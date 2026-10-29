لفتت الممثلة ناعومي واتس الأنظار بإطلالة حملت بصمة سعودية خلال مشاركتها في فعالية تقديم الموسم الثاني من مسلسل All’s Fair في مكسيكو سيتي، حيث اختارت تصميماً راقياً اتسم بالبساطة المدروسة والتفاصيل الحرفية الدقيقة.
وجاءت الإطلالة باللون العاجي من خلال قطعة علوية بلا أكمام بياقة مرتفعة، زُينت بتطريزات بارزة من الخرز وتفاصيل متدلية عند الورك منحت التصميم بعداً بصرياً وحركة لافتة، بينما نسقتها مع تنورة بيضاء طويلة بقصة انسيابية عززت الطابع الأنيق للإطلالة.
واكتفت واتس بأقراط ألماسية صغيرة وتسريحة شعر مرفوعة بعفوية، ما أفسح المجال للتطريزات الدقيقة لتبقى العنصر الأكثر حضوراً في المشهد.
وتعكس الإطلالة جانباً من الحضور المتنامي للتصميم السعودي على الساحة العالمية، من خلال أعمال تمزج بين الدقة الحرفية والبناء الهندسي الراقي، وتشق طريقها إلى مناسبات النجمات والمحافل الدولية.
Actress Naomi Watts caught attention with a look that bore a Saudi touch during her participation in the launch event for the second season of the series All’s Fair in Mexico City, where she chose an elegant design characterized by thoughtful simplicity and precise artisanal details.
The look featured an ivory-colored sleeveless top with a high collar, adorned with prominent bead embroidery and hanging details at the hip that added visual depth and striking movement to the design, while she paired it with a long white skirt with a flowing cut that enhanced the elegant nature of the outfit.
Watts kept her accessories minimal with small diamond earrings and a casually styled updo, allowing the intricate embroidery to remain the most prominent element in the scene.
This look reflects a facet of the growing presence of Saudi design on the global stage, through works that blend artisanal precision with refined architectural construction, making their way to celebrity events and international occasions.