The global star Shakira revealed the behind-the-scenes of her experience of betrayal by her former partner, Spanish football star Gerard Piqué.

Experience and Lesson

The Colombian artist of Lebanese descent said in an interview with "People" magazine yesterday (Wednesday): "I have always believed that I was more fragile or weaker than life has proven to me."

She added: "Behind every experience in life, there is always a lesson, and we must be grateful for all those lessons, even for the people who leave us with scars, because they make us better."

She continued: "I really had to fight for my dreams."

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Emotional Release

On January 11, 2023, Shakira made a strong comeback to the music scene with the song "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53," which she inspired from her experience of separation from Piqué, addressing the aftermath of the relationship following accusations of infidelity that ended their 12-year partnership.

The song achieved global success immediately upon its release, topping the "Spotify" charts, and became Shakira's first song to enter the Billboard Hot 100's top 10 in over a decade.

Shakira says: "It was like pure emotional release; I really needed to write about what I was going through without any censorship," adding jokingly that writing songs "is like going to a therapist, but it's cheaper."

She also talked about the phase of heartbreak she experienced after the separation, saying: "During those difficult moments, I discovered how capable we all are of adapting and persevering."

Support from Friends

Shakira explained that she relied on the support of her close ones during that phase, saying: "Life is tough, but it's worth living because friends are always there for you," and she focused on her family while rearranging her life.

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Football

The Colombian star also noted that her relationship with football dates back many years, saying: "I have a bond with this game that seems unbreakable."

Shakira made her first official appearance at the World Cup in 2010 with the song Waka Waka at the closing ceremony, an event during which she met Spanish football player Gerard Piqué, before they had their two sons, Milan (13 years old) and Sasha (11 years old).

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In 2022, the couple officially announced their decision to separate, but in 2023, reports emerged that the global star learned that her husband was cheating on her with a young Spanish woman in her twenties named Clara Chía Marti.