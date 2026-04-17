قبل أن تكتمل عودته الحقيقية إلى الأضواء، انتهت رحلة المغني التركي رضا تامر بشكل مفاجئ في لحظة لم يكن يتوقعها جمهوره، تاركًا وراءه قصة فنية بدأت من برامج المواهب وانتهت في صمت داخل مدينة بودروم.
رضا تامر الذي عُرف لأول مرة قبل نحو 20 عامًا عبر برنامج اكتشاف المواهب الشهير «بوب ستار»، لم يكن مجرد صوت عابر في المسابقة، بل وصل إلى المركز الثالث ولفت الأنظار بأدائه، ليبدأ بعدها مسارًا فنيًا متقلبًا بين النجاح والغياب.
لكن الطريق لم يكن مستقرًا. فبعد انطلاقته الأولى، واجه تراجعًا في الحضور الفني، واضطر في فترات لاحقة إلى الغناء في الشوارع والساحات العامة، وسط تحديات مادية صعبة، زادت حدتها خلال فترة جائحة كورونا التي شهدت أيضًا انفصاله عن زوجته.
ورغم كل ذلك، لم تنطفئ محاولاته للعودة، إذ عاد اسمه للانتشار مجددًا العام الماضي بعد نجاح أغنيته Benden Sonra التي حققت انتشارًا واسعًا على المنصات الرقمية، وأعادت له جزءًا من الزخم الذي بدأ به مسيرته.
لكن هذه العودة لم تكتمل. فمساء أمس (الخميس) في مدينة بودروم جنوب غرب تركيا، شعر تامر بأعراض مفاجئة شملت ضيقًا في التنفس وغثيانًا، قبل أن يُنقل إلى المستشفى حيث وُضع في العناية المركزة، دون أن تنجح محاولات إنقاذه.
وفاته جاءت صادمة لجمهوره الذي كان يترقب استمرار موجة نجاحه الأخيرة، خصوصًا بعد سنوات طويلة من الصعود والهبوط في عالم الموسيقى، في رحلة تشبه مسار كثير من الفنانين الذين تبدأ قصصهم من برامج المواهب ولا تنتهي دائمًا كما يتوقع الجمهور.
رحل رضا تامر مبكرًا، لكن قصته بقيت مرتبطة بصوت حاول أن يعود إلى مكانه في الضوء، ولو بعد حين.
Before his true return to the spotlight could be completed, the journey of Turkish singer Reza Tamer ended unexpectedly at a moment his audience did not anticipate, leaving behind an artistic story that began with talent shows and ended in silence in the city of Bodrum.
Reza Tamer, who was first known about 20 years ago through the famous talent discovery program "Pop Star," was not just a fleeting voice in the competition; he reached third place and caught attention with his performance, leading him to embark on an artistic journey marked by fluctuations between success and absence.
However, the road was not stable. After his initial breakthrough, he faced a decline in artistic presence and was forced in later periods to sing in the streets and public squares, amid challenging financial difficulties that intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time that also saw his separation from his wife.
Despite all this, his attempts to return did not extinguish, as his name resurfaced again last year after the success of his song "Benden Sonra," which achieved widespread popularity on digital platforms and restored part of the momentum with which he began his career.
But this return was not completed. Last night (Thursday) in the city of Bodrum, southwest Turkey, Tamer experienced sudden symptoms including shortness of breath and nausea, before being transported to the hospital where he was placed in intensive care, with attempts to save him proving unsuccessful.
His death came as a shock to his audience, who were anticipating the continuation of his recent wave of success, especially after many years of ups and downs in the music world, in a journey resembling that of many artists whose stories begin with talent shows and do not always end as the audience expects.
Reza Tamer departed early, but his story remained tied to a voice that sought to return to its place in the light, even if it took time.