يواصل النجم اللبناني وائل كفوري تعزيز حضوره على الساحة الغنائية مع استعداده لطرح أحدث أغنياته «ما في غيرا» يوم الثلاثاء المقبل، في عمل جديد يترقبه جمهوره خصوصاً بعد النجاحات المتتالية التي حققتها إصداراته الأخيرة.

فريق الأغنية

وتحمل الأغنية كلمات أحمد ماضي، وألحان طارق أبو جودة، فيما تولى عباس صباح مهمة التوزيع الموسيقي، في تعاون فني يجمع فريق العمل الذي يقف وراء عدد من الأغنيات الناجحة.
الفنان اللبناني وائل كفوري

الفنان اللبناني وائل كفوري

تشويق قبل الإصدار

واختار كفوري أن يسبق موعد الإصدار بلفتة خاصة لجمهوره، إذ نشر عبر قناته الرسمية على تطبيق «واتساب» رسالة صوتية كشف خلالها لأول مرة مقطعًا من الأغنية، مرددًا: «هيي هيي ما في غيرا… يلي بحبا كتر خيرا»، في خطوة أشعلت حماس محبيه الذين تداولوا المقطع على نطاق واسع.

ويأتي هذا الإصدار بعد الصدى الواسع الذي حققته أغنيتا «شو مشتقلي» و«سارقلي عمري»، إذ واصلتا حصد ملايين المشاهدات وتسجيل حضور قوي على منصات الاستماع، ما رفع من سقف توقعات الجمهور للأغنية الجديدة.

حفلات مرتقبة

وعلى صعيد الحفلات، يستعد وائل كفوري للقاء جمهوره في العاصمة اللبنانية بيروت، إذ يحيي حفلتين غنائيتين يومي 1 و2 أغسطس المقبل ضمن موسم حفلات الصيف، مواصلًا نشاطه الفني الذي يجمع بين الإصدارات الجديدة واللقاءات الجماهيرية.