بعد اللقاء التلفزيوني العفوي الشفيف مع المثقفة القديرة مي بنت العلامة حمد الجاسر على قناة الثقافية؛ وبهجة المجتمع المثقف بظهورها وحديثها العذب والذكريات الجميلة التي شاركتنا فيها والشخوص المهمة التي ذكرتها في لقائها والأحداث التي كانت شاهدا عليها سواء في حياتها الخاصة أو حياة علامة الجزيرة العربية الذي تهفو أسماعنا إلى سيرته وحياته، فلقد كان مؤرخا ونسابة سعودي رائد، ولا أنسى القصة التي قصها زوجي علي ويدين للعلامة بالفضل لأنه كتب عن «باهلة القبيلة المفترى عليها» حسب عنوان الكتاب ردا على من لم ينصفها، وكثر هي العوائل التي تدين له بتوثيق تاريخها وتاريخ الجزيرة بشكل عام.

العلامة حمد الجاسر

تحدثت مي الجاسر عن والدها ونشأتها في ظل أب رحالة يبحث عن الرزق وأم تحملت مسؤولية تربية أطفالها طوال حياتهم في ظل غياب الأب وترحاله المتكرر؛ مما جعل هيلة العنقري اطال الله عمرها النموذج للمرأة الشجاعة القوية التي تعتمد على نفسها، وهذا أكسب مي شخصيتها القوية كامرأة واثقة من نفسها حصينة بتربية مدروسة منذ الصغر.

لقد كان الشيخ حمد المخطط الأساسي للنهج الذي سارت عليه أسرته سواء في حضوره أو غيابه، وقد وضع لبنات التربية التي أراد أن ينشأ عليها أبناؤه، وإن كان بعيدا أو كثير السفر ومنشغلا بعمله الوظيفي؛ فإن الزوجة كانت بمثابة المدير التنفيذي لتلك الخطة، ولم يكن يغفل عن الإحاطة بتفاصيل أفراد عائلته التي سمح لهم منذ فترة مبكرة ارتياد السينما والمسرح.

اللقاء كان نافذة على عفوية مي الجاسر وحديثها الشفيف وتفاصيل طفولتها ودراستها في المراحل الابتدائية حتى الجامعة وقصة تزويجها لنفسها لشريك حياتها الحربش الذي كان على مقربة منها أثناء تسجيل اللقاء وكانت تشركه حديثها كعين ثالثة مع الكاميرا والمحاور القدير محمد الخميسي.

مي التي تعد وردة في حديقة العلامة الجاسر الذي كان لأسماء أبنائه الحظ من ثقافته واطلاعه، فقد كانت هي سمية الأديبة المعروفة مي زيادة وقد جمعها بزوجها ذات الميول الثقافية التي اكتسبتها من جينات الوالد وتربيته لهم ثم ثقافة بيت جدها لوالدتها ونشأتها فيه بالطائف.

«بين غربة وأربعة أوطان تشكلت ذاكرتي» تقول مي ؛

مصر، بيروت أمريكا وبين كل فصول حياتهاظل الوطن هو الفصل الأجمل، وقد تخللت إقامتها في مصر الكثير من الأحداث التي لطالما ردد الجاسر بأن الخلافات بين الدول العربية زوبعات وستنتهي.

مي التي واجهت مجتمعا مختلفا استطاعت الاندماج معه بسهولة وتحدي النظرة المختلفة لبنت الصحراء حملت كل ذلك كتجارب تعلمت منها ولم تضعفها بل كانت تزيدها تحديا وثباتا.

لم يكن لقاء الخميسي بمي الجاسر لقاء متفرد بسيرة هذه المرأة التي شقت طريقها بتؤدة ممهورة بالعلم محصنة بتربية وثقافة عميقة وتقاليد تجرعتها من المهد، بل كان نافذة على والدها علامة الجزيرة حمد الجاسر، وإنني إذ غمرتني السعادة أن استطاع البرنامج المميز الذي يحضر بالغائبين قليلي الظهور التلفزيوني أصحاب الأثر إلا أنني استغربت لتعليقات البعض على بعض ما ذكرته مي وهو نابع من سوء فهم وسطحية ومشاهدة مقاطع غير مكتملة بينما كان من الأهم الاطلاع على مسيرة رائعة يحتذى بها.

في زمن كان يحظر تعليم المرأة في المملكة نتيجة ظروف نعرفها؛ كان هم حمد الجاسر تعليم البنات؛ وقد تعلمت بناته على يد الكتاتيب وتثقفن من الكتب التي كان يحضرها للبيت وقد أعجبتني فقرة ذكرتها الدكتورة مي حول سبب عدم تعليم البنات: قالت ربما السبب كي لا يكتبن رسائل غرامية.

لقد درست مي في الكتاتيب وعلى أيدي أساتذة في المنزل قبل أن تذهب لمصر لتلقي تعليمها في الصف الرابع الابتدائي ثم تكمل في بيروت بعد ذلك، وكانت الأقدار في كل مر تقود مسيرة الأسرة للإقامة ببلد جديد.

استوقفتني قصة العلامة حمد الجاسر وفاؤه للملك خالد الذي ظل يحتفظ له بالمعروف كسبب لنجاته من العمى، فقد أصر عليه الملك خالد للذهاب لأمريكا وبينما هو يلاحق المخطوطات وجالس في مكتبة للقراءة نزل ماء من عينه السليمة وقد أنقذه الطب المتقدم في كليفلاند آنذاك ولم يفقد بصره.

مي وصفت الوضع الاجتماعي في المملكة في سنوات والاختلاف الذي حصل في السبعينيات وأكدت أنها المرأة التي لا تغريها المظاهر بقدر ما يهمها ثقافة الإنسان وتربيته وسلوكه، الإنسان الذي يحتفظ بجوهره أينما ذهب ويكون مرآة أسرته الصغيرة ووطنه الأكبر،

تعد عائلة الجاسر عائلة نموذجية للتربية الحقيقية التي تغمرها الثقة والحرية المسؤولة، وقد كان حديث مي عذبا ثريا بسيرة رجل أحببناه ومساحات من حياته الخاصة لم نكن نعرفها.

حين أزور اليوم دارة الجاسر سأرسم تصورا مختلفا عن كل زاوية فيه، لذلك أصفق اليوم للإعلام الهادف، وللثقافة التي ما زلت أدور في فلكها آنسة بأعلامها.