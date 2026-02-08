A knowledgeable source in the Egyptian Musicians' Syndicate revealed the latest developments in the crisis surrounding musician Hani Mehanna, due to his recent statements about the artists Faten Hamama and Shadia.

Disciplinary Action

The source stated that Hani Mehanna's official apology for his remarks will not prevent him from facing disciplinary action from the Musicians' Syndicate, noting that the meeting scheduled to investigate Mehanna has been postponed, with no intention of canceling it altogether. He emphasized that he will be subjected to investigation like other members of the syndicate in case of violations, and a decision will be issued against him without discrimination.

He added: A date is expected to be set in the coming days for the investigation with musician Hani Mehanna and to issue a decision regarding him.

Mehanna's Apology

Musician Hani Mehanna officially apologized for his recent statements, expressing his deep sadness over the negative reactions that followed his latest media appearance. He pointed out that the inaccuracy of his remarks is due to two human factors, the first being aging and its impact on memory, which can sometimes lead to confusion of names and situations during narration.

For its part, the Musicians' Syndicate referred Mehanna to the Disciplinary Council due to those statements, to take the appropriate action against him, which may include expulsion or a fine according to the syndicate's regulations.

Related News

The Supreme Council for Media Regulation also referred Mehanna to the Federation of Artistic Unions to take the necessary actions regarding his statements, and the council obligated all media outlets not to host him or allow his media appearances until the investigations are completed.