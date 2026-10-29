فيما تناقلت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أخيراً منشورات تتضمن ادعاءات باقتباس فكرة مسلسل «180» للفنان عمرو يوسف من أفكار أو أعمال تخص أشخاصاً آخرين، أكد منتج المسلسل كريم أبو ذكري أن التحضير للمسلسل بدأ منذ سنوات، وفريق العمل يمتلك مستندات ومراسلات رسميةً تثبت التسلسل الزمني للتحضير لمسلسل «180».

مخاطبة رسمية

وأشار في بيان أصدره إلى أن أول مخاطبة رسمية موثقة من جانب فريق العمل بشأن المشروع كانت مع وزارة الداخلية في مايو 2023، حين كان من المقرر عرض المسلسل عبر إحدى المنصات الفنية، قبل تغيير خطة عرضه لاحقاً ليصبح ضمن الأعمال المقرر تقديمها في رمضان 2027.

وأضاف: نحتفظ بحقوقنا القانونية، وسنتخذ الإجراءات اللازمة تجاه كل مَن يثبت تورطه في نشر ادعاءات كاذبة أو التشهير والإساءة إلى سمعتنا المهنية بدون دليل.

واختتم المنتج بيانه بالتأكيد على احترامه لجميع العاملين في صناعة الدراما، مشيراً إلى أن فريق العمل لا يقبل المساس بحقوقه أو سمعته المهنية، وفي الوقت نفسه يحرص على احترام حقوق الآخرين وتقدير مجهوداتهم.

180

ويحمل مسلسل 180 اسماً يرتبط برقم الطوارئ الخاص بالحماية المدنية والمطافئ في مصر، في إشارة إلى طبيعة الأحداث التي تتمحور حول رجال الدفاع المدني ومهامهم في مواجهة الحرائق وإنقاذ الأرواح.

وكشف عمرو يوسف في وقت سابق عن الخط الأساسي للعمل، موضحاً بأنه يتناول للمرة الأولى قصص رجال الدفاع المدني، الذين يندفعون نحو الخطر في الوقت الذي يهرب فيه الآخرون من النيران.

ويقدّم المسلسل، وفق المعلومات المعلنة، تجربة دراميةً تجمع بين الأكشن والجانب الإنساني المرتبط بتضحيات هذه الفئة.

ويتألف العمل من 15 حلقة، وهو سيناريو وحوار محمد حجاب، وإخراج أحمد ماجد المصري، الذي يخوض من خلاله أولى تجاربه في إخراج الدراما التلفزيونية.