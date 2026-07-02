يخوض الفنان المصري أحمد العوضي، منافسات موسم أفلام صيف 2026، من خلال فيلم «شمشون ودليلة»، الذي يجمعه للمرة الأولى بالفنانة مي عمر، والمقرر طرحه في دور العرض يوم 8 يوليو. وكشف العوضي، خلال لقاء فضائي، أن الفيلم يقدم مزيجاً من الأكشن والكوميديا، إذ يجسد مع مي عمر شخصيتَي نصابَين يتورطان في سلسلة من المواقف والمغامرات، مؤكداً أن العمل يمثل تجربة مختلفة عن أعماله السابقة التي اعتاد فيها تقديم أدوار الأكشن والدراما. وأعرب العوضي عن سعادته بالتعاون الأول مع مي عمر، مشيراً إلى أن أجواء التصوير اتسمت بالتفاهم والانسجام، ما انعكس على أداء الشخصيات داخل العمل. كما أوضح، أن تصوير الفيلم جرى بين المجر وإسبانيا، في إطار إنتاج يعتمد على مواقع تصوير متنوعة تخدم أحداث القصة. وتحدث العوضي أيضاً عن المنافسة السينمائية خلال الموسم، نافياً وجود أي خلاف مع الفنان محمد إمام، ومؤكداً أن العلاقة بينهما قائمة على الاحترام، وأن التنافس يظل في إطار العمل الفني فقط، فيما يبقى الحكم النهائي للجمهور عند عرض الأفلام في صالات السينما.