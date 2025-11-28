برأت محكمة مصرية المطرب المصري الشعبي سعد الصغير من التهم الموجهة إليه بالنصب وانتهاك حقوق الملكية الفكرية لأغنية «الأسد»، بعد اتهامه بنشرها على موقع «يوتيوب» دون إذن.

انتهاء الدعوى المدنية ضد الفنان

كما نص الحكم على اعتبار المدعي سيد شوقي السبكي متخلياً عن دعواه المدنية المرفوعة ضد الفنان، المتعلقة بادعاءات انتهاك حقوق الملكية الفكرية للأغنية.

تفاصيل الدعوى وأسبابها

وجاءت تفاصيل القضية عندما رفع المدعي دعوى قضائية ضد سعد الصغير، اتهمه خلالها بأداء أغنية «الأسد» ونشرها على يوتيوب في 30 مارس 2025 دون إذن كتابي، ما يشكل مخالفة لقانون حماية الملكية الفكرية.

واستندت الدعوى إلى شهادات الملحن محمد عبد المنعم والموزع باسم منير، إضافة إلى ضرورة وجود عقد مكتوب لنقل الحقوق المالية للمؤلف وتحديد نطاق ومدة وأغراض الاستغلال، مع الحفاظ على الحقوق الأدبية للمؤلف.

حقيقة التبرعات للراحل الليثي

وفي سياق مختلف، نفى سعد الصغير ما تردد عن قيامه بجمع تبرعات لسداد ديون الفنان الراحل إسماعيل الليثي، مؤكداً أن التصريحات السابقة أُسيء فهمها من البعض.

وأكد سعد الصغير في فيديو على «فيسبوك» أنه لم يشارك في جمع أي أموال، موضحاً أن شقيق الراحل تواصل مع مالك السيارة التي كانت عليها مبالغ مستحقة وسدد المبلغ المطلوب، مشيراً إلى أن الأزمة انتهت بالكامل.