After the spontaneous and transparent television interview with the esteemed intellectual Mai, daughter of the scholar Hamad Al-Jasser, on the Cultural Channel; the joy of the cultured community at her appearance and her sweet talk, the beautiful memories she shared with us, the important figures she mentioned in her interview, and the events she witnessed, whether in her private life or in the life of the scholar of the Arabian Peninsula, whose biography and life we long to hear about. He was a pioneering Saudi historian and genealogist, and I cannot forget the story my husband Ali told, crediting the scholar for writing about "Bahlah, the wronged tribe," as per the title of the book, in response to those who did not do justice to it. Many families owe him for documenting their history and the history of the island in general.

العلامة حمد الجاسر

Mai Al-Jasser spoke about her father and her upbringing under a father who was a traveler in search of livelihood and a mother who bore the responsibility of raising her children throughout their lives in the absence of their father and his frequent travels; this made Haela Al-Anqari, may God prolong her life, a model of a brave, strong woman who relies on herself. This instilled in Mai a strong personality as a confident woman fortified by a well-considered upbringing from a young age.

Sheikh Hamad was the main planner of the path his family followed, whether in his presence or absence. He laid the foundations of the education he wanted his children to grow up with. Even though he was often away or busy with his job, the wife acted as the executive director of that plan, and he did not overlook the details of his family members, allowing them from an early age to attend the cinema and theater.

The interview was a window into the spontaneity of Mai Al-Jasser, her transparent talk, and the details of her childhood and education from primary school to university, as well as the story of how she married her partner Al-Harbash, who was close by during the recording of the interview, and she included him in her conversation as a third eye alongside the camera and the capable host, Mohammed Al-Khamisi.

Mai, who is considered a rose in the garden of the scholar Al-Jasser, had the fortune of her father's culture and knowledge reflected in the names of his children. She was named after the well-known writer Mai Ziyada, and she shared cultural inclinations with her husband, which she inherited from her father's genes and upbringing, as well as the culture of her maternal grandfather's house where she was raised in Taif.

“Between alienation and four homelands, my memory was formed,” Mai says;

Egypt, Beirut, America, and amidst all the chapters of her life, the homeland remains the most beautiful chapter. Her stay in Egypt was filled with many events, and Al-Jasser often repeated that the disputes between Arab countries are storms that will pass.

Mai, who faced a different society, was able to integrate into it easily and challenge the different perceptions of a girl from the desert, carrying all that as experiences from which she learned, which did not weaken her but rather increased her challenge and resilience.

The meeting between Al-Khamisi and Mai Al-Jasser was not just a unique encounter with the biography of this woman who paved her way slowly, marked by knowledge and fortified by deep education and traditions she absorbed from the cradle, but it was also a window into her father, the scholar of the Arabian Peninsula, Hamad Al-Jasser. While I was overwhelmed with happiness that the distinguished program managed to highlight those who are rarely seen on television and who have made an impact, I was surprised by some comments on what Mai mentioned, stemming from misunderstanding and superficiality, as well as watching incomplete clips, while it was more important to learn about a wonderful journey that serves as a role model.

At a time when women's education was prohibited in the Kingdom due to circumstances we know; Hamad Al-Jasser was concerned with educating girls. His daughters learned from the kuttab (traditional schools) and were cultured through the books he brought home. I was impressed by a point Dr. Mai mentioned regarding the reason for not educating girls: she said it might be so they wouldn't write love letters.

Mai studied at the kuttab and under teachers at home before going to Egypt to continue her education in the fourth grade of primary school, then she continued in Beirut afterward, and fate led the family to reside in a new country each time.

I was struck by the story of the scholar Hamad Al-Jasser's loyalty to King Khalid, who always remembered him as the reason for his escape from blindness. King Khalid insisted that he go to America, and while he was pursuing manuscripts and sitting in a library reading, water came from his healthy eye, and advanced medicine in Cleveland at that time saved him, and he did not lose his sight.

Mai described the social situation in the Kingdom during the years and the changes that occurred in the seventies, emphasizing that she is a woman who is not swayed by appearances as much as she cares about a person's culture, upbringing, and behavior, a person who retains their essence wherever they go and reflects their small family and larger homeland.

The Al-Jasser family is a model family for true education, filled with trust and responsible freedom. Mai's talk was sweet and rich with the biography of a man we loved and aspects of his private life we did not know.

When I visit the Al-Jasser house today, I will draw a different perception of every corner in it, so I applaud today the purposeful media and the culture that I still revolve around, adorned with its banners.