Dr. Ahmed Atef Dora, the editor-in-chief of Al-Ahram newspaper and a film director, passed away early yesterday (Tuesday) after a rich career in cinema and journalism. The late director was prayed for after the afternoon prayer at the Police Mosque in Sheikh Zayed, before his body was laid to rest in the family cemetery.

Cinematic Works

The late director presented a number of cinematic works that varied in their themes, among the most notable are the films "Omar 2000," "How to Make Girls Love You," "The Jungle," "Before Spring," and "Bab Sharqi."

He also participated in television drama through the series "Statat Qadra," which addressed women's issues within a social and humanitarian framework.

In addition to his artistic career, the late director was known as a prominent critic and journalist within the Al-Ahram institution, contributing with his articles and analyses to enrich the critical movement, and offering distinctive insights in interpreting various artistic works.