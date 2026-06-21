وجه الفنان اللبناني محمد شاكر رسالة دعم لوالده فضل شاكر، طالب من خلالها بالإفراج عنه بعد تدهور حالته الصحية في السجن.

الحرية والعدالة

وكتب محمد شاكر عبر حسابه على منصة «إنستغرام»: «الحرية والعدالة لفضل شاكر.. آن الأوان للإنصاف»، في إشارة اعتبرها متابعون دعوة واضحة لإنهاء معاناة والده والسماح له بتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة.

الرسالة التي كتبها محمد شاكر لوالده.

الرسالة التي كتبها محمد شاكر لوالده.

وتعرض فضل شاكر، مساء أمس، لوعكة صحية شديدة، إثر معاناته مع مرض السكري والقلب، وأفادت منصة «MTV» اللبنانية بأن وضعه الصحي يشهد تدهوراً ملحوظاً، ويحتاج لمتابعة طبية مستمرة، إذ يتكرر رفض طلب إخلاء سبيله لتلقي العلاج رغم التقارير الطبية التي تثبت سوء حالته واحتياجه للعلاج بشكل عاجل.

تأجيل المحاكمة

وفي السياق، قررت المحكمة العسكرية في لبنان تأجيل محاكمة الفنان فضل شاكر إلى بعد غد (الثلاثاء)، بعد جلسة استمعت خلالها إلى عدد من الشهادات الأمنية والمدنية المتعلقة بأحداث معركة عبرا التي وقعت في 2013.