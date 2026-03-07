شهدت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي تبادل رسائل عتاب بين الفنانتين المصريتين مي عمر وياسمين عبدالعزيز، على خلفية منشور يتعلق بترتيب المسلسلات الأعلى مشاهدة على إحدى المنصات الإلكترونية الشهيرة «شاهد».
تهنئة تتحول إلى عتاب
بدأت القصة عندما هنأت ياسمين عبدالعزيز عدداً من الفنانين بتصدر أعمالهم الدرامية قائمة المشاهدة على منصة شاهد، وكان من بينها مسلسل «الست موناليزا» الذي تقوم ببطولته مي عمر.
رسالة مي عمر
أعادت مي عمر نشر التهنئة عبر خاصية «ستوري» على حسابها في «إنستغرام»، لكنها أرفقتها برسالة عتاب، مشيرة إلى أنها كانت تتمنى أن يكون أول تواصل بينهما بعد وفاة والدها في إطار تقديم واجب العزاء أو كلمات المواساة، وليس ضمن منشور يتعلق بترتيب المسلسلات، مختتمة رسالتها بالدعاء لياسمين بألا ترى الحزن.
رد ياسمين عبد العزيز
ولم تمر ساعات حتى ردت ياسمين عبدالعزيز سريعاً على رسالة العتاب، إذ قدمت تعازيها لمي عمر في وفاة والدها، لكنها أعربت عن استغرابها من توجيه اللوم لها بشكل علني.
توضيح سبب المنشور
وأوضحت أن المخرج محمد سامي كان أول من نشر عبر حسابه حديثاً عن نجاح الأعمال وترتيبها، وأن ردها جاء في السياق نفسه، مؤكدة أنها لم تقصد إثارة أي خلاف.
تذكير بظروف سابقة
كما أشارت ياسمين إلى أنها مرت بظروف صعبة خلال الفترة الماضية، سواء أثناء أزمتها الصحية التي دخلت على إثرها المستشفى، أو بعد وفاة والدها العام الماضي، مؤكدة أنها لم تتلق حينها أي رسالة أو سؤال من مي عمر وزوجها المخرج محمد سامي.
Social media witnessed an exchange of messages between the two Egyptian actresses, Mai Omar and Yasmine Abdel Aziz, following a post regarding the ranking of the most-watched series on one of the popular online platforms, "Shahid".
Congratulations Turned into Reproach
The story began when Yasmine Abdel Aziz congratulated several artists for their dramas topping the viewing list on the Shahid platform, among them the series "El Set Mona Lisa," starring Mai Omar.
Mai Omar's Message
Mai Omar reposted the congratulations via the "Story" feature on her Instagram account, but she accompanied it with a message of reproach, indicating that she had hoped their first communication after her father's passing would be in the context of offering condolences or words of comfort, rather than in a post related to the ranking of series, concluding her message with a prayer for Yasmine to not experience sorrow.
Yasmine Abdel Aziz's Response
Within hours, Yasmine Abdel Aziz quickly responded to the message of reproach, offering her condolences to Mai Omar for her father's death, but she expressed her surprise at being publicly blamed.
Clarification of the Post's Purpose
She clarified that director Mohamed Sami was the first to post about the success of the works and their ranking, and her response was in the same context, emphasizing that she did not intend to stir any conflict.
Reminder of Previous Circumstances
Yasmine also pointed out that she had gone through difficult circumstances during the past period, whether during her health crisis that led her to the hospital, or after her father's death last year, confirming that she did not receive any message or inquiry from Mai Omar and her husband, director Mohamed Sami, at that time.