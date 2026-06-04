كشفت النجمة العالمية شاكيرا كواليس تعرضها للخيانة من شريكها السابق نجم كرة القدم الإسباني جيرارد بيكيه.

تجربة ودرس

وقالت الفنانة الكولومبية ذات الأصول اللبنانية في مقابلة مع مجلة «بيبول»، أمس (الأربعاء): «طالما اعتقدت أنني أكثر هشاشة أو ضعفاً مما أثبتته لي الحياة».

وأضافت: «خلف كل تجربة في الحياة يوجد دائماً درس، وعلينا أن نكون ممتنين لكل تلك الدروس، حتى للأشخاص الذين يتركون فينا جراحاً، لأنهم يجعلوننا أفضل».

وتابعت: «كان عليّ أن أقاتل حقاً من أجل أحلامي».

شاكيرا

شاكيرا

تفريغ عاطفي

وفي 11 يناير 2023، عادت شاكيرا بقوة إلى الساحة الفنية من خلال أغنية «Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53» التي استوحتها من تجربة انفصالها عن بيكيه، وتناولت تداعيات العلاقة بعد اتهامات بوجود خيانة أنهت شراكتهما التي استمرت 12 عاماً.

وحققت الأغنية نجاحاً عالمياً فور صدورها، وتصدرت المرتبة الأولى على قائمة «سبوتفاي»، كما أصبحت أول أغنية لشاكيرا تدخل قائمة أفضل 10 أغنيات في Billboard Hot 100 منذ أكثر من عقد.

وتقول شاكيرا: «كان الأمر أشبه بتفريغٍ عاطفي خالص، كنت بحاجة فعلية إلى كتابة ما أمرّ به دون أي رقابة»، مضيفة على سبيل المزاح أن كتابة الأغاني «تشبه الذهاب إلى طبيب نفسي، لكنها أقل تكلفة».

كما تحدثت عن مرحلة الانكسار التي عاشتها عقب الانفصال، وقالت: «خلال تلك اللحظات الصعبة، اكتشفت مدى قدرتنا جميعاً على التكيّف والصمود».

شاكيرا وبيكية

شاكيرا وبيكية

دعم الأصدقاء

وأوضحت شاكيرا بأنها اعتمدت على دعم المقربين منها خلال تلك المرحلة، قائلة: «الحياة صعبة، لكنها تستحق العيش، لأن الأصدقاء يكونون موجودين دائماً من أجلك»، كما ركزت على عائلتها أثناء إعادة ترتيب حياتها.

شاكيرا وبيكيه مع ابنيهما

شاكيرا وبيكيه مع ابنيهما

كرة القدم

كما أشارت النجمة الكولومبية إلى أن علاقتها بكرة القدم تعود لسنوات طويلة، وقالت: «لدي ارتباط بهذه اللعبة يبدو غير قابل للكسر».

وقدّمت شاكيرا أول عرض رسمي لها في كأس العالم في 2010 من خلال أغنية Waka Waka في حفل الختام، وهو الحدث الذي التقت خلاله بلاعب كرة القدم الإسباني جيرارد بيكيه، قبل أن ينجبا ابنيهما ميلان (13 عاماً) وساشا (11 عاماً).

وفي عام 2022، أعلن الثنائي رسمياً للعامة قرار انفصالهما، لكن في 2023، ظهرت تقارير صحافية تفيد بأن النجمة العالمية علمت أن زوجها يخونها مع شابة إسبانية في العشرينيات من عمرها تدعى كلارا شيا مارتي.