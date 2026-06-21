وجه الفنان اللبناني محمد شاكر رسالة دعم لوالده فضل شاكر، طالب من خلالها بالإفراج عنه بعد تدهور حالته الصحية في السجن.
الحرية والعدالة
وكتب محمد شاكر عبر حسابه على منصة «إنستغرام»: «الحرية والعدالة لفضل شاكر.. آن الأوان للإنصاف»، في إشارة اعتبرها متابعون دعوة واضحة لإنهاء معاناة والده والسماح له بتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة.
الرسالة التي كتبها محمد شاكر لوالده.
وتعرض فضل شاكر، مساء أمس، لوعكة صحية شديدة، إثر معاناته مع مرض السكري والقلب، وأفادت منصة «MTV» اللبنانية بأن وضعه الصحي يشهد تدهوراً ملحوظاً، ويحتاج لمتابعة طبية مستمرة، إذ يتكرر رفض طلب إخلاء سبيله لتلقي العلاج رغم التقارير الطبية التي تثبت سوء حالته واحتياجه للعلاج بشكل عاجل.
تأجيل المحاكمة
وفي السياق، قررت المحكمة العسكرية في لبنان تأجيل محاكمة الفنان فضل شاكر إلى بعد غد (الثلاثاء)، بعد جلسة استمعت خلالها إلى عدد من الشهادات الأمنية والمدنية المتعلقة بأحداث معركة عبرا التي وقعت في 2013.
The Lebanese artist Mohamed Shakir sent a message of support for his father, Fadl Shakir, calling for his release after his health condition deteriorated in prison.
Freedom and Justice
Mohamed Shakir wrote on his Instagram account: "Freedom and justice for Fadl Shakir.. It is time for fairness," in a statement that followers considered a clear call to end his father's suffering and allow him to receive the necessary medical care.
الرسالة التي كتبها محمد شاكر لوالده.
Fadl Shakir suffered a severe health crisis last night due to his struggles with diabetes and heart disease. The Lebanese platform "MTV" reported that his health condition is showing noticeable deterioration and requires continuous medical follow-up, as requests for his release to receive treatment have repeatedly been denied despite medical reports confirming the severity of his condition and his urgent need for treatment.
Postponement of the Trial
In this context, the military court in Lebanon decided to postpone the trial of artist Fadl Shakir until the day after tomorrow (Tuesday), after a session during which it heard several security and civilian testimonies related to the events of the Abra battle that took place in 2013.