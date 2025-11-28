An Egyptian court has acquitted the popular Egyptian singer Saad El Soghayar of the charges against him of fraud and violating intellectual property rights for the song "The Lion," after he was accused of publishing it on YouTube without permission.

End of the civil lawsuit against the artist

The ruling also stated that the plaintiff, Sayed Shawky El Sobky, has withdrawn his civil lawsuit against the artist regarding allegations of violating the intellectual property rights of the song.

Details of the lawsuit and its reasons

The details of the case came to light when the plaintiff filed a lawsuit against Saad El Soghayar, accusing him of performing the song "The Lion" and publishing it on YouTube on March 30, 2025, without written permission, which constitutes a violation of the Intellectual Property Protection Law.

The lawsuit was based on the testimonies of the composer Mohamed Abdel Moneim and the distributor Bassem Mounir, in addition to the necessity of having a written contract to transfer the financial rights of the author and to define the scope, duration, and purposes of exploitation, while preserving the moral rights of the author.

The truth about the donations for the late El Lethi

In a different context, Saad El Soghayar denied the rumors about him collecting donations to pay off the debts of the late artist Ismail El Lethi, confirming that previous statements were misunderstood by some.

Saad El Soghayar stated in a video on "Facebook" that he did not participate in collecting any money, explaining that the late artist's brother contacted the owner of the car that had outstanding amounts and paid the required amount, indicating that the crisis has been completely resolved.