The Egyptian star Tamer Hosny is preparing to hold his first public concert in Egypt on December 20 at Abdeen Palace, an event that comes shortly after undergoing a surgical operation in the past period.

It is expected that Tamer Hosny will present a selection of his most famous old and new songs during the concert, in an exceptional atmosphere within one of the most important historical landmarks, with a large audience eagerly anticipating this event.

Tamer Hosny's Concert Ticket Prices

The organizing company for the concert announced the ticket prices, which come in several categories starting from 2500 Egyptian pounds, then 3500, 5000, 6500, 8000, reaching up to 10,000 Egyptian pounds.

In this context, Tamer Hosny announced his return to Egypt to continue his treatment journey in the coming period after undergoing a delicate surgical operation to remove part of his kidney, expressing his deep gratitude to everyone who stood by him and stating that words of thanks cannot express the depth of his feelings towards the love and support of the audience.

Over the past years, Tamer Hosny has suffered from increasing pain, and despite doctors' recommendations for urgent surgery, he preferred to postpone it until the end of his concert tour in Europe; however, his health condition ultimately necessitated the surgery.