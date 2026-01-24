في قراءة سياسية معمقة توضح طبيعة الروابط الأخوية بين البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين السعودي واليمني وقوة تماسكهما وصلابة مواقفهما الموحدة، أصدر الكاتب الباحث اليمني محمد الفقيه كتابه الجديد بعنوان «اليمن والسعودية .. الجار قبل الدار».


واستعرض الكاتب كتابه المكون من 523 صفحة في 8 أبواب، قراءة سياسية تاريخية معمقة في واحدة من أكثر العلاقات العربية رسوخاً وتأثيراً بوصفها علاقة تتجاوز الظرف السياسي إلى منطق الجغرافيا والمصير المشترك.


وشدد الكاتب في أحد أبواب الكتاب على أن السعودية واليمن لا يتعامل معهما كدولتين متجاورتين فحسب بل كجسدين متلاصقين تشكل أمنهما واستقرارهما عبر التاريخ في إطار واحد لا يقبل الفصل.


ويتناول الكتاب الدور السعودي في دعم الشرعية اليمنية ومساندة مؤسسات الدولة وجهود الإغاثة والتنمية وإعادة الإعمار بمنهج تحليلي يوثق الوقائع ويقرأ السياق السياسي والأمني بواقعية ومسؤولية ويقف عند محاولات استهداف هذه العلاقة من قبل مشاريع فوضوية وأجندات خارجية سعت ولا تزال تسعى إلى ضرب هذا العمق الاستراتيجي للدولتين.

محمد الفقيه.

محمد الفقيه.

وقال الكاتب الفقيه لـ«عكاظ»: «الكتاب انطلق من الجذور التاريخية للعلاقة مروراً بالمحطات السياسية والأمنية والاقتصادية المفصلية وصولاً إلى المرحلة الراهنة التي فرضت تحديات غير مسبوقة على اليمن والمنطقة ككل»، موضحاً أن المملكة العربية السعودية كانت ولا تزال الركيزة الإقليمية الأهم في دعم اليمن دولة وشعباً، انطلاقاً من إدراكها العميق بأن استقرار اليمن هو خط الدفاع الأول عن أمن الجزيرة العربية.


ولم يكتف الكتاب بسرد الأحداث بل يطرح رؤية مستقبلية للعلاقة السعودية اليمنية تقوم على الشراكة واحترام السيادة وبناء يمن قوي ومستقر يكون سنداً لجاره قبل أن يكون عبئاً عليه تأكيداً للمقولة التي يتخذها عنواناً ومنهجاً «الجار قبل الدار».


وشدد الكاتب على أن كتاب «اليمن والسعودية.. الجار قبل الدار» عمل توثيقي وتحليلي موجه للقارئ العربي وصناع القرار والباحثين في الشأن اليمني والإقليمي، موضحاً أن الكتاب سيكون إضافة نوعية للنقاش العام حول مستقبل اليمن وعلاقته بمحيطه وجارته السعودية بالمقام الأول.


واستعرض الكاتب ثقة الشعب اليمني بالدور المحوري والمهم للسعودية في اليمن، الذي ينطلق في كل محطاته من الإيمان المطلق بأن المصير واحد وأن إنقاذ اليمن ستكون له انعكاسات إيجابية على مستقبل المنطقة بأكملها، مؤكداً أن السعودية الوحيدة التي ينظر إليها اليمني كدولة صادقة معه في كل محطات حياته، وتقدم كل غالٍ ورخيص دون أي مقابل، لا لشيء سوى لازدهار اليمن وتقدمه، بل أعلنت قيادات المملكة رفضها القاطع لأي مشاريع تهدد أمن اليمن واستقراره.