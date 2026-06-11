أوقفت السلطات التركية 22 شخصًا، بينهم عدد من أبرز نجوم الفن والإعلام ومؤثري مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، في إطار تحقيقات تتعلق بجرائم مخدرات ودعارة تجريها النيابة العامة في إسطنبول.
ونفذت فرق مكافحة المخدرات التابعة لمديرية أمن إسطنبول عمليات متزامنة بناءً على أوامر صادرة عن مكتب المدعي العام، أسفرت عن احتجاز المشتبه بهم ونقلهم إلى الجهات المختصة لاستكمال إجراءات التحقيق.
وبحسب صحيفة turkiyetoday، ضمت قائمة الموقوفين أسماء معروفة في الوسط الفني التركي، من بينهم الفنان كنان دوغلو، والممثلة بيرين سات، والموسيقي أوزان دوغلو، والممثل إنيس أريكان، والمغني بردان مارديني، بالإضافة إلى صانع المحتوى الشهير كريمجان دورماز، وفق ما أوردته وسائل إعلام تركية.
كما شملت القائمة عددًا من الفنانين ورجال الأعمال والشخصيات العامة الأخرى، في إطار ما وصفته السلطات بموجة جديدة من العمليات المرتبطة بمكافحة المخدرات والأنشطة غير القانونية المرتبطة بها.
وبحسب التقارير، خضع الموقوفون لفحوصات طبية إلزامية عقب احتجازهم، قبل نقلهم إلى مقر إدارة مكافحة جرائم المخدرات في منطقة كوتشوك تشكمجة بإسطنبول، حيث من المنتظر أن يتم الاستماع إلى إفاداتهم ضمن مجريات التحقيق.
ولم تصدر النيابة العامة أو الجهات الأمنية حتى الآن تفاصيل محددة بشأن الاتهامات الموجهة إلى كل شخص على حدة، كما لم يتم الإعلان عن نتائج التحقيقات أو القرارات القضائية المرتقبة بحق الموقوفين.
وتأتي هذه العملية ضمن حملة أوسع تنفذها السلطات التركية لمكافحة المخدرات، في وقت تشهد فيه إسطنبول سلسلة من التحقيقات التي طالت خلال الأشهر الماضية شخصيات معروفة من قطاعات الفن والإعلام والرياضة.
The Turkish authorities have detained 22 individuals, including several prominent stars from the arts, media, and social media influencers, as part of investigations related to drug crimes and prostitution being conducted by the public prosecutor's office in Istanbul.
Drug enforcement teams from the Istanbul Security Directorate carried out simultaneous operations based on orders issued by the prosecutor's office, resulting in the apprehension of the suspects and their transfer to the relevant authorities to complete the investigation procedures.
According to the newspaper turkiyetoday, the list of those detained includes well-known names in the Turkish artistic community, including artist Kanan Dogulu, actress Beren Saat, musician Ozan Dogulu, actor Enis Arikan, singer Burdan Mardini, and the famous content creator Kerimcan Durmaz, as reported by Turkish media.
The list also included several other artists, businessmen, and public figures, as part of what the authorities described as a new wave of operations related to drug enforcement and associated illegal activities.
According to reports, the detainees underwent mandatory medical examinations following their arrest before being transferred to the Drug Crimes Investigation Department in the Küçükçekmece area of Istanbul, where their testimonies are expected to be heard as part of the investigation process.
So far, the public prosecutor's office and security authorities have not released specific details regarding the charges against each individual, nor have they announced the results of the investigations or the anticipated judicial decisions regarding the detainees.
This operation is part of a broader campaign being carried out by Turkish authorities to combat drugs, at a time when Istanbul is witnessing a series of investigations that have targeted well-known figures from the arts, media, and sports sectors over the past few months.