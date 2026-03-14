في لفتة إنسانية مؤثرة، حولت الفنانة الأردنية أناهيد فياض وزوجها الوزير السابق مثنى الغرايبة فاجعة فقدان ابنهما كرم إلى رسالة حياة وعطاء، عبر التبرع بقرنيتيه لمنح مريضين فرصة لاستعادة البصر.

وجاءت هذه المبادرة بعد وفاة كرم في مطلع مارس الجاري، حيث اختارت العائلة تحويل ألمهم العميق إلى خطوة إنسانية تبعث الأمل في حياة الآخرين، مؤكدة أن حتى في أصعب اللحظات يمكن للعطاء أن يترك بصمة لا تُنسى.

وكشف عميد كلية الطب البشري في الجامعة الهاشمية الدكتور محمد عبد الحميد القضاة أن والد الشاب الراحل أبلغه فورًا بقرار التبرع، موضحًا أن هذا القرار سيمنح شخصين القدرة على الإبصار لسنوات طويلة، ويعكس وعيًا إنسانيًا رفيعًا بأهمية التبرع بالأعضاء بعد الوفاة.

وأشار القضاة إلى أن الأردن تمتلك بنية طبية متقدمة وكوادر متخصصة في عمليات التبرع بالأعضاء، إلا أن تنظيم القطاع على المستوى الوطني يحتاج إلى تطوير أكبر لاستغلال الإمكانات المتاحة بكفاءة أعلى.

كما اقترح إدراج خيار ضمن تطبيق «سند» الحكومي يتيح للمواطنين تسجيل رغبتهم بالتبرع بأعضائهم بعد الوفاة، ما قد يشجع مزيدًا من الناس على المشاركة في إنقاذ حياة الآخرين.

ولاقت هذه المبادرة الإنسانية تفاعلًا واسعًا على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث وصفها كثيرون بأنها نموذج حي لكيفية تحويل الألم الشخصي إلى أمل حقيقي يغير حياة الآخرين.