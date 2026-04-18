توفيت الفنانة المغربية الفرنسية نادية فارس، الجمعة الماضي عن عمر ناهز 57 عاماً، بعد دخولها في غيبوبة لمدة أسبوع.

مسبح باريس

و عثر على فارس الأحد الماضي، في مسبح بباريس مغمي عليها بعد تعرضها لأزمة قلبية، ونقلت إلى المستشفى ودخلت في غيبوبة استمرت لأسبوع.

وأعلنت سيليا وشانا تشاسمان ابنتا فارس عن خبر الوفاة في رسالة لوكالة «الصحافة الفرنسية»، وقالتا «ببالغ الحزن والأسى، نعلن وفاة نادية فارس يوم الجمعة. لقد فقدت فرنسا فنانة عظيمة، ولكن بالنسبة لنا، فقدنا قبل كل شيء أماً عزيزة».

أول فيلم روائي

وكان من المقرر أن تبدأ نادية فارس تصوير أول فيلم روائي طويل لها ككاتبة سيناريو ومخرجة في سبتمبر القادم.

و كشفت نادية في مقابلة أجرتها في يناير الماضي، خضوعها لجراحة في الدماغ في 2007 «بسبب تمدد كبير في الأوعية الدموية»، وأوضحت أنها كانت تمارس السباحة أربع مرات أسبوعيا، وأنها خضعت خلال أربعة أعوام لثلاث عمليات قلب.

نادية فارس

ولدت نادية فارس في 1968 في مراكش بالمغرب، ونشأت في نيس قبل أن تنتقل إلى باريس لمتابعة مسيرتها الفنية التي بدأت في التسعينات.

وحققت شهرة واسعة عام 2001 بفضل دورها في فيلم «ليه ريفيير بوربر» Les Rivières pourpres للمخرج ماتيو كاسوفيتز، وقدمت بعده أدواراً عديدة.