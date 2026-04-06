أعلن أسامة محمد، المعروف إعلامياً بـ«متحرش الأتوبيس»، تقديم برنامج حول المجتمع والأخلاقيات، ما أثار حالة من الجدل على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
برنامج هادف
وأكد أسامة، من خلال حسابه على «فيسبوك»، تقديم أحد البرامج دون الإفصاح عن تفاصيل حوله وما إذا كان برنامجاً تلفزيونياً أم إذاعياً أم على الإنترنت، قائلاً: «كلمتين على السريع هو برنامج هادف يناقش مجتمعنا ويحسن مفهومهم عن الحياة.. إن شاء الله أكون ضيف خفيف عليكم»، ليترك المتابعين في حيرة من أمرهم.
انتقادات وجدل
وأثار هذا الإعلان حالة كبيرة من الجدل على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ تساءل كثيرون عن أسباب تقديم «متحرش» لبرنامج يعظ فيه الآخرين، فيما انتقد آخرون حصول أسامة محمد، الذي يعمل حداداً ولا يملك مؤهلاً علمياً يؤهله، على هذه الفرصة الكبيرة، بينما يعاني الملايين من خريجي كليات الإعلام والجامعات العريقة من البطالة.
وبعد موجة كبيرة من الانتقادات عبر سيل من التعليقات، رد «متحرش الأتوبيس» بمنشور آخر كتب فيه: «من أنتم لتتكلموا عني أو تسيئوا لي؟ لو كنت كملت تعليمي كنت دخلت كلية وكملت تعليمي، لكنني اخترت الطريق المريح لي وهي الصنعة التي تعلمتها وشقيت فيها».
واتهم أسامة محمد منتقديه بالبحث عن الترند والشهرة، وأضاف: «أنا مش بدور على ترند ولا غيره، أنا طالع أتكلم بحريتي وزي ما كل واحد بيقول أنا حر، أنا كمان حر طالما أنني لا أؤذي غيري ولا أسيء لأحد».
فيما نشر صورته بنفس وقفته الشهيرة من فيديو واقعة التحرش مع مقطع صوتي في الخلفية يقول: «لا تقلق وربك هو الله».
التحرش في الأتوبيس
وشغلت واقعة التحرش المذكورة الرأي العام في مصر فبراير الماضي، وذلك بعد تناقل مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي فيديو لشابة مصرية وثقت تعرضها للتحرش من شاب في إحدى الحافلات بمنطقة المعادي، ما أثار غضباً في الشارع المصري.
وظهرت الشابة في المقطع المصور تهاجم شاباً داخل الأتوبيس، بعدما «لاحقها وتحرش بها»، فيما بدا عدد من الرجال متفرجين دون أن يتدخل أحد للدفاع عنها، وزاد من حدة الموقف برود الشاب الذي رد على غضبها ضاحكاً، وملمحاً إلى ملابسها.
Osama Mohamed, known in the media as "the bus harasser," announced a program about society and ethics, which sparked a wave of controversy on social media.
A Purposeful Program
Osama confirmed, through his Facebook account, that he is presenting a program without disclosing details about whether it is a television, radio, or online program, saying: "In short, it's a purposeful program that discusses our society and improves their understanding of life... God willing, I will be a light guest for you," leaving followers puzzled.
Criticism and Controversy
This announcement generated significant controversy on social media, with many questioning why a "harasser" would present a program to preach to others, while others criticized Osama Mohamed, who works as a blacksmith and lacks a formal qualification, for receiving this major opportunity, while millions of graduates from media colleges and prestigious universities suffer from unemployment.
After a wave of criticism through a flood of comments, "the bus harasser" responded with another post in which he wrote: "Who are you to talk about me or insult me? If I had continued my education, I would have entered college and completed my studies, but I chose the path that is comfortable for me, which is the craft I learned and worked hard in."
Osama Mohamed accused his critics of seeking trends and fame, adding: "I'm not looking for trends or anything else; I'm here to speak freely, and just as everyone says, I'm free, I'm also free as long as I don't harm others or insult anyone."
He also posted a picture of himself in the same famous pose from the harassment incident video with an audio clip in the background saying: "Don't worry, and your Lord is Allah."
The Bus Harassment
The mentioned harassment incident occupied public opinion in Egypt last February, after social media circulated a video of a young Egyptian woman documenting her harassment by a young man on one of the buses in the Maadi area, which sparked outrage in Egyptian streets.
The young woman appeared in the video attacking a young man inside the bus after he "followed her and harassed her," while several men seemed to be bystanders without anyone intervening to defend her. The situation was exacerbated by the young man's cold response to her anger, laughing and hinting at her clothing.