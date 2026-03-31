أكد الفنان المصري خالد الصاوي مواجهة تحديات نفسية كبيرة في مرحلة من حياته الشخصية دفعته للتفكير في الانتحار، لكنه تجاوز المرحلة الصعبة واستعاد توازنه عبر التقرب من الله حتى تخطّي هذه المشكلات.

إصابة القدم

وأوضح الصاوي خلال الكلمة التي ألقاها في ندوة تكريمه، بالدورة الـ15 لـ«مهرجان الأقصر للسينما الأفريقية» بأن مسيرته لم تكن سهلة، مؤكداً مروره بفترات صعبة، خصوصاً بعد تعرضه لإصابة في قدمه، ما شكّل صدمة له، لكنه اعتبر ذلك دافعاً لإعادة النظر في حياته ومسيرته، مشيراً إلى سعيه الدائم إلى تطوير نفسه وتقديم تجارب مختلفة، معتبراً أنه يعيش حالياً في مرحلة «خالد الجديد».

جلباب صعيدي

وحضر عدد من نجوم الفن إلى حفل افتتاح المهرجان بملابس مستوحاة من الفلكلور الشعبي، وارتدى الصاوي الزي الصعيدي، في لفتة أعجبت الحضور.

كما ارتدى رئيس المهرجان الزي الفلاّحي المطعّم بإكسسوارات فرعونية، وصعد نجوم المهرجان من القارة الأفريقية إلى المراكب الذهبية. وشهد حفل الافتتاح حضور عدد كبير من النجوم، منهم خالد الصاوي، وريهام عبدالغفور، والمخرج محمد أمين، ويسرا، وحمزة العيلي، وبسمة، وسلوى محمد علي، وصبري فواز، وحسام داغر، وكريم قاسم، ومحسن منصور، ومحمد رضوان، والإعلامية نجوى إبراهيم، وسهير المرشدي، وعدد آخر من النقاد ونجوم السينما الأفريقية.