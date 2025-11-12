أعلنت أمانة جائزة عبدالله بن إدريس الثقافية نتائج دورتها الثانية، وذلك عقب الاجتماع الختامي للجنة التحكيم المنعقد يوم الأربعاء ٨ أكتوبر ٢٠٢٥، بعد سلسلةٍ من جلسات التقييم والمناقشة امتدّت على مدار شهرين كاملين، جرى خلالها النظر في جميع المشاريع والأعمال المتقدمة لفروع الجائزة.
وتكوّنت لجنة التحكيم في هذه الدورة من:
زينب الأمين
الأستاذ الدكتور عبدالقادر بن عبدالله الفنتوخ
المهندس فؤاد بن فهد الذرمان
لطيفة الوعلان
وقد انتهت أعمال اللجنة إلى اعتماد النتائج التالية:
أولاً: نتائج الجائزة
المحور الأول: المكتبات الرقمية والتوثيق الثقافي
المركز الأول: منصة سماوي
المركز الثاني: حُجِب
المركز الثالث: حُجِب
المحور الثاني: الإبداع الفني الرقمي
قررت اللجنة حجب جميع جوائز هذا المحور لعدم استيفاء الأعمال المقدّمة لمعايير الجائزة المعتمدة.
المحور الثالث: منصات التواصل الثقافي الرقمية
المركز الأول: منصة ثمانية
المركز الثاني: بودكاست أسْمَار
المركز الثالث: بودكاست جُولان
وتقدم أمين عام الجائزة أ. د. عبدالله الجغيمان بخالص التهاني للفائزين والفائزات في هذه الدورة، مؤكداً اعتزازه بما قدّموه من مبادرات ومشاريع أسهمت في إثراء المشهد الثقافي الرقمي، ومتمنياً لهم دوام التميز والعطاء في خدمة الثقافة.
كما تعبّر الأمانة عن شكرها وتقديرها لجميع المتقدمين على مشاركاتهم النوعية، وما عكسته من تنوّع في التجارب ورصانة في المحتوى، بما يعزّز حضور الثقافة في الفضاء الرقمي.
وتخصّ أمانة الجائزة بالشكر شركة الدريس على رعايتها الكريمة لهذه الدورة، مقدِّرةً دعمها المستمر للمبادرات الثقافية،
كما تتوجه بوافر الامتنان إلى لجنة التحكيم على جهودها المتواصلة ومداولاتها الدقيقة، التي أسهمت في ترسيخ مبادئ الشفافية والعدالة في اختيار الفائزين وترتيبهم في مختلف فروع الجائزة.
نبذة عن جائزة عبدالله بن إدريس الثقافية
تُعد جائزة عبدالله بن إدريس الثقافية إحدى المبادرات الثقافية الوطنية التي تهدف إلى دعم الإبداع وتعزيز الحضور الثقافي في الفضاءين الورقي والرقمي، واستلهام إرث الأديب الدكتور عبدالله بن إدريس -رحمه الله- في خدمة الأدب والفكر والثقافة. وتركّز الجائزة في دورتها الحالية على تكريم النماذج المتميزة في مجالات المكتبات الرقمية، والتوثيق الثقافي، والإبداع الفني الرقمي، ومنصات التواصل الثقافي، بما يسهم في ترسيخ مكانة المملكة العربية السعودية مركزًا فاعلًا في المشهد الثقافي العربي.
The Secretariat of the Abdullah bin Idris Cultural Award announced the results of its second session, following the final meeting of the judging committee held on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, after a series of evaluation and discussion sessions that extended over two full months, during which all projects and works submitted for the award categories were reviewed.
The judging committee for this session consisted of:
Zainab Al-Amin
Professor Dr. Abdulqader bin Abdullah Al-Fantoukh
Engineer Fuad bin Fahd Al-Dhurman
Latifa Al-Wa'lan
The committee concluded with the following results:
First: Award Results
Category One: Digital Libraries and Cultural Documentation
First Place: Samawi Platform
Second Place: Withheld
Third Place: Withheld
Category Two: Digital Artistic Creativity
The committee decided to withhold all awards in this category due to the submitted works not meeting the established award criteria.
Category Three: Digital Cultural Communication Platforms
First Place: Thamaniya Platform
Second Place: Asmar Podcast
Third Place: Jolan Podcast
The Secretariat of the award extends its heartfelt congratulations to the winners in this session, affirming its pride in their initiatives and projects that contributed to enriching the digital cultural scene, and wishing them continued excellence and contribution in serving culture.
The Secretariat also expresses its gratitude and appreciation to all applicants for their quality submissions, which reflected a diversity of experiences and depth in content, enhancing the presence of culture in the digital space.
The Secretariat specifically thanks Al-Drees Company for its generous sponsorship of this session, appreciating its ongoing support for cultural initiatives, and extends its sincere gratitude to the judging committee for their continuous efforts and meticulous deliberations, which contributed to establishing principles of transparency and fairness in selecting and ranking the winners across various award categories.
The Abdullah bin Idris Cultural Award is one of the national cultural initiatives aimed at supporting creativity and enhancing cultural presence in both print and digital spaces, drawing inspiration from the legacy of the writer Dr. Abdullah bin Idris - may he rest in peace - in serving literature, thought, and culture. The award focuses in its current session on honoring distinguished models in the fields of digital libraries, cultural documentation, digital artistic creativity, and cultural communication platforms, contributing to establishing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as an active center in the Arab cultural scene.