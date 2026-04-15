حسم نقيب الموسيقيين في لبنان فريد بوسعيد الجدل المثار أخيراً، حول اعتزال الفنانة القديرة فيروز الغناء، واختفائها عن الظهور العام، مؤكداً أنها لم تعتزل الفن كما أُشيع، مشيراً إلى استقرار حالتها الصحية والنفسية وتواجدها داخل منزلها.

حالة نفسية

ونفى بوسعيد في تصريحات اعلامية ما تناقلته وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بشأن تصريحاته حول اعتزال فيروز أو اختفائها، مؤكداً أنه لم يدلِ بمثل هذه التصريحات من قبل.

وقال: «ما تمر به فيروز أخيراً، يرتبط بحالة نفسية صعبة، عقب وفاة نجلها الراحل هلي الرحباني بعد معاناة طويلة مع المرض، لافتاً إلى أنها تأثرت بشدة بهذا المصاب نظراً لقربه منها».

وأكد متابعة وضعها عن قرب للاطمئنان عليها، مشيراً إلى تواجدها في منزلها بشكل طبيعي.

اختفاء «جارة القمر»

ويأتي تصريح بوسعيد في ظل تداول شائعات خلال الفترة الماضية أشارت إلى اعتزال فيروز الغناء وانعزالها التام، وهو ما أثار حالة من الجدل على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وفقدت فيروز خلال السنوات الأخيرة اثنين من أبنائها في فترة متقاربة، إذ توفي هلي الرحباني بعد نحو 6 أشهر من وفاة شقيقه زياد الرحباني، فيما فقدت ابنتها ليال في 1988 عن عمر 29 عاماً، لتبقى ابنتها ريما هي الوحيدة على قيد الحياة.