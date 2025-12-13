شرّف أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز الأمسية الشعرية الكبرى التي نظمتها جمعية أدبي جازان احتفاءً بالشاعر الكبير حسن أبوعَلة، وذلك بالمركز الحضاري بمدينة جيزان.

واكتظّت قاعة المسرح بالحضور الذي جاء من مختلف محافظات المنطقة؛ تقديراً لمسيرة الشاعر الممتدة لأكثر من 6 عقود، وما قدّمه خلالها من قصائد فصيحة شكّلت حضوراً لافتاً في المشهد السعودي والعربي، ووضعته في صفوف أبرز شعراء القصيدة العربية الحديثة في المملكة.

واستهلّ رئيس جمعية أدبي جازان حسن الصلهبي الأمسية بكلمة أعرب فيها عن شكره وتقديره لأمير جازان على رعايته هذا الحدث الأدبي الكبير، عادّاً ذلك دعماً متواصلاً للحراك الثقافي في المنطقة، وتكريماً للشعر والأدب وروّاده.

وبيَّن أن الأمسية تأتي افتتاحاً لبرنامج ثقافي واسع تعتزم جمعية أدبي جازان تنفيذه خلال الفترة القادمة، متضمناً أمسيات شعرية وسردية، وفعاليات فنية وتراثية، ومعارض تشكيلية وفوتوغرافية، ضمن توجه الجمعية لتعزيز الحضور الأدبي والثقافي في المنطقة، وإبراز رموزها الإبداعية.

وقدّم الشاعر حسن أبوعَلة خلال الأمسية باقةً من قصائده التي عُرف بها خلال مسيرته الشعرية، منها قصائد تغنت بالوطن، وكذلك في مختلف أغراض الشعر، وسط تفاعل كبير من الجمهور.

وفي ختام الأمسية أعلن أمير منطقة جازان تسمية المسرح الذي أُقيمت فيه الأمسية بمسرح الأديب والشاعر حسن أبوعَلة، تقديراً لمسيرته الشعرية في خدمة الوطن.

ويُعدّ أبوعَلة، المولود بمحافظة بيش عام 1941، أحد أبرز الأصوات الشعرية في منطقة جازان، وشارك خلال مسيرته في العديد من الأمسيات والملتقيات الوطنية، ومثّل المملكة في عدد من المهرجانات الشعرية.