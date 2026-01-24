In a deep political reading that clarifies the nature of the fraternal ties between the two brotherly countries and peoples of Saudi Arabia and Yemen, as well as the strength of their cohesion and the firmness of their unified positions, Yemeni researcher and writer Mohammed Al-Faqih has released his new book titled "Saudi Arabia... The Neighbor Before the Home... and Will Remain Forever."



The author reviewed his book, which consists of 523 pages divided into 8 chapters, presenting a profound historical political analysis of one of the most established and influential Arab relationships, describing it as a relationship that transcends political circumstances to the logic of geography and shared destiny.



The author emphasized in one of the chapters of the book that Saudi Arabia and Yemen are not to be treated merely as neighboring countries but as two closely intertwined bodies whose security and stability have historically formed a unified framework that cannot be separated.



The book discusses the Saudi role in supporting the Yemeni legitimacy, assisting state institutions, and efforts in relief, development, and reconstruction through an analytical approach that documents facts and reads the political and security context realistically and responsibly. It also addresses attempts to target this relationship by chaotic projects and foreign agendas that have sought, and continue to seek, to undermine this strategic depth of both countries.

محمد الفقيه.

The author Al-Faqih told "Okaz": "The book starts from the historical roots of the relationship, passing through pivotal political, security, and economic milestones, reaching the current phase that has imposed unprecedented challenges on Yemen and the region as a whole," explaining that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been, and remains, the most important regional pillar in supporting Yemen as a state and a people, based on its deep understanding that the stability of Yemen is the first line of defense for the security of the Arabian Peninsula.



The book does not merely recount events but also presents a future vision for the Saudi-Yemeni relationship based on partnership, respect for sovereignty, and building a strong and stable Yemen that serves as a support to its neighbor rather than a burden, affirming the saying that serves as its title and methodology: "The Neighbor Before the Home."



The author stressed that the book "Yemen and Saudi Arabia... The Neighbor Before the Home" is a documentary and analytical work directed at the Arab reader, decision-makers, and researchers in Yemeni and regional affairs, clarifying that the book will be a qualitative addition to the public discussion about the future of Yemen and its relationship with its surroundings, particularly with its neighbor Saudi Arabia.



The author highlighted the confidence of the Yemeni people in the pivotal and important role of Saudi Arabia in Yemen, which is rooted in the absolute belief that their destinies are one and that saving Yemen will have positive repercussions on the future of the entire region. He affirmed that Saudi Arabia is the only country that Yemenis view as genuinely supportive throughout all stages of their lives, offering everything valuable and inexpensive without any return, solely for the prosperity and advancement of Yemen. Moreover, the leadership of the Kingdom has firmly rejected any projects that threaten Yemen's security and stability.