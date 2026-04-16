في خطوة درامية جديدة، يواصل الفنان المصري خالد النبوي التحضير لعمله الدرامي الجديد «طاهر المصري»، إذ بدأ بالفعل تصوير أول مشاهده، بالتعاون مع المؤلف أمين جمال والمخرج أحمد خالد.
تشويق للجمهور
وحرص النبوي على مشاركة جمهوره عبر حسابه الرسمي على «فيسبوك» بعض الصور من كواليس التصوير، مشوقاً المتابعين بتعليق أشار فيه إلى تقديمه شخصية مختلفة ضمن أحداث تحمل طابعاً جديداً.
دراما اجتماعية بنكهة تشويقية
ومن المقرر أن ينتمي المسلسل إلى نوعية الأعمال الاجتماعية التشويقية، إذ يناقش قضايا معاصرة برؤية درامية مغايرة، مع التركيز على تصاعد الصراع النفسي وتطور الأحداث بشكل تدريجي.
ويشارك في بطولة العمل إلى جانب خالد النبوي عدد من النجوم، الذين لم يكشف عن هويتهم حتى الآن، ما يضفي مزيداً من الغموض والتشويق حول المسلسل المنتظر.
غياب عن دراما رمضان
وكان خالد النبوي ابتعد عن المشاركة في سباق دراما رمضان خلال العامين الماضيين، إذ كان آخر ظهور له في موسم رمضان 2024 من خلال مسلسل «إمبراطورية ميم».
نجوم إمبراطورية ميم
وشارك في بطولة العمل عدد من النجوم، من بينهم حلا شيحة، نشوى مصطفى، نور النبوي، هاجر السراج، إلهام صفي الدين، محمود حافظ، وليلى عز العرب، وهو من تأليف محمد سليمان عبدالمالك، وإخراج محمد سلامة.
In a new dramatic step, the Egyptian artist Khaled El Nabawy continues to prepare for his new dramatic work "Tahir El Masri," as he has already begun filming his first scenes, in collaboration with the writer Amin Gamal and director Ahmed Khaled.
Excitement for the Audience
El Nabawy was keen to share with his audience on his official "Facebook" account some photos from the filming behind the scenes, teasing his followers with a comment in which he mentioned presenting a different character within events that carry a new flavor.
Social Drama with a Thrilling Flavor
The series is set to belong to the genre of social thrillers, as it discusses contemporary issues with a different dramatic perspective, focusing on the escalation of psychological conflict and the gradual development of events.
Alongside Khaled El Nabawy, several stars will participate in the cast, whose identities have not yet been revealed, adding more mystery and excitement to the anticipated series.
Absence from Ramadan Drama
Khaled El Nabawy has distanced himself from participating in the Ramadan drama race over the past two years, with his last appearance in the Ramadan 2024 season through the series "Empire of Meem."
Stars of Empire of Meem
The cast of the work includes several stars, including Hala Shiha, Nashwa Mustafa, Nour El Nabawy, Hagar Al Sarraj, Ilham Safi El Din, Mahmoud Hafiz, and Leila Ezz Al Arab, and it is written by Mohamed Soliman Abdelmalek and directed by Mohamed Salama.