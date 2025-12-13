The Prince of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, honored the grand poetry evening organized by the Jazan Literary Association in celebration of the great poet Hassan Abu'Allah, held at the cultural center in the city of Jizan.

The theater hall was packed with attendees who came from various provinces of the region, in appreciation of the poet's career that has spanned over 6 decades, and for the eloquent poems he has presented, which have made a significant presence in the Saudi and Arab literary scene, placing him among the foremost poets of modern Arabic poetry in the Kingdom.

The President of the Jazan Literary Association, Hassan Al-Sulhabi, opened the evening with a speech in which he expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of Jazan for sponsoring this significant literary event, considering it a continuous support for the cultural movement in the region and a tribute to poetry, literature, and its pioneers.

He indicated that the evening marks the launch of a broad cultural program that the Jazan Literary Association intends to implement in the upcoming period, which will include poetry and narrative evenings, artistic and heritage activities, as well as visual and photographic exhibitions, as part of the association's efforts to enhance the literary and cultural presence in the region and highlight its creative figures.

During the evening, poet Hassan Abu'Allah presented a bouquet of his well-known poems from his poetic career, including poems that celebrated the homeland, as well as various themes of poetry, amidst great interaction from the audience.

At the conclusion of the evening, the Prince of Jazan announced the naming of the theater where the event took place as the Theater of the Writer and Poet Hassan Abu'Allah, in recognition of his poetic journey in service of the homeland.

Abu'Allah, born in the province of Beesh in 1941, is considered one of the most prominent poetic voices in the Jazan region. Throughout his career, he has participated in numerous national evenings and gatherings and has represented the Kingdom in several poetry festivals.