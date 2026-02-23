أعربت الفنانة الأردنية تارا عبود عن سعادتها بردود الفعل التي تلقتها بعد مشاركتها الأولى في الدراما المصرية من خلال مسلسلي «فخر الدلتا» و«أصحاب الأرض»، مؤكدة أن التجربتين تمثلان محطة مهمة ومؤثرة في مسيرتها الفنية.

عوامل الجذب والتحدي

وفي تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ»، أوضحت عبود أن عناصر عدة شجعتها على خوض تجربة «فخر الدلتا»، في مقدمتها جودة السيناريو، ورؤية المخرج هادي بسيوني، إلى جانب فريق العمل، مشيرة إلى أن الشخصية التي قدمتها تعد من أقرب الأدوار إليها على المستوى الإنساني.

صعوبات اللهجة

وأضافت أن التحدي الأكبر تمثل في إتقان اللهجة الصعيدية، إذ استغرق الأمر وقتًا وجهدًا كبيرين حتى تتمكن من تقديمها بالشكل المطلوب، مؤكدة أن التجربة لم تكن سهلة على الإطلاق، ومتمنية أن تكون قد نجحت في كسب رضا الجمهور.

رسالة إنسانية

وعن مشاركتها في «أصحاب الأرض»، أشارت تارا عبود إلى وجود اختلاف واضح بين العملين، موضحة أن المسلسل يحمل طابعًا إنسانيًا ويتناول معاناة أهل غزة، معتبرة مشاركتها فيه شرفًا كبيرًا لكونه عملًا يقدم رسالة إنسانية مهمة.

التعاون مع منة شلبي وإياد نصار

وأضافت تارا أن التعاون مع نجوم مثل منة شلبي وإياد نصار يعد شرفًا كبيرًا لها، واصفة إياهما بأنهما من أبرز وأهم الفنانين في الساحة، مشيرة إلى أن التجربة كانت ثرية على المستويين المهني والإنساني.