شهدت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي تبادل رسائل عتاب بين الفنانتين المصريتين مي عمر وياسمين عبدالعزيز، على خلفية منشور يتعلق بترتيب المسلسلات الأعلى مشاهدة على إحدى المنصات الإلكترونية الشهيرة «شاهد».

تهنئة تتحول إلى عتاب

بدأت القصة عندما هنأت ياسمين عبدالعزيز عدداً من الفنانين بتصدر أعمالهم الدرامية قائمة المشاهدة على منصة شاهد، وكان من بينها مسلسل «الست موناليزا» الذي تقوم ببطولته مي عمر.

رسالة مي عمر

أعادت مي عمر نشر التهنئة عبر خاصية «ستوري» على حسابها في «إنستغرام»، لكنها أرفقتها برسالة عتاب، مشيرة إلى أنها كانت تتمنى أن يكون أول تواصل بينهما بعد وفاة والدها في إطار تقديم واجب العزاء أو كلمات المواساة، وليس ضمن منشور يتعلق بترتيب المسلسلات، مختتمة رسالتها بالدعاء لياسمين بألا ترى الحزن.

رد ياسمين عبد العزيز

ولم تمر ساعات حتى ردت ياسمين عبدالعزيز سريعاً على رسالة العتاب، إذ قدمت تعازيها لمي عمر في وفاة والدها، لكنها أعربت عن استغرابها من توجيه اللوم لها بشكل علني.

توضيح سبب المنشور

وأوضحت أن المخرج محمد سامي كان أول من نشر عبر حسابه حديثاً عن نجاح الأعمال وترتيبها، وأن ردها جاء في السياق نفسه، مؤكدة أنها لم تقصد إثارة أي خلاف.

تذكير بظروف سابقة

كما أشارت ياسمين إلى أنها مرت بظروف صعبة خلال الفترة الماضية، سواء أثناء أزمتها الصحية التي دخلت على إثرها المستشفى، أو بعد وفاة والدها العام الماضي، مؤكدة أنها لم تتلق حينها أي رسالة أو سؤال من مي عمر وزوجها المخرج محمد سامي.