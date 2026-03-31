أكد الفنان المصري خالد الصاوي مواجهة تحديات نفسية كبيرة في مرحلة من حياته الشخصية دفعته للتفكير في الانتحار، لكنه تجاوز المرحلة الصعبة واستعاد توازنه عبر التقرب من الله حتى تخطّي هذه المشكلات.
إصابة القدم
وأوضح الصاوي خلال الكلمة التي ألقاها في ندوة تكريمه، بالدورة الـ15 لـ«مهرجان الأقصر للسينما الأفريقية» بأن مسيرته لم تكن سهلة، مؤكداً مروره بفترات صعبة، خصوصاً بعد تعرضه لإصابة في قدمه، ما شكّل صدمة له، لكنه اعتبر ذلك دافعاً لإعادة النظر في حياته ومسيرته، مشيراً إلى سعيه الدائم إلى تطوير نفسه وتقديم تجارب مختلفة، معتبراً أنه يعيش حالياً في مرحلة «خالد الجديد».
جلباب صعيدي
وحضر عدد من نجوم الفن إلى حفل افتتاح المهرجان بملابس مستوحاة من الفلكلور الشعبي، وارتدى الصاوي الزي الصعيدي، في لفتة أعجبت الحضور.
كما ارتدى رئيس المهرجان الزي الفلاّحي المطعّم بإكسسوارات فرعونية، وصعد نجوم المهرجان من القارة الأفريقية إلى المراكب الذهبية. وشهد حفل الافتتاح حضور عدد كبير من النجوم، منهم خالد الصاوي، وريهام عبدالغفور، والمخرج محمد أمين، ويسرا، وحمزة العيلي، وبسمة، وسلوى محمد علي، وصبري فواز، وحسام داغر، وكريم قاسم، ومحسن منصور، ومحمد رضوان، والإعلامية نجوى إبراهيم، وسهير المرشدي، وعدد آخر من النقاد ونجوم السينما الأفريقية.
The Egyptian artist Khaled El Sawy confirmed that he faced significant psychological challenges at a stage in his personal life that led him to contemplate suicide, but he overcame this difficult phase and regained his balance by drawing closer to God to surpass these issues.
Foot Injury
El Sawy explained during the speech he delivered at his honoring seminar at the 15th edition of the "Luxor African Film Festival" that his journey has not been easy, affirming that he went through tough periods, especially after suffering an injury to his foot, which was a shock to him. However, he considered it a motivation to reassess his life and career, noting his constant pursuit of self-improvement and offering different experiences, believing that he is currently living in the "new Khaled" phase.
Saidi Dress
A number of art stars attended the festival's opening ceremony in outfits inspired by popular folklore, and El Sawy wore the Saidi attire, which impressed the audience.
The festival president also wore the peasant outfit adorned with Pharaonic accessories, and stars from the African continent ascended to the golden boats. The opening ceremony witnessed the presence of many stars, including Khaled El Sawy, Riham Abdel Ghafour, director Mohamed Amin, Yousra, Hamza El Ayli, Basma, Salwa Mohamed Ali, Sabry Fawaz, Hossam Dagher, Karim Qassem, Mohsen Mansour, Mohamed Radwan, media personality Nagwa Ibrahim, Suhair El Marshoudi, and several other critics and stars of African cinema.