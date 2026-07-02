The Egyptian artist Ahmed El Awady is participating in the summer film season of 2026 with the movie "Samson and Delilah," which marks his first collaboration with the actress Mai Omar, set to be released in theaters on July 8. El Awady revealed during a television interview that the film offers a mix of action and comedy, as he and Mai Omar portray two con artists who get caught up in a series of situations and adventures. He emphasized that this work represents a different experience from his previous roles, where he was accustomed to presenting action and drama. El Awady expressed his happiness about the first collaboration with Mai Omar, noting that the filming atmosphere was characterized by understanding and harmony, which reflected on the characters' performances within the work. He also explained that the film was shot between Hungary and Spain, as part of a production that relies on diverse filming locations that serve the story's events. El Awady also spoke about the cinematic competition during the season, denying any conflict with the artist Mohamed Imam, and confirming that their relationship is based on respect, with competition remaining within the realm of artistic work only, while the final judgment lies with the audience when the films are shown in cinemas.