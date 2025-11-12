The production company of the film "Hiroshima," starring Egyptian artist Ahmed El Sakka, has revealed the complete final list of the creators of the work, which is set to begin filming in the upcoming period under the direction of Egyptian director Ahmed Nader Galal and Egyptian writer Ayman Bahgat Kamar.

The film features alongside Ahmed El Sakka, Mai Omar, Basem Samra, Sherine Reda, Hanan Motawaa, Bayoumi Fouad, Mohamed Tharwat, Huda El Atrabi, Mohamed Lotfy, Alaa Morsi, Emad Safwat, and the new face Haitham Zidan, along with a large number of artists.

The Story of the Film

The events of the film "Hiroshima" unfold in a framework of suspense and excitement, and it includes many surprises in terms of the story, filming locations, and directing and cinematography techniques.

Director Ahmed Nader Galal has previously begun scouting filming locations in preparation for starting the filming of "Hiroshima," and it is scheduled to commence once all the details are finalized in the coming days.

On another note, Ahmed El Sakka's series "Final Round" will soon be aired on television screens after being shown on digital platforms, featuring actors Ashraf Abdel Baqi, Asmaa Abu El Yazid, Rushdi Al Shami, Ali Sobhi, and others, with the work directed by Mariam Ahmadi.