توفي، فجر أمس (الثلاثاء)، مدير تحرير صحيفة «الأهرام» المخرج السينمائي الدكتور أحمد عاطف درة، بعد مسيرة حافلة في السينما والصحافة، وصُلّي على الراحل عقب صلاة العصر بمسجد الشرطة في الشيخ زايد، قبل مواراة جثمانه الثرى بمقابر العائلة.

أعمال سينمائية

وقدّم الراحل عدداً من الأعمال السينمائية التي تنوعت في موضوعاتها، من أبرزها أفلام «عمر 2000»، و«إزاي تخلي البنات تحبك»، و«الغابة»، و«قبل الربيع»، و«باب شرقي».

كما شارك في الدراما التليفزيونية من خلال مسلسل «ستات قادرة»، الذي تناول قضايا المرأة في إطار اجتماعي وإنساني.

وإلى جانب مسيرته الفنية، عُرف الراحل ناقداً وكاتباً صحفياً بارزاً داخل مؤسسة الأهرام، وأسهم بمقالاته وتحليلاته في إثراء الحركة النقدية، وقدم رؤى مميزة في قراءة الأعمال الفنية المختلفة.