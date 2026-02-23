

The Jordanian artist Tara Aboud expressed her happiness with the reactions she received after her first participation in Egyptian drama through the series "Fakhr Al-Delta" and "As'hab Al-Ard," confirming that the two experiences represent an important and impactful milestone in her artistic career.

Attraction and Challenge Factors

In a special statement to "Okaz," Aboud explained that several elements encouraged her to take on the experience of "Fakhr Al-Delta," foremost among them the quality of the script, the vision of director Hadi Basyouni, and the work team, noting that the character she portrayed is one of the closest roles to her on a human level.

Dialect Difficulties

She added that the biggest challenge was mastering the Upper Egyptian dialect, as it took a significant amount of time and effort for her to present it in the required manner, emphasizing that the experience was not easy at all, and hoping that she succeeded in earning the audience's approval.

Human Message

Regarding her participation in "As'hab Al-Ard," Tara Aboud pointed out that there is a clear difference between the two works, explaining that the series has a humanitarian character and addresses the suffering of the people of Gaza, considering her participation in it a great honor as it presents an important humanitarian message.

Collaboration with Menna Shalaby and Iyad Nassar

Tara added that collaborating with stars like Menna Shalaby and Iyad Nassar is a great honor for her, describing them as among the most prominent and important artists in the field, noting that the experience was enriching on both professional and human levels.