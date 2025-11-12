كشفت الشركة المنتجة لفيلم «هيروشيما»، بطولة الفنان المصري أحمد السقا، القائمة الكاملة النهائية لصنّاع العمل، المقرر أن يبدأ تصويره خلال الفترة القادمة تحت قيادة المخرج المصري أحمد نادر جلال والمؤلف المصري أيمن بهجت قمر.

وجمع الفيلم رفقة أحمد السقا كلاً من مى عمر، باسم سمرة، شيرين رضا، حنان مطاوع، بيومى فؤاد، محمد ثروت، هدى الإتربى، محمد لطفي، علاء مرسى، عماد صفوت، والوجه الجديد هيثم زيدان وعدد كبير من الفنانين.

قصة الفيلم

وتجرى أحداث فيلم «هيروشيما» في إطار من التشويق والإثارة، ويتضمن العديد من المفاجآت من حيث القصة وأماكن التصوير وتكنيك الإخراج والتصوير.

وبدأ المخرج أحمد نادر جلال، سابقاً، معاينة أماكن التصوير تمهيداً للبدء في تصوير فيلم «هيروشميا»، ومن المقرر أن ينطلق التصوير بمجرد الانتهاء من التفاصيل كافة خلال الأيام القادمة.

ومن جهة ثانية، يعرض لأحمد السقا مسلسل «جولة أخيرة» قريباً على الشاشات التلفزيونية بعد عرضه على المنصات الإلكترونية، ويشارك في بطولة العمل أشرف عبدالباقي، أسماء أبو اليزيد، رشدي الشامي، على صبحي، وغيرهم، والعمل من إخراج مريم أحمدي.