توفيت الفنانة المغربية الفرنسية نادية فارس، الجمعة الماضي عن عمر ناهز 57 عاماً، بعد دخولها في غيبوبة لمدة أسبوع.
مسبح باريس
و عثر على فارس الأحد الماضي، في مسبح بباريس مغمي عليها بعد تعرضها لأزمة قلبية، ونقلت إلى المستشفى ودخلت في غيبوبة استمرت لأسبوع.
وأعلنت سيليا وشانا تشاسمان ابنتا فارس عن خبر الوفاة في رسالة لوكالة «الصحافة الفرنسية»، وقالتا «ببالغ الحزن والأسى، نعلن وفاة نادية فارس يوم الجمعة. لقد فقدت فرنسا فنانة عظيمة، ولكن بالنسبة لنا، فقدنا قبل كل شيء أماً عزيزة».
أول فيلم روائي
وكان من المقرر أن تبدأ نادية فارس تصوير أول فيلم روائي طويل لها ككاتبة سيناريو ومخرجة في سبتمبر القادم.
و كشفت نادية في مقابلة أجرتها في يناير الماضي، خضوعها لجراحة في الدماغ في 2007 «بسبب تمدد كبير في الأوعية الدموية»، وأوضحت أنها كانت تمارس السباحة أربع مرات أسبوعيا، وأنها خضعت خلال أربعة أعوام لثلاث عمليات قلب.
نادية فارس
ولدت نادية فارس في 1968 في مراكش بالمغرب، ونشأت في نيس قبل أن تنتقل إلى باريس لمتابعة مسيرتها الفنية التي بدأت في التسعينات.
وحققت شهرة واسعة عام 2001 بفضل دورها في فيلم «ليه ريفيير بوربر» Les Rivières pourpres للمخرج ماتيو كاسوفيتز، وقدمت بعده أدواراً عديدة.
The Moroccan-French artist Nadia Faris passed away last Friday at the age of 57, after being in a coma for a week.
Paris Swimming Pool
Faris was found unconscious last Sunday in a swimming pool in Paris after suffering a heart attack. She was taken to the hospital and entered a coma that lasted for a week.
Her daughters, Celia and Shana Chasman, announced the news of her death in a message to the French Press Agency, stating, "With deep sadness and sorrow, we announce the death of Nadia Faris on Friday. France has lost a great artist, but for us, we have lost, above all, a beloved mother."
First Feature Film
Nadia Faris was scheduled to begin filming her first feature film as a screenwriter and director next September.
In an interview she conducted last January, Nadia revealed that she underwent brain surgery in 2007 "due to a large aneurysm." She explained that she had been swimming four times a week and had undergone three heart surgeries over four years.
Nadia Faris
Nadia Faris was born in 1968 in Marrakech, Morocco, and grew up in Nice before moving to Paris to pursue her artistic career, which began in the 1990s.
She gained widespread fame in 2001 thanks to her role in the film "Les Rivières pourpres" directed by Mathieu Kassovitz, after which she took on numerous roles.