Lebanese star Wael Kfoury continues to strengthen his presence in the music scene as he prepares to release his latest song "Ma Fi Ghayra" next Tuesday, in a new work that his audience is eagerly anticipating, especially after the consecutive successes of his recent releases.

Song Team

The song features lyrics by Ahmed Madi, and music composed by Tarek Abu Joudeh, while Abbas Sabah handled the musical arrangement, in an artistic collaboration that brings together the team behind several successful songs.



الفنان اللبناني وائل كفوري

Teasing Before Release

Kfoury chose to precede the release date with a special gesture for his fans, as he shared a voice message via his official channel on the "WhatsApp" application, revealing for the first time a snippet of the song, repeating: "Hey hey, ma fi ghayra… yalli behibba ktir khayra," in a move that ignited the enthusiasm of his admirers who widely circulated the clip.

This release comes after the wide resonance achieved by the songs "Shu Mishtaqli" and "Sareqli Omri," as they continued to garner millions of views and maintain a strong presence on streaming platforms, raising the audience's expectations for the new song.

Upcoming Concerts

In terms of concerts, Wael Kfoury is preparing to meet his fans in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, as he will hold two concerts on August 1 and 2 as part of the summer concert season, continuing his artistic activity that combines new releases with public appearances.