أوقفت السلطات التركية 22 شخصًا، بينهم عدد من أبرز نجوم الفن والإعلام ومؤثري مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، في إطار تحقيقات تتعلق بجرائم مخدرات ودعارة تجريها النيابة العامة في إسطنبول.

ونفذت فرق مكافحة المخدرات التابعة لمديرية أمن إسطنبول عمليات متزامنة بناءً على أوامر صادرة عن مكتب المدعي العام، أسفرت عن احتجاز المشتبه بهم ونقلهم إلى الجهات المختصة لاستكمال إجراءات التحقيق.

وبحسب صحيفة turkiyetoday، ضمت قائمة الموقوفين أسماء معروفة في الوسط الفني التركي، من بينهم الفنان كنان دوغلو، والممثلة بيرين سات، والموسيقي أوزان دوغلو، والممثل إنيس أريكان، والمغني بردان مارديني، بالإضافة إلى صانع المحتوى الشهير كريمجان دورماز، وفق ما أوردته وسائل إعلام تركية.

كما شملت القائمة عددًا من الفنانين ورجال الأعمال والشخصيات العامة الأخرى، في إطار ما وصفته السلطات بموجة جديدة من العمليات المرتبطة بمكافحة المخدرات والأنشطة غير القانونية المرتبطة بها.

وبحسب التقارير، خضع الموقوفون لفحوصات طبية إلزامية عقب احتجازهم، قبل نقلهم إلى مقر إدارة مكافحة جرائم المخدرات في منطقة كوتشوك تشكمجة بإسطنبول، حيث من المنتظر أن يتم الاستماع إلى إفاداتهم ضمن مجريات التحقيق.

ولم تصدر النيابة العامة أو الجهات الأمنية حتى الآن تفاصيل محددة بشأن الاتهامات الموجهة إلى كل شخص على حدة، كما لم يتم الإعلان عن نتائج التحقيقات أو القرارات القضائية المرتقبة بحق الموقوفين.

وتأتي هذه العملية ضمن حملة أوسع تنفذها السلطات التركية لمكافحة المخدرات، في وقت تشهد فيه إسطنبول سلسلة من التحقيقات التي طالت خلال الأشهر الماضية شخصيات معروفة من قطاعات الفن والإعلام والرياضة.