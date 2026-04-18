The Moroccan-French artist Nadia Faris passed away last Friday at the age of 57, after being in a coma for a week.

Paris Swimming Pool

Faris was found unconscious last Sunday in a swimming pool in Paris after suffering a heart attack. She was taken to the hospital and entered a coma that lasted for a week.

Her daughters, Celia and Shana Chasman, announced the news of her death in a message to the French Press Agency, stating, "With deep sadness and sorrow, we announce the death of Nadia Faris on Friday. France has lost a great artist, but for us, we have lost, above all, a beloved mother."

First Feature Film

Nadia Faris was scheduled to begin filming her first feature film as a screenwriter and director next September.

In an interview she conducted last January, Nadia revealed that she underwent brain surgery in 2007 "due to a large aneurysm." She explained that she had been swimming four times a week and had undergone three heart surgeries over four years.

Nadia Faris

Nadia Faris was born in 1968 in Marrakech, Morocco, and grew up in Nice before moving to Paris to pursue her artistic career, which began in the 1990s.

She gained widespread fame in 2001 thanks to her role in the film "Les Rivières pourpres" directed by Mathieu Kassovitz, after which she took on numerous roles.