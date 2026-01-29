بين الرسم والنحت والشعر أيضاً اختار بيكاسو أن يبقى رساماً، وبين باريس التي منحته الكثير من الشهرة والخبرة وجمعة أصدقائه الفنانين إلا أن بيكاسو ظل في أعماقه إسبانياً دائماً، رغم أنه كان يقارب بين ذاكرته في إسبانيا والحياة الجديدة في باريس؛ فالسيرك الذي كان يقام في مونمارتر في باريس يشبه مصارعة الثيران في إسبانيا والمهرج في أعمال بيكاسو كان يشير له.
اجتمع بيكاسو بفنانين حقيقيين جاءوا من كل مكان لتكون باريس مسرح أعمالهم وصداقاتهم وخصوماتهم أيضاً، انتموا إلى مدارس فنية مختلفة، كل منها كان حلبة للتداعيات السياسية والاجتماعية التي عاشوها، وكانت الصوالين والمعارض الفنية وسيلة لاطلاع النقاد وجمهور الفن على نتاجهم، بيكاسو لم يكن مثل ماتيس مثلاً الذي يتوق لعرض لوحاته على الجمهور في كل مناسبة متاحة في المعارض والصالونات، كما يستمتع بتلقي آراء النقاد بفنه ولا يخجل من إعلان تأثره من تجديدات زملائه، فقد كان بيكاسو يرفض بعناد عرض لوحاته في الصالونات وقلّما يصرح بتأثره بأعمال زملائه من الفنانين كما كتب عنه رولاند بين روز، ورغم اختلاف التوجه والرأي إلا أن بيكاسو وماتيس ظلا صديقين حميمين إلى وقت وفاة ماتيس، وقد تردد بيكاسو على صديقه ماتيس في نيس مدينة اللازورد والشواطئ الدافئة التي لا يهجرها عشاقها حتى في فصول الشتاء، والتي يحتفظ أهلها له بتذكارات بقيت تخلده فيها وتشير أنه مر منها.
له قصة أخرى مع المناطق التي ترك أثره فيها كمدينة روان خارج باريس وعلى طرف قرية فيها سكن قصراً تراثياً مهملاً ومهجوراً وحول الإصطبلات إلى مشغل للنحت الذي أجاده بيكاسو على خامات متعددة، وفي تلك المرحلة ترجمت أعماله غضبه من الإنسانية، فقد أظهر الإنسان في أعماله عارياً على حقيقته.
بيكاسو الذي خرج وأقرانه من الفنانين عن النمط التقليدي وقادوا حركة الفن الحديث التي حرمها واعترض عليها كثر، فقد زينت محفورات لبيكاسو رواية لبلزاك التي نشرها فولارد وتعد أهم انتصاراته في الفن التشكيلي، وقد كان يردد كثيراً: «الفن لا ينافس الحقيقة، فالفن كذبة أو خيال يساعدنا على اكتشاف الحقيقة».
الألوان في لوحات بيكاسو شكلت تأريخا لمراحله الفنية، فلكل مرحلة مدرسة بحد ذاتها.
وحين أتكلم عن حياة بيكاسو مع النساء لا بد أن أشير إلى صديقته فرناند التي عاشت معه ستة أعوام وكانت كنافذة على حياته وفنه وصداقاته، والتي وصفته: «رغم أنه لا يملك أي جاذبية خارجية نظراً لهيئته وهندامه وشعره المتهدل فوق جاكته المهترئة؛ مع ذلك كان اللهيب الذي يحرق دمه يجتذب كالمغناطيس كل من يعرفه».
ونظراً لعلاقات بيكاسو المتعددة مع النساء لا بد أن أذكر أنه الفنان الذي رفض قيود الاستقرار وقيود الزواج الذي فرضه عليه زواجه بأولغا التي أنجبت ابنه باولو، فقد كانت تغريه النساء الخارجات عن كل قيد الملهمات للكثير من أعماله مثل ماريا تيريزا والتر التي ألهمته اللوحات سابقة الذكر في القصر التاريخيّ الذي انعزل فيه عن العالم إلا عن الفنانين الذين كانوا يزورونه بين وقت وآخر.
في إحدى رسائل والدته له كتبت: «بلغني أنك أصبحت شاعراً، لا عجب فأنت يمكنك أن تفعل أي شيء في الدنيا، لن أستغرب حتى إذا قيل لي أنت تركت الدنيا ودخلت الدير»، وقد كان بيكاسو يقول لأصحابه بعد قراءة قصائده عليهم «أنا أنظم الصورة، وأرسم القصيدة».
ذلك هو بيكاسو الذي في كل مرة أتبع سيرته تهديني الحياة قصة جديدة عنه ومكاناً في رحلة ما كان قصده وترك أثره فيه.
الفن وحده يرسم خارطة العالم بالألوان والكلمات، ووحدهم الخارجون عن قيود المألوف من يحفرون عميقاً في ذاكرة الحقيقة والأمكنة، يرسمون للخيال قصوراً في رحلة ممهورة بالجنون والفوضى الخلاقة، والتاريخ لا يتذكر العابرين، بل الذين أشعلوا بين ضلوعهم شعلة الفن والجمال وإن كانوا لم يسلموا من حرائقها.
Between painting, sculpture, and poetry, Picasso chose to remain a painter. Despite Paris granting him much fame and experience, along with a circle of artist friends, Picasso always remained, deep down, a Spaniard, even as he reconciled his memories of Spain with his new life in Paris; the circus held in Montmartre in Paris resembled bullfighting in Spain, and the clown in Picasso's works referred to this.
Picasso gathered with true artists who came from everywhere to make Paris the stage for their works, friendships, and rivalries as well. They belonged to different artistic schools, each of which was a battleground for the political and social repercussions they experienced. Salons and art exhibitions served as a means for critics and the art audience to become acquainted with their output. Picasso was not like Matisse, for example, who longed to display his paintings to the public at every available opportunity in exhibitions and salons, enjoying receiving critics' opinions on his art and not shying away from admitting his influence from the innovations of his peers. Picasso stubbornly refused to exhibit his paintings in salons and rarely acknowledged being influenced by the works of his fellow artists, as Roland Penrose wrote about him. Despite their differing approaches and opinions, Picasso and Matisse remained close friends until Matisse's death. Picasso often visited his friend Matisse in Nice, the city of azure and warm beaches that its lovers do not abandon even in winter, where the locals kept mementos that immortalized him and indicated that he had passed through.
He has another story with the places where he left his mark, such as the city of Rouen outside Paris, where he lived in an important, neglected, and abandoned heritage mansion and turned the stables into a sculpture workshop, which Picasso excelled at using various materials. During that period, his works translated his anger towards humanity, as he depicted humans in their naked truth.
Picasso, who, along with his fellow artists, broke away from traditional styles and led the modern art movement that many condemned and opposed, had engravings that adorned Balzac's novel published by Vollard, which is considered one of his most significant victories in visual art. He often repeated: "Art does not compete with truth; art is a lie or a fantasy that helps us discover the truth."
The colors in Picasso's paintings formed a history of his artistic stages, as each stage represented a school of its own.
When I speak of Picasso's life with women, I must mention his friend Fernande, who lived with him for six years and was like a window into his life, art, and friendships. She described him: "Although he had no external charm due to his appearance, attire, and unkempt hair over his tattered jacket; nevertheless, the flame that burned in his blood attracted like a magnet everyone who knew him."
Given Picasso's numerous relationships with women, I must mention that he was the artist who rejected the constraints of stability and the limitations of marriage imposed by his marriage to Olga, who bore him a son, Paulo. He was drawn to women who were free from all constraints and inspired many of his works, such as Marie-Thérèse Walter, who inspired the aforementioned paintings in the historical palace where he isolated himself from the world, except for the artists who visited him from time to time.
In one of his mother's letters to him, she wrote: "I heard that you have become a poet; no wonder, for you can do anything in this world. I would not be surprised even if I were told you left the world and entered a monastery." Picasso would tell his friends after reading his poems to them, "I compose the image and paint the poem."
That is Picasso, who, every time I follow his story, life gifts me with a new tale about him and a place in a journey that he intended and left his mark on.
Art alone draws the map of the world with colors and words, and only those who break free from the constraints of the ordinary carve deeply into the memory of truth and places, painting castles for the imagination in a journey marked by madness and creative chaos. History does not remember the transient, but those who ignited within themselves the flame of art and beauty, even if they did not escape its fires.