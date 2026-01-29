Between painting, sculpture, and poetry, Picasso chose to remain a painter. Despite Paris granting him much fame and experience, along with a circle of artist friends, Picasso always remained, deep down, a Spaniard, even as he reconciled his memories of Spain with his new life in Paris; the circus held in Montmartre in Paris resembled bullfighting in Spain, and the clown in Picasso's works referred to this.

Picasso gathered with true artists who came from everywhere to make Paris the stage for their works, friendships, and rivalries as well. They belonged to different artistic schools, each of which was a battleground for the political and social repercussions they experienced. Salons and art exhibitions served as a means for critics and the art audience to become acquainted with their output. Picasso was not like Matisse, for example, who longed to display his paintings to the public at every available opportunity in exhibitions and salons, enjoying receiving critics' opinions on his art and not shying away from admitting his influence from the innovations of his peers. Picasso stubbornly refused to exhibit his paintings in salons and rarely acknowledged being influenced by the works of his fellow artists, as Roland Penrose wrote about him. Despite their differing approaches and opinions, Picasso and Matisse remained close friends until Matisse's death. Picasso often visited his friend Matisse in Nice, the city of azure and warm beaches that its lovers do not abandon even in winter, where the locals kept mementos that immortalized him and indicated that he had passed through.

He has another story with the places where he left his mark, such as the city of Rouen outside Paris, where he lived in an important, neglected, and abandoned heritage mansion and turned the stables into a sculpture workshop, which Picasso excelled at using various materials. During that period, his works translated his anger towards humanity, as he depicted humans in their naked truth.

Picasso, who, along with his fellow artists, broke away from traditional styles and led the modern art movement that many condemned and opposed, had engravings that adorned Balzac's novel published by Vollard, which is considered one of his most significant victories in visual art. He often repeated: "Art does not compete with truth; art is a lie or a fantasy that helps us discover the truth."

The colors in Picasso's paintings formed a history of his artistic stages, as each stage represented a school of its own.

When I speak of Picasso's life with women, I must mention his friend Fernande, who lived with him for six years and was like a window into his life, art, and friendships. She described him: "Although he had no external charm due to his appearance, attire, and unkempt hair over his tattered jacket; nevertheless, the flame that burned in his blood attracted like a magnet everyone who knew him."

Given Picasso's numerous relationships with women, I must mention that he was the artist who rejected the constraints of stability and the limitations of marriage imposed by his marriage to Olga, who bore him a son, Paulo. He was drawn to women who were free from all constraints and inspired many of his works, such as Marie-Thérèse Walter, who inspired the aforementioned paintings in the historical palace where he isolated himself from the world, except for the artists who visited him from time to time.

In one of his mother's letters to him, she wrote: "I heard that you have become a poet; no wonder, for you can do anything in this world. I would not be surprised even if I were told you left the world and entered a monastery." Picasso would tell his friends after reading his poems to them, "I compose the image and paint the poem."

That is Picasso, who, every time I follow his story, life gifts me with a new tale about him and a place in a journey that he intended and left his mark on.

Art alone draws the map of the world with colors and words, and only those who break free from the constraints of the ordinary carve deeply into the memory of truth and places, painting castles for the imagination in a journey marked by madness and creative chaos. History does not remember the transient, but those who ignited within themselves the flame of art and beauty, even if they did not escape its fires.