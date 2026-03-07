Social media witnessed an exchange of messages between the two Egyptian actresses, Mai Omar and Yasmine Abdel Aziz, following a post regarding the ranking of the most-watched series on one of the popular online platforms, "Shahid".

Congratulations Turned into Reproach

The story began when Yasmine Abdel Aziz congratulated several artists for their dramas topping the viewing list on the Shahid platform, among them the series "El Set Mona Lisa," starring Mai Omar.

Mai Omar's Message

Mai Omar reposted the congratulations via the "Story" feature on her Instagram account, but she accompanied it with a message of reproach, indicating that she had hoped their first communication after her father's passing would be in the context of offering condolences or words of comfort, rather than in a post related to the ranking of series, concluding her message with a prayer for Yasmine to not experience sorrow.

Yasmine Abdel Aziz's Response

Within hours, Yasmine Abdel Aziz quickly responded to the message of reproach, offering her condolences to Mai Omar for her father's death, but she expressed her surprise at being publicly blamed.

Clarification of the Post's Purpose

She clarified that director Mohamed Sami was the first to post about the success of the works and their ranking, and her response was in the same context, emphasizing that she did not intend to stir any conflict.

Reminder of Previous Circumstances

Yasmine also pointed out that she had gone through difficult circumstances during the past period, whether during her health crisis that led her to the hospital, or after her father's death last year, confirming that she did not receive any message or inquiry from Mai Omar and her husband, director Mohamed Sami, at that time.