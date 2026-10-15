The Egyptian artist Mimi Jamal underwent an urgent surgery in a private hospital following a sudden health crisis.

Hip Fracture

Her daughter explained that her mother was living her daily life normally at their home in the Mohandessin area of Giza, before she suddenly fell and experienced severe pain in her leg, which left her unable to move or stand.

She added that after being taken to the hospital and undergoing the necessary medical tests and imaging, it was found that she had a fracture in her hip joint, and the treating medical team recommended immediate surgical intervention and prepared her for surgery without delay.

New Joint

She said, "My mother underwent surgery today (Thursday) to install a new joint in her hip, and she is expected to stay in the hospital for two days under medical observation until her condition stabilizes, before she moves to home to continue the treatment and care period that the doctors will determine."

Amna Mustafa

The artist Mimi Jamal, whose real name is Amna Mustafa Jamal, is one of the most prominent stars of Egyptian art and began her artistic career in childhood with the film "Stronger than Love." Her successful works continued across theater, cinema, and television, and she formed a famous artistic and human duo with her late husband, the artist Hassan Mustafa.

Her last cinematic appearance was in the film "Red Flag," which starred Ahmed Hatem, Sherif Mounir, Jamila Awad, Nasreen Amin, and Intisar, written by Ahmed Mohi and directed by Mahmoud Karim.