قبل أن تكتمل عودته الحقيقية إلى الأضواء، انتهت رحلة المغني التركي رضا تامر بشكل مفاجئ في لحظة لم يكن يتوقعها جمهوره، تاركًا وراءه قصة فنية بدأت من برامج المواهب وانتهت في صمت داخل مدينة بودروم.

رضا تامر الذي عُرف لأول مرة قبل نحو 20 عامًا عبر برنامج اكتشاف المواهب الشهير «بوب ستار»، لم يكن مجرد صوت عابر في المسابقة، بل وصل إلى المركز الثالث ولفت الأنظار بأدائه، ليبدأ بعدها مسارًا فنيًا متقلبًا بين النجاح والغياب.

لكن الطريق لم يكن مستقرًا. فبعد انطلاقته الأولى، واجه تراجعًا في الحضور الفني، واضطر في فترات لاحقة إلى الغناء في الشوارع والساحات العامة، وسط تحديات مادية صعبة، زادت حدتها خلال فترة جائحة كورونا التي شهدت أيضًا انفصاله عن زوجته.

ورغم كل ذلك، لم تنطفئ محاولاته للعودة، إذ عاد اسمه للانتشار مجددًا العام الماضي بعد نجاح أغنيته Benden Sonra التي حققت انتشارًا واسعًا على المنصات الرقمية، وأعادت له جزءًا من الزخم الذي بدأ به مسيرته.

لكن هذه العودة لم تكتمل. فمساء أمس (الخميس) في مدينة بودروم جنوب غرب تركيا، شعر تامر بأعراض مفاجئة شملت ضيقًا في التنفس وغثيانًا، قبل أن يُنقل إلى المستشفى حيث وُضع في العناية المركزة، دون أن تنجح محاولات إنقاذه.

وفاته جاءت صادمة لجمهوره الذي كان يترقب استمرار موجة نجاحه الأخيرة، خصوصًا بعد سنوات طويلة من الصعود والهبوط في عالم الموسيقى، في رحلة تشبه مسار كثير من الفنانين الذين تبدأ قصصهم من برامج المواهب ولا تنتهي دائمًا كما يتوقع الجمهور.

رحل رضا تامر مبكرًا، لكن قصته بقيت مرتبطة بصوت حاول أن يعود إلى مكانه في الضوء، ولو بعد حين.