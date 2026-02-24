The Egyptian artist Ahmed Salama revealed a humanitarian incident that brought him together with the leader Adel Imam during the filming of the movie "Al-Mawled" in 1989, confirming that the leader's intervention was the reason for protecting him from a real danger.

Dangerous Scene

Salama explained in television statements that one of the scenes required him to be thrown into the sea during filming in Cyprus, amidst extremely cold weather, which posed a real threat to his safety. He pointed out that some members of the crew insisted on executing the scene as it was, but Adel Imam refused to expose him to any risk, affirming that he would not allow the shot to be filmed if it posed a danger to him, commenting: "Adel Imam saved me from death."

Safe Solution

He added: The scene was ultimately executed using a substitute model, ending the matter without any injury to me, in a situation that reflects the leader's support and his great care for his colleagues at work, emphasizing that there is currently no one who can replace Adel Imam in cinema or drama.