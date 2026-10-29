Actress Naomi Watts caught attention with a look that bore a Saudi touch during her participation in the launch event for the second season of the series All’s Fair in Mexico City, where she chose an elegant design characterized by thoughtful simplicity and precise artisanal details.

The look featured an ivory-colored sleeveless top with a high collar, adorned with prominent bead embroidery and hanging details at the hip that added visual depth and striking movement to the design, while she paired it with a long white skirt with a flowing cut that enhanced the elegant nature of the outfit.

Watts kept her accessories minimal with small diamond earrings and a casually styled updo, allowing the intricate embroidery to remain the most prominent element in the scene.

This look reflects a facet of the growing presence of Saudi design on the global stage, through works that blend artisanal precision with refined architectural construction, making their way to celebrity events and international occasions.