The Egyptian artist Khaled El Sawy confirmed that he faced significant psychological challenges at a stage in his personal life that led him to contemplate suicide, but he overcame this difficult phase and regained his balance by drawing closer to God to surpass these issues.

Foot Injury

El Sawy explained during the speech he delivered at his honoring seminar at the 15th edition of the "Luxor African Film Festival" that his journey has not been easy, affirming that he went through tough periods, especially after suffering an injury to his foot, which was a shock to him. However, he considered it a motivation to reassess his life and career, noting his constant pursuit of self-improvement and offering different experiences, believing that he is currently living in the "new Khaled" phase.

Saidi Dress

A number of art stars attended the festival's opening ceremony in outfits inspired by popular folklore, and El Sawy wore the Saidi attire, which impressed the audience.

The festival president also wore the peasant outfit adorned with Pharaonic accessories, and stars from the African continent ascended to the golden boats. The opening ceremony witnessed the presence of many stars, including Khaled El Sawy, Riham Abdel Ghafour, director Mohamed Amin, Yousra, Hamza El Ayli, Basma, Salwa Mohamed Ali, Sabry Fawaz, Hossam Dagher, Karim Qassem, Mohsen Mansour, Mohamed Radwan, media personality Nagwa Ibrahim, Suhair El Marshoudi, and several other critics and stars of African cinema.