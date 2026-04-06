Osama Mohamed, known in the media as "the bus harasser," announced a program about society and ethics, which sparked a wave of controversy on social media.

A Purposeful Program

Osama confirmed, through his Facebook account, that he is presenting a program without disclosing details about whether it is a television, radio, or online program, saying: "In short, it's a purposeful program that discusses our society and improves their understanding of life... God willing, I will be a light guest for you," leaving followers puzzled.

Criticism and Controversy

This announcement generated significant controversy on social media, with many questioning why a "harasser" would present a program to preach to others, while others criticized Osama Mohamed, who works as a blacksmith and lacks a formal qualification, for receiving this major opportunity, while millions of graduates from media colleges and prestigious universities suffer from unemployment.

After a wave of criticism through a flood of comments, "the bus harasser" responded with another post in which he wrote: "Who are you to talk about me or insult me? If I had continued my education, I would have entered college and completed my studies, but I chose the path that is comfortable for me, which is the craft I learned and worked hard in."

Osama Mohamed accused his critics of seeking trends and fame, adding: "I'm not looking for trends or anything else; I'm here to speak freely, and just as everyone says, I'm free, I'm also free as long as I don't harm others or insult anyone."

He also posted a picture of himself in the same famous pose from the harassment incident video with an audio clip in the background saying: "Don't worry, and your Lord is Allah."

The Bus Harassment

The mentioned harassment incident occupied public opinion in Egypt last February, after social media circulated a video of a young Egyptian woman documenting her harassment by a young man on one of the buses in the Maadi area, which sparked outrage in Egyptian streets.

The young woman appeared in the video attacking a young man inside the bus after he "followed her and harassed her," while several men seemed to be bystanders without anyone intervening to defend her. The situation was exacerbated by the young man's cold response to her anger, laughing and hinting at her clothing.