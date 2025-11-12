The Secretariat of the Abdullah bin Idris Cultural Award announced the results of its second session, following the final meeting of the judging committee held on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, after a series of evaluation and discussion sessions that extended over two full months, during which all projects and works submitted for the award categories were reviewed.

The judging committee for this session consisted of:

Zainab Al-Amin

Professor Dr. Abdulqader bin Abdullah Al-Fantoukh

Engineer Fuad bin Fahd Al-Dhurman

Latifa Al-Wa'lan

The committee concluded with the following results:

First: Award Results

Category One: Digital Libraries and Cultural Documentation

First Place: Samawi Platform

Second Place: Withheld

Third Place: Withheld

Category Two: Digital Artistic Creativity

The committee decided to withhold all awards in this category due to the submitted works not meeting the established award criteria.

Category Three: Digital Cultural Communication Platforms

First Place: Thamaniya Platform

Second Place: Asmar Podcast

Third Place: Jolan Podcast

The Secretariat of the award extends its heartfelt congratulations to the winners in this session, affirming its pride in their initiatives and projects that contributed to enriching the digital cultural scene, and wishing them continued excellence and contribution in serving culture.

The Secretariat also expresses its gratitude and appreciation to all applicants for their quality submissions, which reflected a diversity of experiences and depth in content, enhancing the presence of culture in the digital space.

The Secretariat specifically thanks Al-Drees Company for its generous sponsorship of this session, appreciating its ongoing support for cultural initiatives, and extends its sincere gratitude to the judging committee for their continuous efforts and meticulous deliberations, which contributed to establishing principles of transparency and fairness in selecting and ranking the winners across various award categories.

The Abdullah bin Idris Cultural Award is one of the national cultural initiatives aimed at supporting creativity and enhancing cultural presence in both print and digital spaces, drawing inspiration from the legacy of the writer Dr. Abdullah bin Idris - may he rest in peace - in serving literature, thought, and culture. The award focuses in its current session on honoring distinguished models in the fields of digital libraries, cultural documentation, digital artistic creativity, and cultural communication platforms, contributing to establishing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as an active center in the Arab cultural scene.