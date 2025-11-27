يستعد النجم المصري تامر حسني لإحياء أول حفل جماهيري في مصر، يوم 20 ديسمبر القادم في قصر عابدين، وهو الحفل الذي يأتي بعد فترة قصيرة من خضوعه لعملية جراحية خلال الفترة الماضية.

ومن المتوقع أن يقدم تامر حسني خلال الحفل باقة من أشهر أغانيه القديمة والحديثة، في أجواء استثنائية داخل أحد أهم المعالم التاريخية، وسط حضور جماهيري كبير يترقب هذا الحدث.

أسعار حفل تامر حسني

أعلنت الشركة المنظمة للحفل أسعار التذاكر، التي جاءت بعدة فئات تبدأ من 2500 جنيه مصري، ثم 3500 و5000 و6500 و8000 وصولاً إلى 10 آلاف جنيه مصري.

وفي السياق، أعلن تامر حسني عودته إلى مصرلاستكمال رحلة علاجه خلال الفترة القادمة بعد خضوعه لعملية جراحية دقيقة لاستئصال جزء من الكلية، معرباً عن امتنانه العميق لكل من وقف إلى جانبه وقال إن كلمات الشكر لا يمكن أن تعبر عن حجم مشاعره تجاه محبة ودعم الجمهور.

وخلال السنوات الماضية، عانى تامر حسني من آلام متزايدة، ورغم توصيات الأطباء بضرورة إجراء العملية الجراحية بشكل عاجل، فضل تأجيلها حتى انتهاء جولته الغنائية في أوروبا، إلا أن حالته الصحية استدعت في النهاية الخضوع للعملية.