Recently, social media has circulated posts containing claims that the idea for the series "180" starring Amr Youssef was borrowed from the ideas or works of other individuals. The producer of the series, Karim Abu Zekry, confirmed that the preparation for the series began years ago, and the team possesses documents and official correspondence that prove the timeline of the preparation for "180".

Official Correspondence

He pointed out in a statement he issued that the first official documented correspondence from the team regarding the project was with the Ministry of Interior in May 2023, when the series was initially scheduled to be shown on one of the artistic platforms, before the plan was later changed to include it among the works set to be presented in Ramadan 2027.

He added: We reserve our legal rights and will take necessary actions against anyone proven to be involved in spreading false claims or defaming and harming our professional reputation without evidence.

The producer concluded his statement by emphasizing his respect for all those working in the drama industry, noting that the team does not accept any infringement on its rights or professional reputation, while at the same time being keen to respect the rights of others and appreciate their efforts.

180

The series "180" carries a name associated with the emergency number for civil protection and fire services in Egypt, referring to the nature of the events centered around civil defense personnel and their tasks in combating fires and saving lives.

Amr Youssef previously revealed the main storyline of the work, explaining that it addresses for the first time the stories of civil defense personnel, who rush towards danger while others flee from the flames.

According to the announced information, the series presents a dramatic experience that combines action with the humanitarian aspect related to the sacrifices of this group.

The work consists of 15 episodes, with a script and dialogue by Mohamed Hijab, and directed by Ahmed Magid El Masry, who is undertaking his first experience in directing television drama through this project.