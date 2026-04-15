The head of the Musicians' Union in Lebanon, Farid Bousaid, has settled the recent controversy regarding the retirement of the esteemed artist Fairuz from singing and her absence from public appearances, confirming that she has not retired from art as rumored, noting her stable health and psychological condition and her presence at home.

Psychological State

Bousaid denied in media statements the rumors circulating on social media about his statements regarding Fairuz's retirement or disappearance, affirming that he has not made such statements before.

He said: "What Fairuz has been going through lately is related to a difficult psychological state, following the death of her late son Hali Rahbani after a long struggle with illness, pointing out that she was deeply affected by this loss due to their close relationship."

He confirmed that he is closely monitoring her situation to ensure her well-being, indicating that she is present at home in a normal manner.

The Disappearance of "The Neighbor of the Moon"

Bousaid's statement comes amid circulating rumors in recent times suggesting that Fairuz has retired from singing and is completely isolated, which has sparked a debate on social media.

In recent years, Fairuz has lost two of her children in a short period, as Hali Rahbani passed away about six months after the death of his brother Ziad Rahbani, while her daughter Layal passed away in 1988 at the age of 29, leaving her daughter Rima as the only surviving child.