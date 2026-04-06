أعلن أسامة محمد، المعروف إعلامياً بـ«متحرش الأتوبيس»، تقديم برنامج حول المجتمع والأخلاقيات، ما أثار حالة من الجدل على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

برنامج هادف

وأكد أسامة، من خلال حسابه على «فيسبوك»، تقديم أحد البرامج دون الإفصاح عن تفاصيل حوله وما إذا كان برنامجاً تلفزيونياً أم إذاعياً أم على الإنترنت، قائلاً: «كلمتين على السريع هو برنامج هادف يناقش مجتمعنا ويحسن مفهومهم عن الحياة.. إن شاء الله أكون ضيف خفيف عليكم»، ليترك المتابعين في حيرة من أمرهم.

انتقادات وجدل

وأثار هذا الإعلان حالة كبيرة من الجدل على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ تساءل كثيرون عن أسباب تقديم «متحرش» لبرنامج يعظ فيه الآخرين، فيما انتقد آخرون حصول أسامة محمد، الذي يعمل حداداً ولا يملك مؤهلاً علمياً يؤهله، على هذه الفرصة الكبيرة، بينما يعاني الملايين من خريجي كليات الإعلام والجامعات العريقة من البطالة.

وبعد موجة كبيرة من الانتقادات عبر سيل من التعليقات، رد «متحرش الأتوبيس» بمنشور آخر كتب فيه: «من أنتم لتتكلموا عني أو تسيئوا لي؟ لو كنت كملت تعليمي كنت دخلت كلية وكملت تعليمي، لكنني اخترت الطريق المريح لي وهي الصنعة التي تعلمتها وشقيت فيها».

واتهم أسامة محمد منتقديه بالبحث عن الترند والشهرة، وأضاف: «أنا مش بدور على ترند ولا غيره، أنا طالع أتكلم بحريتي وزي ما كل واحد بيقول أنا حر، أنا كمان حر طالما أنني لا أؤذي غيري ولا أسيء لأحد».

فيما نشر صورته بنفس وقفته الشهيرة من فيديو واقعة التحرش مع مقطع صوتي في الخلفية يقول: «لا تقلق وربك هو الله».

التحرش في الأتوبيس

وشغلت واقعة التحرش المذكورة الرأي العام في مصر فبراير الماضي، وذلك بعد تناقل مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي فيديو لشابة مصرية وثقت تعرضها للتحرش من شاب في إحدى الحافلات بمنطقة المعادي، ما أثار غضباً في الشارع المصري.

وظهرت الشابة في المقطع المصور تهاجم شاباً داخل الأتوبيس، بعدما «لاحقها وتحرش بها»، فيما بدا عدد من الرجال متفرجين دون أن يتدخل أحد للدفاع عنها، وزاد من حدة الموقف برود الشاب الذي رد على غضبها ضاحكاً، وملمحاً إلى ملابسها.