كشف مصدر مطلع في نقابة المهن الموسيقية المصرية آخر تطورات أزمة الموسيقار هاني مهنا، بسبب تصريحاته الأخيرة عن الفنانتين فاتن حمامة وشادية.
عقوبة تأديبية
وقال المصدر إن اعتذار هاني مهنا بشكل رسمي عما بدر منه لن يمنع عنه العقوبة التأديبية من قِبل نقابة المهن الموسيقية، مشيراً إلى أن الاجتماع الذي كان مقررًا عقده للتحقيق مع مهنا تم تأجيله، دون وجود نية لإلغائه من الأساس، لافتًا إلى خضوعه للتحقيق مثل باقي أعضاء النقابة في حالة ارتكابهم مخالفات، وصدور قرار بحقه دون تمييز.
وأضاف: من المقرر أن يتم تحديد موعد خلال الأيام القادمة، للتحقيق مع الموسيقار هاني مهنا، وإصدار قرار بحقه.
اعتذار مهنا
واعتذر الموسيقار هاني مهنا بشكل رسمي عن تصريحاته الأخيرة، معربًا عن حزنه الشديد للأصداء السلبية التي أعقبت ظهوره الإعلامي الأخير، مشيرًا إلى أن عدم دقة حديثه يعود إلى عاملين إنسانيين، أولهما التقدم في العمر وتأثيره على الذاكرة، الأمر الذي قد يؤدي أحيانًا إلى تداخل الأسماء والمواقف أثناء السرد.
من جهتها، أحالت نقابة المهن الموسيقية مهنا إلى مجلس تأديب بسبب تلك التصريحات، لاتخاذ العقوبة المناسبة ضده، التي قد تشمل الشطب أو الغرامة وفقًا للوائح النقابة.
أخبار ذات علاقة
كما أحال المجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام مهنا لاتحاد النقابات الفنية لاتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة بشأن تصريحاته، كما ألزم المجلس جميع الوسائل الإعلامية بعدم استضافته أو ظهوره إعلاميًّا حتى استكمال التحقيقات.
A knowledgeable source in the Egyptian Musicians' Syndicate revealed the latest developments in the crisis surrounding musician Hani Mehanna, due to his recent statements about the artists Faten Hamama and Shadia.
Disciplinary Action
The source stated that Hani Mehanna's official apology for his remarks will not prevent him from facing disciplinary action from the Musicians' Syndicate, noting that the meeting scheduled to investigate Mehanna has been postponed, with no intention of canceling it altogether. He emphasized that he will be subjected to investigation like other members of the syndicate in case of violations, and a decision will be issued against him without discrimination.
He added: A date is expected to be set in the coming days for the investigation with musician Hani Mehanna and to issue a decision regarding him.
Mehanna's Apology
Musician Hani Mehanna officially apologized for his recent statements, expressing his deep sadness over the negative reactions that followed his latest media appearance. He pointed out that the inaccuracy of his remarks is due to two human factors, the first being aging and its impact on memory, which can sometimes lead to confusion of names and situations during narration.
For its part, the Musicians' Syndicate referred Mehanna to the Disciplinary Council due to those statements, to take the appropriate action against him, which may include expulsion or a fine according to the syndicate's regulations.
Related News
The Supreme Council for Media Regulation also referred Mehanna to the Federation of Artistic Unions to take the necessary actions regarding his statements, and the council obligated all media outlets not to host him or allow his media appearances until the investigations are completed.