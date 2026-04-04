The Egyptian media personality Hala Sarhan announced her desire to return to her audience after a period of absence, noting that she has been following the messages and comments from her followers who expressed their longing to see her again through a post on her official account on Facebook.

Consulting the Audience

Hala Sarhan was keen to involve her audience in the decision of her return through a post on her Facebook account, asking her followers to share their opinions about the format of the upcoming program, reflecting her desire to consider their expectations and interests.

Proposed Program Options

The media personality presented three suggestions for the anticipated program in her post, which are as follows: a social-political podcast, an artistic podcast, or a comprehensive daily talk show covering life, artistic, and social issues.

Wide Interaction

Her post received a great deal of interaction from the audience, who expressed their excitement for Hala Sarhan's return, praising her ability to present diverse and rich content that touches on artistic, social, and political issues.

Information about Hala Sarhan and Her Major Steps

Hala Sarhan is considered one of the most prominent Arab media personalities, known for her distinctive talk shows that combine boldness, seriousness, and light-heartedness. She has been able to interview a large number of artists and public figures in her programs throughout her media career.

She achieved great success through programs such as "Ya Hala with Hala Sarhan," "Tonight with Hala Sarhan," and "Honestly with Hala Sarhan," in addition to her experience with Dream TV from 2000 to 2003 in the programs "Al-Hawa Hawana," "Hala Show," and "Al-Haqiqa."