهور في كل مناسبة متاحة في المعارض والصالونات، كما يستمتع بتلقي آراء النقاد بفنه ولا يخجل من إعلان تأثره من تجديدات زملائه، فقد كان بيكاسو يرفض بعناد عرض لوحاته في الصالونات وقلّما يصرح بتأثره بأعمال زملائه من الفنانين كما كتب عنه رولاند بين روز، ورغم اختلاف التوجه والرأي إلا أن بيكاسو وماتيس ظلا صديقين حميمين إلى وقت وفاة ماتيس، وقد تردد بيكاسو على صديقه ماتيس في نيس مدينة اللازورد والشواطئ الدافئة التي لا يهجرها عشاقها حتى في فصول الشتاء، والتي يحتفظ أهلها له بتذكارات بقيت تخلده فيها وتشير أنه مر منها.

له قصة أخرى مع المناطق التي ترك أثره فيها كمدينة روان خارج باريس وعلى طرف قرية فيها سكن قصراً تراثياً مهملاً ومهجوراً وحول الإصطبلات إلى مشغل للنحت الذي أجاده بيكاسو على خامات متعددة، وفي تلك المرحلة ترجمت أعماله غضبه من الإنسانية، فقد أظهر الإنسان في أعماله عارياً على حقيقته.

بيكاسو الذي خرج وأقرانه من الفنانين عن النمط التقليدي وقادوا حركة الفن الحديث التي حرمها واعترض عليها كثر، فقد زينت محفورات لبيكاسو رواية لبلزاك التي نشرها فولارد وتعد أهم انتصاراته في الفن التشكيلي، وقد كان يردد كثيراً: «الفن لا ينافس الحقيقة، فالفن كذبة أو خيال يساعدنا على اكتشاف الحقيقة».

الألوان في لوحات بيكاسو شكلت تأريخا لمراحله الفنية، فلكل مرحلة مدرسة بحد ذاتها.

وحين أتكلم عن حياة بيكاسو مع النساء لا بد أن أشير إلى صديقته فرناند التي عاشت معه ستة أعوام وكانت كنافذة على حياته وفنه وصداقاته، والتي وصفته: «رغم أنه لا يملك أي جاذبية خارجية نظراً لهيئته وهندامه وشعره المتهدل فوق جاكته المهترئة؛ مع ذلك كان اللهيب الذي يحرق دمه يجتذب كالمغناطيس كل من يعرفه».

ونظراً لعلاقات بيكاسو المتعددة مع النساء لا بد أن أذكر أنه الفنان الذي رفض قيود الاستقرار وقيود الزواج الذي فرضه عليه زواجه بأولغا التي أنجبت ابنه باولو، فقد كانت تغريه النساء الخارجات عن كل قيد الملهمات للكثير من أعماله مثل ماريا تيريزا والتر التي ألهمته اللوحات سابقة الذكر في القصر التاريخيّ الذي انعزل فيه عن العالم إلا عن الفنانين الذين كانوا يزورونه بين وقت وآخر.

في إحدى رسائل والدته له كتبت: «بلغني أنك أصبحت شاعراً، لا عجب فأنت يمكنك أن تفعل أي شيء في الدنيا، لن أستغرب حتى إذا قيل لي أنت تركت الدنيا ودخلت الدير»، وقد كان بيكاسو يقول لأصحابه بعد قراءة قصائده عليهم «أنا أنظم الصورة، وأرسم القصيدة».

ذلك هو بيكاسو الذي في كل مرة أتبع سيرته تهديني الحياة قصة جديدة عنه ومكاناً في رحلة ما كان قصده وترك أثره فيه.

الفن وحده يرسم خارطة العالم بالألوان والكلمات، ووحدهم الخارجون عن قيود المألوف من يحفرون عميقاً في ذاكرة الحقيقة والأمكنة، يرسمون للخيال قصوراً في رحلة ممهورة بالجنون والفوضى الخلاقة، والتاريخ لا يتذكر العابرين، بل الذين أشعلوا بين ضلوعهم شعلة الفن والجمال وإن كانوا لم يسلموا من حرائقها.