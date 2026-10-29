لفتت الممثلة ناعومي واتس الأنظار بإطلالة حملت بصمة سعودية خلال مشاركتها في فعالية تقديم الموسم الثاني من مسلسل All’s Fair في مكسيكو سيتي، حيث اختارت تصميماً راقياً اتسم بالبساطة المدروسة والتفاصيل الحرفية الدقيقة.

وجاءت الإطلالة باللون العاجي من خلال قطعة علوية بلا أكمام بياقة مرتفعة، زُينت بتطريزات بارزة من الخرز وتفاصيل متدلية عند الورك منحت التصميم بعداً بصرياً وحركة لافتة، بينما نسقتها مع تنورة بيضاء طويلة بقصة انسيابية عززت الطابع الأنيق للإطلالة.

واكتفت واتس بأقراط ألماسية صغيرة وتسريحة شعر مرفوعة بعفوية، ما أفسح المجال للتطريزات الدقيقة لتبقى العنصر الأكثر حضوراً في المشهد.

وتعكس الإطلالة جانباً من الحضور المتنامي للتصميم السعودي على الساحة العالمية، من خلال أعمال تمزج بين الدقة الحرفية والبناء الهندسي الراقي، وتشق طريقها إلى مناسبات النجمات والمحافل الدولية.