The Lebanese artist Mohamed Shakir sent a message of support for his father, Fadl Shakir, calling for his release after his health condition deteriorated in prison.

Freedom and Justice

Mohamed Shakir wrote on his Instagram account: "Freedom and justice for Fadl Shakir.. It is time for fairness," in a statement that followers considered a clear call to end his father's suffering and allow him to receive the necessary medical care.

الرسالة التي كتبها محمد شاكر لوالده.

Fadl Shakir suffered a severe health crisis last night due to his struggles with diabetes and heart disease. The Lebanese platform "MTV" reported that his health condition is showing noticeable deterioration and requires continuous medical follow-up, as requests for his release to receive treatment have repeatedly been denied despite medical reports confirming the severity of his condition and his urgent need for treatment.

Postponement of the Trial

In this context, the military court in Lebanon decided to postpone the trial of artist Fadl Shakir until the day after tomorrow (Tuesday), after a session during which it heard several security and civilian testimonies related to the events of the Abra battle that took place in 2013.