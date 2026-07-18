يواصل النجم اللبناني وائل كفوري تعزيز حضوره على الساحة الغنائية مع استعداده لطرح أحدث أغنياته «ما في غيرا» يوم الثلاثاء المقبل، في عمل جديد يترقبه جمهوره خصوصاً بعد النجاحات المتتالية التي حققتها إصداراته الأخيرة.
فريق الأغنية
وتحمل الأغنية كلمات أحمد ماضي، وألحان طارق أبو جودة، فيما تولى عباس صباح مهمة التوزيع الموسيقي، في تعاون فني يجمع فريق العمل الذي يقف وراء عدد من الأغنيات الناجحة.
الفنان اللبناني وائل كفوري
تشويق قبل الإصدار
واختار كفوري أن يسبق موعد الإصدار بلفتة خاصة لجمهوره، إذ نشر عبر قناته الرسمية على تطبيق «واتساب» رسالة صوتية كشف خلالها لأول مرة مقطعًا من الأغنية، مرددًا: «هيي هيي ما في غيرا… يلي بحبا كتر خيرا»، في خطوة أشعلت حماس محبيه الذين تداولوا المقطع على نطاق واسع.
ويأتي هذا الإصدار بعد الصدى الواسع الذي حققته أغنيتا «شو مشتقلي» و«سارقلي عمري»، إذ واصلتا حصد ملايين المشاهدات وتسجيل حضور قوي على منصات الاستماع، ما رفع من سقف توقعات الجمهور للأغنية الجديدة.
حفلات مرتقبة
وعلى صعيد الحفلات، يستعد وائل كفوري للقاء جمهوره في العاصمة اللبنانية بيروت، إذ يحيي حفلتين غنائيتين يومي 1 و2 أغسطس المقبل ضمن موسم حفلات الصيف، مواصلًا نشاطه الفني الذي يجمع بين الإصدارات الجديدة واللقاءات الجماهيرية.
Lebanese star Wael Kfoury continues to strengthen his presence in the music scene as he prepares to release his latest song "Ma Fi Ghayra" next Tuesday, in a new work that his audience is eagerly anticipating, especially after the consecutive successes of his recent releases.
Song Team
The song features lyrics by Ahmed Madi, and music composed by Tarek Abu Joudeh, while Abbas Sabah handled the musical arrangement, in an artistic collaboration that brings together the team behind several successful songs.
الفنان اللبناني وائل كفوري
Teasing Before Release
Kfoury chose to precede the release date with a special gesture for his fans, as he shared a voice message via his official channel on the "WhatsApp" application, revealing for the first time a snippet of the song, repeating: "Hey hey, ma fi ghayra… yalli behibba ktir khayra," in a move that ignited the enthusiasm of his admirers who widely circulated the clip.
This release comes after the wide resonance achieved by the songs "Shu Mishtaqli" and "Sareqli Omri," as they continued to garner millions of views and maintain a strong presence on streaming platforms, raising the audience's expectations for the new song.
Upcoming Concerts
In terms of concerts, Wael Kfoury is preparing to meet his fans in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, as he will hold two concerts on August 1 and 2 as part of the summer concert season, continuing his artistic activity that combines new releases with public appearances.