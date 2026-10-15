أجرت الفنانة المصرية ميمي جمال عملية جراحية عاجلة في إحدى المستشفيات الخاصة إثر تعرضها لأزمة صحية مفاجئة.

كسر في الحوض

وأوضحت ابنة الفنانة أن والدتها كانت تمارس حياتها اليومية بشكل طبيعي داخل منزلها بمنطقة المهندسين بالجيزة، قبل أن تسقط فجأة وتصاب بآلام حادة في القدم، عجزت معها عن الحركة أو الوقوف.

وأضافت عقب نقلها إلى المستشفى وإجراء الفحوصات والأشعة الطبية اللازمة، تبين إصابتها بكسر في مفصل الحوض، وأوصى الفريق الطبي المعالج بالتدخل الجراحي السريع وتجهيزها للعمليات دون تأخير.

مفصل جديد

وقالت "خضعت والدتي ظهر اليوم (الخميس) لعملية جراحية لتركيب مفصل جديد في الحوض، ومن المقرر أن تمكث بالمستشفى لمدة يومين تحت الملاحظة الطبية لحين استقرار حالتها، قبل أن تنتقل إلى المنزل لاستكمال فترة العلاج والرعاية التي سيحددها الأطباء.

أمينة مصطفى

وتعد الفنانة ميمي جمال، واسمها الحقيقي أمينة مصطفى جمال، من أبرز نجمات الفن المصري وبدأت مسيرتها الفنية منذ طفولتها بفيلم «أقوى من الحب»، وتوالت أعمالها الناجحة بين المسرح والسينما والتلفزيون، وشكّلت ثنائياً فنياً وإنسانياً شهيراً مع زوجها الفنان الراحل حسن مصطفى.

وكان آخر ظهور سينمائي للفنانة ميمي جمال من خلال فيلم «ريد فلاج»، الذي شارك في بطولته أحمد حاتم، وشريف منير، وجميلة عوض، ونسرين أمين، وانتصار، من تأليف أحمد محيي، وإخراج محمود كريم.