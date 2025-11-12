أعلنت أمانة جائزة عبدالله بن إدريس الثقافية نتائج دورتها الثانية، وذلك عقب الاجتماع الختامي للجنة التحكيم المنعقد يوم الأربعاء ٨ أكتوبر ٢٠٢٥، بعد سلسلةٍ من جلسات التقييم والمناقشة امتدّت على مدار شهرين كاملين، جرى خلالها النظر في جميع المشاريع والأعمال المتقدمة لفروع الجائزة.

وتكوّنت لجنة التحكيم في هذه الدورة من:
زينب الأمين

الأستاذ الدكتور عبدالقادر بن عبدالله الفنتوخ

المهندس فؤاد بن فهد الذرمان

لطيفة الوعلان

وقد انتهت أعمال اللجنة إلى اعتماد النتائج التالية:

أولاً: نتائج الجائزة

المحور الأول: المكتبات الرقمية والتوثيق الثقافي

المركز الأول: منصة سماوي

المركز الثاني: حُجِب

المركز الثالث: حُجِب

المحور الثاني: الإبداع الفني الرقمي

قررت اللجنة حجب جميع جوائز هذا المحور لعدم استيفاء الأعمال المقدّمة لمعايير الجائزة المعتمدة.

المحور الثالث: منصات التواصل الثقافي الرقمية

المركز الأول: منصة ثمانية

المركز الثاني: بودكاست أسْمَار

المركز الثالث: بودكاست جُولان

وتقدم أمين عام الجائزة أ. د. عبدالله الجغيمان بخالص التهاني للفائزين والفائزات في هذه الدورة، مؤكداً اعتزازه بما قدّموه من مبادرات ومشاريع أسهمت في إثراء المشهد الثقافي الرقمي، ومتمنياً لهم دوام التميز والعطاء في خدمة الثقافة.

كما تعبّر الأمانة عن شكرها وتقديرها لجميع المتقدمين على مشاركاتهم النوعية، وما عكسته من تنوّع في التجارب ورصانة في المحتوى، بما يعزّز حضور الثقافة في الفضاء الرقمي.

وتخصّ أمانة الجائزة بالشكر شركة الدريس على رعايتها الكريمة لهذه الدورة، مقدِّرةً دعمها المستمر للمبادرات الثقافية،
كما تتوجه بوافر الامتنان إلى لجنة التحكيم على جهودها المتواصلة ومداولاتها الدقيقة، التي أسهمت في ترسيخ مبادئ الشفافية والعدالة في اختيار الفائزين وترتيبهم في مختلف فروع الجائزة.

نبذة عن جائزة عبدالله بن إدريس الثقافية

تُعد جائزة عبدالله بن إدريس الثقافية إحدى المبادرات الثقافية الوطنية التي تهدف إلى دعم الإبداع وتعزيز الحضور الثقافي في الفضاءين الورقي والرقمي، واستلهام إرث الأديب الدكتور عبدالله بن إدريس -رحمه الله- في خدمة الأدب والفكر والثقافة. وتركّز الجائزة في دورتها الحالية على تكريم النماذج المتميزة في مجالات المكتبات الرقمية، والتوثيق الثقافي، والإبداع الفني الرقمي، ومنصات التواصل الثقافي، بما يسهم في ترسيخ مكانة المملكة العربية السعودية مركزًا فاعلًا في المشهد الثقافي العربي.