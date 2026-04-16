In a new dramatic step, the Egyptian artist Khaled El Nabawy continues to prepare for his new dramatic work "Tahir El Masri," as he has already begun filming his first scenes, in collaboration with the writer Amin Gamal and director Ahmed Khaled.

Excitement for the Audience

El Nabawy was keen to share with his audience on his official "Facebook" account some photos from the filming behind the scenes, teasing his followers with a comment in which he mentioned presenting a different character within events that carry a new flavor.

Social Drama with a Thrilling Flavor

The series is set to belong to the genre of social thrillers, as it discusses contemporary issues with a different dramatic perspective, focusing on the escalation of psychological conflict and the gradual development of events.

Alongside Khaled El Nabawy, several stars will participate in the cast, whose identities have not yet been revealed, adding more mystery and excitement to the anticipated series.

Absence from Ramadan Drama

Khaled El Nabawy has distanced himself from participating in the Ramadan drama race over the past two years, with his last appearance in the Ramadan 2024 season through the series "Empire of Meem."

Stars of Empire of Meem

The cast of the work includes several stars, including Hala Shiha, Nashwa Mustafa, Nour El Nabawy, Hagar Al Sarraj, Ilham Safi El Din, Mahmoud Hafiz, and Leila Ezz Al Arab, and it is written by Mohamed Soliman Abdelmalek and directed by Mohamed Salama.