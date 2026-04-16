في خطوة درامية جديدة، يواصل الفنان المصري خالد النبوي التحضير لعمله الدرامي الجديد «طاهر المصري»، إذ بدأ بالفعل تصوير أول مشاهده، بالتعاون مع المؤلف أمين جمال والمخرج أحمد خالد.

تشويق للجمهور

وحرص النبوي على مشاركة جمهوره عبر حسابه الرسمي على «فيسبوك» بعض الصور من كواليس التصوير، مشوقاً المتابعين بتعليق أشار فيه إلى تقديمه شخصية مختلفة ضمن أحداث تحمل طابعاً جديداً.

دراما اجتماعية بنكهة تشويقية

ومن المقرر أن ينتمي المسلسل إلى نوعية الأعمال الاجتماعية التشويقية، إذ يناقش قضايا معاصرة برؤية درامية مغايرة، مع التركيز على تصاعد الصراع النفسي وتطور الأحداث بشكل تدريجي.

ويشارك في بطولة العمل إلى جانب خالد النبوي عدد من النجوم، الذين لم يكشف عن هويتهم حتى الآن، ما يضفي مزيداً من الغموض والتشويق حول المسلسل المنتظر.

غياب عن دراما رمضان

وكان خالد النبوي ابتعد عن المشاركة في سباق دراما رمضان خلال العامين الماضيين، إذ كان آخر ظهور له في موسم رمضان 2024 من خلال مسلسل «إمبراطورية ميم».

نجوم إمبراطورية ميم

وشارك في بطولة العمل عدد من النجوم، من بينهم حلا شيحة، نشوى مصطفى، نور النبوي، هاجر السراج، إلهام صفي الدين، محمود حافظ، وليلى عز العرب، وهو من تأليف محمد سليمان عبدالمالك، وإخراج محمد سلامة.