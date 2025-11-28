برأت محكمة مصرية المطرب المصري الشعبي سعد الصغير من التهم الموجهة إليه بالنصب وانتهاك حقوق الملكية الفكرية لأغنية «الأسد»، بعد اتهامه بنشرها على موقع «يوتيوب» دون إذن.
انتهاء الدعوى المدنية ضد الفنان
كما نص الحكم على اعتبار المدعي سيد شوقي السبكي متخلياً عن دعواه المدنية المرفوعة ضد الفنان، المتعلقة بادعاءات انتهاك حقوق الملكية الفكرية للأغنية.
تفاصيل الدعوى وأسبابها
وجاءت تفاصيل القضية عندما رفع المدعي دعوى قضائية ضد سعد الصغير، اتهمه خلالها بأداء أغنية «الأسد» ونشرها على يوتيوب في 30 مارس 2025 دون إذن كتابي، ما يشكل مخالفة لقانون حماية الملكية الفكرية.
واستندت الدعوى إلى شهادات الملحن محمد عبد المنعم والموزع باسم منير، إضافة إلى ضرورة وجود عقد مكتوب لنقل الحقوق المالية للمؤلف وتحديد نطاق ومدة وأغراض الاستغلال، مع الحفاظ على الحقوق الأدبية للمؤلف.
حقيقة التبرعات للراحل الليثي
وفي سياق مختلف، نفى سعد الصغير ما تردد عن قيامه بجمع تبرعات لسداد ديون الفنان الراحل إسماعيل الليثي، مؤكداً أن التصريحات السابقة أُسيء فهمها من البعض.
وأكد سعد الصغير في فيديو على «فيسبوك» أنه لم يشارك في جمع أي أموال، موضحاً أن شقيق الراحل تواصل مع مالك السيارة التي كانت عليها مبالغ مستحقة وسدد المبلغ المطلوب، مشيراً إلى أن الأزمة انتهت بالكامل.
An Egyptian court has acquitted the popular Egyptian singer Saad El Soghayar of the charges against him of fraud and violating intellectual property rights for the song "The Lion," after he was accused of publishing it on YouTube without permission.
End of the civil lawsuit against the artist
The ruling also stated that the plaintiff, Sayed Shawky El Sobky, has withdrawn his civil lawsuit against the artist regarding allegations of violating the intellectual property rights of the song.
Details of the lawsuit and its reasons
The details of the case came to light when the plaintiff filed a lawsuit against Saad El Soghayar, accusing him of performing the song "The Lion" and publishing it on YouTube on March 30, 2025, without written permission, which constitutes a violation of the Intellectual Property Protection Law.
The lawsuit was based on the testimonies of the composer Mohamed Abdel Moneim and the distributor Bassem Mounir, in addition to the necessity of having a written contract to transfer the financial rights of the author and to define the scope, duration, and purposes of exploitation, while preserving the moral rights of the author.
The truth about the donations for the late El Lethi
In a different context, Saad El Soghayar denied the rumors about him collecting donations to pay off the debts of the late artist Ismail El Lethi, confirming that previous statements were misunderstood by some.
Saad El Soghayar stated in a video on "Facebook" that he did not participate in collecting any money, explaining that the late artist's brother contacted the owner of the car that had outstanding amounts and paid the required amount, indicating that the crisis has been completely resolved.