كشف الفنان المصري أحمد سلامة، عن واقعة إنسانية جمعته بالزعيم عادل إمام خلال تصوير فيلم المولد في 1989، مؤكدًا أن تدخل الزعيم كان سببًا في حمايته من خطر محقق.

مشهد خطر

وأوضح سلامة في تصريحات تلفزيونية بأن أحد المشاهد كان يتطلب إلقاءه في البحر أثناء التصوير في قبرص، وسط طقس شديد البرودة، ما كان يشكل تهديدًا حقيقيًا لسلامته، مشيراً إلى أن بعض فريق العمل تمسكوا بتنفيذ المشهد كما هو، لكن عادل إمام رفض تعريضه لأي مخاطرة، وأكد أنه لن يسمح بتصوير اللقطة إذا كانت تمثل خطرًا عليه، معلقاً: «عادل إمام أنقذني من الموت».

حل آمن

وأضاف: المشهد نفذ في النهاية باستخدام مجسم بديل، لينتهي الأمر دون إصابتي، في موقف يعكس دعم الزعيم وحرصه الكبير على زملائه في العمل، مؤكداً على أنه لا يوجد أحد بالوقت الحالي يستطيع أن يحل محل عادل إمام في السينما أو الدراما.