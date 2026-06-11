The Turkish authorities have detained 22 individuals, including several prominent stars from the arts, media, and social media influencers, as part of investigations related to drug crimes and prostitution being conducted by the public prosecutor's office in Istanbul.

Drug enforcement teams from the Istanbul Security Directorate carried out simultaneous operations based on orders issued by the prosecutor's office, resulting in the apprehension of the suspects and their transfer to the relevant authorities to complete the investigation procedures.

According to the newspaper turkiyetoday, the list of those detained includes well-known names in the Turkish artistic community, including artist Kanan Dogulu, actress Beren Saat, musician Ozan Dogulu, actor Enis Arikan, singer Burdan Mardini, and the famous content creator Kerimcan Durmaz, as reported by Turkish media.

The list also included several other artists, businessmen, and public figures, as part of what the authorities described as a new wave of operations related to drug enforcement and associated illegal activities.

According to reports, the detainees underwent mandatory medical examinations following their arrest before being transferred to the Drug Crimes Investigation Department in the Küçükçekmece area of Istanbul, where their testimonies are expected to be heard as part of the investigation process.

So far, the public prosecutor's office and security authorities have not released specific details regarding the charges against each individual, nor have they announced the results of the investigations or the anticipated judicial decisions regarding the detainees.

This operation is part of a broader campaign being carried out by Turkish authorities to combat drugs, at a time when Istanbul is witnessing a series of investigations that have targeted well-known figures from the arts, media, and sports sectors over the past few months.