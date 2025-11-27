يستعد النجم المصري تامر حسني لإحياء أول حفل جماهيري في مصر، يوم 20 ديسمبر القادم في قصر عابدين، وهو الحفل الذي يأتي بعد فترة قصيرة من خضوعه لعملية جراحية خلال الفترة الماضية.
ومن المتوقع أن يقدم تامر حسني خلال الحفل باقة من أشهر أغانيه القديمة والحديثة، في أجواء استثنائية داخل أحد أهم المعالم التاريخية، وسط حضور جماهيري كبير يترقب هذا الحدث.
أسعار حفل تامر حسني
أعلنت الشركة المنظمة للحفل أسعار التذاكر، التي جاءت بعدة فئات تبدأ من 2500 جنيه مصري، ثم 3500 و5000 و6500 و8000 وصولاً إلى 10 آلاف جنيه مصري.
وفي السياق، أعلن تامر حسني عودته إلى مصرلاستكمال رحلة علاجه خلال الفترة القادمة بعد خضوعه لعملية جراحية دقيقة لاستئصال جزء من الكلية، معرباً عن امتنانه العميق لكل من وقف إلى جانبه وقال إن كلمات الشكر لا يمكن أن تعبر عن حجم مشاعره تجاه محبة ودعم الجمهور.
وخلال السنوات الماضية، عانى تامر حسني من آلام متزايدة، ورغم توصيات الأطباء بضرورة إجراء العملية الجراحية بشكل عاجل، فضل تأجيلها حتى انتهاء جولته الغنائية في أوروبا، إلا أن حالته الصحية استدعت في النهاية الخضوع للعملية.
The Egyptian star Tamer Hosny is preparing to hold his first public concert in Egypt on December 20 at Abdeen Palace, an event that comes shortly after undergoing a surgical operation in the past period.
It is expected that Tamer Hosny will present a selection of his most famous old and new songs during the concert, in an exceptional atmosphere within one of the most important historical landmarks, with a large audience eagerly anticipating this event.
Tamer Hosny's Concert Ticket Prices
The organizing company for the concert announced the ticket prices, which come in several categories starting from 2500 Egyptian pounds, then 3500, 5000, 6500, 8000, reaching up to 10,000 Egyptian pounds.
In this context, Tamer Hosny announced his return to Egypt to continue his treatment journey in the coming period after undergoing a delicate surgical operation to remove part of his kidney, expressing his deep gratitude to everyone who stood by him and stating that words of thanks cannot express the depth of his feelings towards the love and support of the audience.
Over the past years, Tamer Hosny has suffered from increasing pain, and despite doctors' recommendations for urgent surgery, he preferred to postpone it until the end of his concert tour in Europe; however, his health condition ultimately necessitated the surgery.