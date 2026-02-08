كشف مصدر مطلع في نقابة المهن الموسيقية المصرية آخر تطورات أزمة الموسيقار هاني مهنا، بسبب تصريحاته الأخيرة عن الفنانتين فاتن حمامة وشادية.

عقوبة تأديبية

وقال المصدر إن اعتذار هاني مهنا بشكل رسمي عما بدر منه لن يمنع عنه العقوبة التأديبية من قِبل نقابة المهن الموسيقية، مشيراً إلى أن الاجتماع الذي كان مقررًا عقده للتحقيق مع مهنا تم تأجيله، دون وجود نية لإلغائه من الأساس، لافتًا إلى خضوعه للتحقيق مثل باقي أعضاء النقابة في حالة ارتكابهم مخالفات، وصدور قرار بحقه دون تمييز.

وأضاف: من المقرر أن يتم تحديد موعد خلال الأيام القادمة، للتحقيق مع الموسيقار هاني مهنا، وإصدار قرار بحقه.

اعتذار مهنا

واعتذر الموسيقار هاني مهنا بشكل رسمي عن تصريحاته الأخيرة، معربًا عن حزنه الشديد للأصداء السلبية التي أعقبت ظهوره الإعلامي الأخير، مشيرًا إلى أن عدم دقة حديثه يعود إلى عاملين إنسانيين، أولهما التقدم في العمر وتأثيره على الذاكرة، الأمر الذي قد يؤدي أحيانًا إلى تداخل الأسماء والمواقف أثناء السرد.

من جهتها، أحالت نقابة المهن الموسيقية مهنا إلى مجلس تأديب بسبب تلك التصريحات، لاتخاذ العقوبة المناسبة ضده، التي قد تشمل الشطب أو الغرامة وفقًا للوائح النقابة.

كما أحال المجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام مهنا لاتحاد النقابات الفنية لاتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة بشأن تصريحاته، كما ألزم المجلس جميع الوسائل الإعلامية بعدم استضافته أو ظهوره إعلاميًّا حتى استكمال التحقيقات.